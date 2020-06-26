See More Speed Reads
the 51st state?
House approves Washington, D.C., for statehood even as bill is doomed to fail in Senate

5:14 p.m.
Washington, D.C.
iStock

In a historic, if ultimately doomed, vote on Friday, the House of Representatives approved making Washington, D.C., the country's 51st state. The vote was very nearly along party lines (every Republican plus Democratic Rep. Collin Peterson (Minn.) voted "no"), but it is expected to fail in the Republican-held Senate, where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has said he will not bring it to vote; the White House has additionally promised to veto the bill, The New York Times reports.

Supporters of the bill proposed that the two square-miles around the White House, Capitol Hill, Supreme Court, and other federal building would remain under congressional control while the rest of the District would become "the State of Washington, Douglass Commonwealth," named after abolitionist Frederick Douglass.

At the root of the statehood argument is the question of representation. "People in the District of Columbia pay taxes, fight our wars, risk their lives for our democracy," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said ahead of the vote, per The Hill. "And yet ... they have no vote in the House or the Senate about whether we go to war, and how those taxes are exacted, and how this is all played."

"Washington, D.C., is the home to more Americans than two states, and more than 46 percent of the 700,000 residents are Black," Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) additionally argued. She added: "Make no mistake, race underlies every argument against D.C. statehood. And denying its citizens equal participation and representation is a racial, democratic, and economic injustice we cannot tolerate."

Republican opponents have pointed out, though, that the District is a clear Democratic stronghold; 90.9 percent of voters backed Hillary Clinton in 2016, while just 4 percent voted for President Trump.

"Our nation's founders made it clear that D.C. is not meant to be a state," argued Republican Rep. Jody Hice (Ga.), which is true, although it's not constitutionally forbidden, as others have claimed. "They thought about it, they debated it, and they rejected it." Jeva Lange

This just in
Explosive intelligence report alleges Russia offered bounties to militants to kill American troops in Afghanistan

4:25 p.m.
U.S. Marines in Camp Shorab, Afghanistan.
Andrew Renneisen/Getty Images

American intelligence officials have informed President Trump that they believe Russia's military intelligence agency has secretly been offering bounties to Taliban or Taliban-linked militants for the killing of American troops in Afghanistan, according to an explosive Friday report in The New York Times. Trump was first briefed on the findings in late March, although he has not yet acted on the "menu of potential options" that were presented to him, and which included potentially issuing a domestic complaint to Russia or imposing sanctions.

The Times reports that Islamist militants (or groups associated with them) are believed to have actually collected such bounty money from Russia, although it's not clear which American deaths, or how many, are suspected.

Russia's military intelligence agency, the GRU, is thought to be behind the alleged bounties. The GRU has previously been tied to the poisoning of an ex-spy in Britain, as well as to "finding" Hillary Clinton's "missing" emails after Trump famously asked Russia to do so while on the campaign trail in July 2016.

"Any involvement with the Taliban that resulted in the deaths of American troops would … be a huge escalation of Russia's so-called hybrid war against the United States, a strategy of destabilizing adversaries through a combination of such tactics as cyberattacks, the spread of fake news, and covert and deniable military operations," writes The New York Times. It would also be "the first time the Russian spy unit was known to have orchestrated attacks on Western troops."

Additionally, while officials were described as being "confident" about their findings, it's less clear what Russia's intentions are. "Some officials have theorized that the Russians may be seeking revenge on NATO forces for a 2018 battle in Syria in which the American military killed several hundred pro-Syrian forces, including numerous Russian mercenaries, as they advanced on an American outpost," the Times writes. Read more about the U.S. intelligence findings here. Jeva Lange

new rules
Facebook to start labeling politicians' posts that violate its policies

3:43 p.m.
Mark Zuckerberg
JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images

Facebook has just unveiled some key policy changes after weeks of internal criticism and a growing ad boycott.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Friday said that Facebook will start labeling some posts that violate its policies but that the company decides to leave up because they're considered newsworthy.

"Often, seeing speech from politicians is in the public interest, and in the same way that news outlets will report what a politician says, we think people should generally be able to see it for themselves on our platforms," Zuckerberg said. "We will soon start labeling some of the content we leave up because it is deemed newsworthy, so people can know when this is the case." He noted, though, that "there is no newsworthiness exemption to content that incites violence or suppresses voting."

The Information's Alex Heath noted this is a "big, big reversal" for Facebook, and the company will now take a similar approach as Twitter, which also labels tweets that violate its policies but are considered newsworthy. Twitter has in recent weeks added such labels to several posts by President Trump, including his "when the looting starts, the shooting starts" tweet that Twitter said violated its rules against glorifying violence. Facebook was met with backlash after leaving that same post untouched.

