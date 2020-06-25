Biden leads Trump in 6 key battleground states, new poll shows

Another new poll is out that doesn't look great for President Trump.

In a poll from The New York Times and Siena College released on Thursday, former Vice President Joe Biden is leading among registered voters in six key battleground states that Trump previously won in the 2016 election: Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Biden is up by double digits in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, and between six and nine percentage points in the other states.

If Biden were to carry these six states, as well as those that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton won in 2016, he would win the election with 333 electoral votes, the Times notes. Last October, Biden was only leading by two percentage points across these six states, so "the findings confirm that the president’s political standing has deteriorated sharply" in the time since, the Times writes. In the six states, 54 percent of registered voters disapprove of how Trump is handling his job as president.

NEW ⁦@nytimes⁩/⁦@SienaResearch⁩ polls give ⁦@JoeBiden the edge in 6 battlegrounds: MI: BIDEN 47 TRUMP 36; PA: BIDEN 50 TRUMP 40; FL: BIDEN 47 TRUMP 41; AZ: BIDEN 48 TRUMP 41; N.C.: BIDEN 49 TRUMP 40; WI: BIDEN 49 TRUMP 38 https://t.co/TsUkuRnIy2 — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) June 25, 2020

The battleground poll also found 55 percent of registered voters in the states said there's "some chance" they'll vote for Biden, while 55 percent said there's "not really any chance" they'll vote for Trump. CNN's Abby Phillip observes that this poll serves as a reminder that "Trump's 2016 victory over Clinton was on a razor's edge," and "it will not be easy to replicate." This comes after The New York Times and Siena College released a poll Wednesday showing Biden leading Trump by 14 percentage points nationally.

The latest New York Times/Siena College poll was conducted by speaking to 3,870 registered voters from June 8-18. The margin of error for the state polls ranges from 4.1 to 4.6 percentage points. Read more at The New York Times. Brendan Morrow