Judge rejects Trump family attempt to block tell-all book

A New York judge on Thursday dismissed President Trump's brother Robert's attempt to block the release of Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man, a tell-all book written by their niece, Mary Trump.

On Tuesday, Robert Trump filed a request in Queens County Surrogate Court for a temporary restraining order against Mary Trump and her publisher, Simon & Schuster. The Trump family argues that a nondisclosure agreement Mary signed in 2001, following a settlement over her grandfather Fred Trump Sr.'s estate, prevents her from writing a book. Judge Peter J. Kelly dismissed the motion, citing a lack of jurisdiction.

Mary Trump's lawyer, Ted Boutrous, said in a statement the court "has promptly and correctly held that it lacks jurisdiction to grant the Trump family's baseless request to suppress a book of utmost public importance. We hope this decision will end the matter. Democracy thrives on the free exchange of ideas, and neither this court nor any other has authority to violate the Constitution by imposing a prior restraint on core political speech."

Robert Trump's lawyer said he will file a new lawsuit in the New York State Supreme Court. Too Much and Never Enough is set to be released on July 28, with its publisher saying the book "shines a bright light on the dark history" of the Trump family. Catherine Garcia