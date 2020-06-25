See More Speed Reads
nice try
Judge rejects Trump family attempt to block tell-all book

7:01 p.m.
Donald Trump.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

A New York judge on Thursday dismissed President Trump's brother Robert's attempt to block the release of Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man, a tell-all book written by their niece, Mary Trump.

On Tuesday, Robert Trump filed a request in Queens County Surrogate Court for a temporary restraining order against Mary Trump and her publisher, Simon & Schuster. The Trump family argues that a nondisclosure agreement Mary signed in 2001, following a settlement over her grandfather Fred Trump Sr.'s estate, prevents her from writing a book. Judge Peter J. Kelly dismissed the motion, citing a lack of jurisdiction.

Mary Trump's lawyer, Ted Boutrous, said in a statement the court "has promptly and correctly held that it lacks jurisdiction to grant the Trump family's baseless request to suppress a book of utmost public importance. We hope this decision will end the matter. Democracy thrives on the free exchange of ideas, and neither this court nor any other has authority to violate the Constitution by imposing a prior restraint on core political speech."

Robert Trump's lawyer said he will file a new lawsuit in the New York State Supreme Court. Too Much and Never Enough is set to be released on July 28, with its publisher saying the book "shines a bright light on the dark history" of the Trump family. Catherine Garcia

dog whistle alert
Sen. Tom Cotton rails against D.C. statehood bill, says Dems are trying to commit 'historical vandalism'

5:40 p.m.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) took to the Senate floor on Thursday to rail against a bill that would grant Washington, D.C. statehood, claiming its passage would be "an act of historical vandalism."

While speaking against the bill, Cotton labeled it as an attempt by Democrats to turn Washington's federal district into "little more than a gerrymandered government theme park" surrounded by a Democrat-controlled state.

The bill, which is set for a House vote on Friday, would denote much of the current district as the nation's 51st state, giving its residents elected representation in both houses of Congress. It would also preserve a capital district composed of federal buildings, which would be separate from the state.

While making his case against statehood, Cotton claimed Washington lacked the type of job diversity found in other, less-populous states, pointing to Wyoming as being "a well-rounded working-class state," despite having a much smaller population.

The senator also questioned whether Washington's current leadership could be trusted in a gubernatorial role, singling out Mayor Muriel Bowser and former D.C. Mayor Marion Barry, both of whom are Black, which raised more than a few eyebrows. Marianne Dodson

Solving COVID
Human-safe UV light could be key in reopening indoor spaces, study shows

4:50 p.m.
A Puro automated ultraviolet disinfection system in NYC.
Scott Heins/Getty Images

Ultraviolet light may be key in safely reopening indoor spaces amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A new study from Columbia University Irving Medical Center, published Wednesday in Scientific Reports, found more than 99.9 percent of coronaviruses in airborne droplets were killed when exposed to far-UVC light — a wavelength that is safe to use around humans — continuously, for around 25 minutes. A different wavelength has been used to disinfect empty public spaces, but was a health hazard to humans. Far-UVC "cannot reach or damage living cells in the body," per the study.

Since the COVID-19 coronavirus is largely spread via airborne droplets, "it's important to have a tool that can safely inactivate the virus while it's in the air, particularly while people are around," said the study's lead author David Brenner.

The light is safe to use in places including hospitals, schools, offices, theaters, and various modes of public transportation. Far-UVC light safely kills other viruses, too, including airborne influenza.

"Anywhere that people gather indoors, far-UVC light could be used in combination with other measures, like wearing face masks and washing hands, to limit the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 and other viruses," Brenner said. Read more from Columbia. Taylor Watson

two cents
Lindsey Graham advises Donald Trump to stop campaigning on his 'personality'

4:30 p.m.
graham
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) is playing campaign adviser.

On Thursday, Graham offered President Trump a little advice for his 2020 re-election campaign, The Washington Post's Seung Min Kim reports.

"Just make it more about policy, and less about your personality," Graham said.

Graham, who called then-candidate Trump "a race-baiting xenophobic bigot" who should "go to hell" back in 2015 before flipping to become one of his most outspoken backers in the Senate, has been known to occasionally criticize Trump's style and political strategies.

"Being kind of attached to this lawless crowd is going to be a problem eventually," said Graham, suggesting Trump find a way to focus his message on policy priorities and boost the economy as quickly as possible.

But Trump's personality has always been at the center of his political success. He reportedly loves rallies "as a chance to deliver his message unfiltered," aides told USA Today, meaning it's not likely he plans to tone down his strategy and pivot to a policy-driven campaign any time soon.

Even so, with Trump's numbers against his Democratic competitor, Joe Biden, sinking in poll after poll, he just might need to give Graham's advice a second look. Summer Meza

school's out forever?
1st public schools announce fall reopening plans

3:27 p.m.
Empty classroom.
iStock/maroke

Back to school preparations have never come so early — or been so high stakes.

While most public school districts are still working if and how they'll be reopening this fall, a few plans have trickled out over the past week. Some will continue to offer completely virtual options come September, but a hybrid model of online and small in-person classes "is shaping up to be the most likely option," Education Week reports.

Fairfax County Public Schools in northern Virginia, one of the biggest districts in the U.S., will offer a choice between fully virtual classes and the mixed model, The Washington Post reports. Families of the district's 189,000 students will be allowed to choose between four days a week of online schooling, or two days of in-person classes paired with two days of "independent study and work." In-person students may get to come in more often if less people choose the hybrid model, the district says, but the president of the 4,000-member Fairfax Education Association declared the schools shouldn't reopen at all "until a vaccine or approved treatment is widely available."

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) rolled out statewide guidelines for the fall on Thursday, mandating masks, eating lunch in classrooms, and no less than three feet of distance between desks. The guidelines don't give a date for when those reopenings will happen, and individual districts can still decide to offer totally online or hybrid programs. And while New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has pledged to have as many students as possible back in classrooms when September rolls around, the hybrid option is still on the table for them as well. Kathryn Krawczyk

undercount
CDC estimates U.S. may have actually had more than 20 million COVID-19 cases

3:07 p.m.
Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, testifies at a hearing of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce on Capitol Hill on June 23, 2020 in Washington, DC
Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images

The United States has confirmed more than two million cases of COVID-19 — but that number might be about ten times lower than the real number of infections, the CDC says.

Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said that there may have been about ten times more cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. than have been officially confirmed, NBC News reports.

"Our best estimate right now is that for every case that's reported, there actually are 10 other infections," Redfield said.

If this estimate is accurate, that would mean there have been more than 20 million cases of COVID-19 in the U.S, as about 2.3 million cases have been confirmed. Redfield added that "this virus causes so much asymptomatic infection," and "the traditional approach of looking for symptomatic illness and diagnosing it obviously underestimates the total amount of infections."

According to Reuters, this CDC estimate is based on taking "the number of known cases, between 2.3 million and 2.4 million, multiplied by the average rate of antibodies seen from the serology tests, about an average of 10 to 1."

Health officials have long said that the official number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is likely an undercount. Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has also said the COVID-19 death toll, which is currently more than 120,000, is "almost certainly" higher. Brendan Morrow

pause
Texas pauses its reopening amid 'massive outbreak' of coronavirus

2:11 p.m.
Greg Abbott
Lynda M. Gonzalez-Pool/Getty Images

Texas is hitting pause on its reopening.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Thursday announced a "temporary pause" of the state's reopening amid a surge of new COVID-19 cases.

"As we experience an increase in both positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, we are focused on strategies that slow the spread of this virus while also allowing Texans to continue earning a paycheck to support their families," Abbott said.

Businesses that were previously allowed to resume operations as part of Texas' reopenings can still do so, however, with the governor saying, "the last thing we want to do as a state is go backwards and close down businesses." Additionally, Abbott announced that Texas will halt elective surgeries in the biggest counties in the state, The Associated Press reports.

Texas on Wednesday reported more than 5,000 new coronavirus cases, leading Abbott to describe the spike as "a massive outbreak of COVID-19 across the state." Now, Abbott says pausing the reopening will "help our state corral the spread until we can safely enter the next phase of opening our state for business." Brendan Morrow

extreme ride makeover
Disney to reimagine Splash Mountain, its ride based on Song of the South

1:16 p.m.

Disney is dropping Splash Mountain — at least, the current version of it.

Disney announced on Thursday it will revamp Splash Mountain, its log flume ride based on the movie Song of the South. Released in 1946 and set on a plantation in the Reconstruction era, Song of the South has been criticized for, as the NAACP said, helping to "perpetuate a dangerously glorified picture of slavery," and Disney hasn't released it on home video or streaming.

Now, Splash Mountain will be "completely reimagined" and instead be themed after The Princess and the Frog, the 2009 animated movie that introduced the first Black Disney princess.

"The new concept is inclusive — one that all of our guests can connect with and be inspired by, and it speaks to the diversity of the millions of people who visit our parks each year," Disney said. The ride's story will "join Princess Tiana and Louis on a musical adventure — featuring some of the powerful music from the film — as they prepare for their first-ever Mardi Gras performance," according to the announcement. The ride is getting redesigned at both Disneyland and Disney World.

Disney faced increased pressure to tweak Splash Mountain amid the recent national protests sparked by the police killing of George Floyd, although Disney said it's been working on this redesign since last year. One recent petition that racked up thousands of signatures specifically called for turning Splash Mountain into a Princess and the Frog ride in light of the "extremely problematic and stereotypical racist tropes" present in Song of the South.

"There is a huge need for diversity in the parks and this could help fill that need," the petition said. Brendan Morrow