Zuckerberg also announced that Facebook will now be "prohibiting a wider category of hateful content in ads," including "claims that people from a specific race, ethnicity, national origin, religious affiliation, caste, sexual orientation, gender identity or immigration status are a threat to the physical safety, health or survival of others." It will also prohibit ads that suggest immigrants, migrants, refugees, and asylum seekers "are inferior or expressing contempt, dismissal or disgust directed at them." This announcement comes as Facebook has faced an ad boycott from companies calling on it to take greater action against hate speech. Brendan Morrow

yo ho yo ho
Pirates of the Caribbean is getting its female-fronted makeover

3:40 p.m.
Margot Robbie is set to lead the new Pirates of the Caribbean movie.
CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP via Getty Images

Maybe 'tis not such frightful bad luck to have a woman aboard. Actress Margot Robbie is set to lead "a new, female-fronted Pirates of the Caribbean for Disney," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The project is apparently separate from a previously-announced reboot of the franchise, and "is not intended to be a spinoff" of the series about Captain Jack Sparrow that first began with The Curse of the Black Pearl back in 2003, "but rather a wholly original story with new characters under the Pirates moniker."

Christina Hodson, who wrote Robbie's recent film Birds of Prey, is attached as the screenwriter, but all the plot details are still tightly under wraps. Read more about the forthcoming project at The Hollywood Reporter, and the problem with female-fronted franchise reboots here at The Week. Jeva Lange

will it ever be safe to go back in the water?
121 cruise ships came to the U.S. after March 1. Just 15 didn't have coronavirus onboard.

3:08 p.m.
A Princess Cruises ship.
Carl Court/Getty Images

Coronavirus sent the cruise ship industry into a crisis that's still far from over.

Even before COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic, the U.S. began warning its citizens to stay off cruise ships to avoid catching the virus. And it turns out it had good reason for doing so: Of the 121 cruise ships that entered U.S. waters after March 1, all but 15 of them had at least one coronavirus case onboard, The New York Times reports via Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

While Americans had warnings about traveling abroad, especially on the confined space of a ship, many still ended up stranded offshore for weeks in early March as the government scrambled to test for and contain COVID-19 cases. The coronavirus spread was especially dangerous due to the largely older clientele that typically take cruises. In total, more than 3,000 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 cases connected to their cruises, and at least 82 died, according to an analysis by the Miami Herald.

It's been more than three months since the CDC issued a no-sail order that halted all cruises from heading out from the U.S., and almost as long since the last quarantined passengers disembarked. But as of Sunday, 21,506 crew members are still out in American waters, waiting aboard 68 ships as public health officials struggle to get them back home safely, the Times reports.

Read more about COVID-19's effects on the cruise industry — and how they plan to get back to normal — at The New York Times. Kathryn Krawczyk

'a serious problem'
Fauci contradicts Pence's positive spin in 1st coronavirus briefing in months

2:34 p.m.

Dr. Anthony Fauci during the first coronavirus task force briefing since April warned of a "serious problem" the U.S. is facing in some areas, while Vice President Mike Pence touted that the country is in a "much better place."

During the Friday briefing, Pence said there's "work to do" as cases rise in numerous states but also spoke on the "progress that we've made as a country" since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, pointing to a decline in COVID-19 deaths.

"There may be a tendency among the American people to think that we are back to that place where we were two months ago, that we're in a time of great losses and great hardship on the American people," Pence said. "The reality is we're in a much better place. ... The truth is, we did slow the spread. We flattened the curve."

Later, Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, struck a bit of a different tone, noting that there are areas that are "doing very well" but sounding the alarm about rising COVID-19 cases in other states.

"As you can see, we are facing a serious problem in certain areas," Fauci said, pointing to the "resurgence of cases" the U.S. has been experiencing.

Despite Pence saying that all 50 states are "opening up safely and responsibly," Fauci suggested some might have opened too early or had residents not follow guidelines. Fauci also urged the public going forward to be "part of the solution" during the pandemic, and not "part of the problem." Brendan Morrow

the Platypus Cup?
Oregon universities agree to stop referring to their rivalry game as a 'Civil War'

2:11 p.m.
The Beavers and Ducks face off in 2003 in what was then called the 'Civil War.'
Jon Ferrey/Getty Images

As institutions and bands across America have re-examined the ways their names and logos might be tone-deaf to the pain caused by slavery and the antebellum South, two Oregon universities have vowed to no longer refer to their rivalry games as "the Civil War." The University of Oregon and Oregon State University's Departments of Athletics "mutually agreed" to stop using the phrase, according to a joint Friday announcement.

“Changing this name is overdue as it represents a connection to a war fought to perpetuate slavery,” Oregon State President Ed Ray told KOMO News. "While not intended as reference to the actual Civil War, OSU sports competition should not provide any misconstrued reference to this divisive episode in American history. That we did not act before to change the name was a mistake. We do so now, along with other important actions to advance equal opportunity and justice for all and in recognition that Black Lives Matter."

UO President Michael Schill echoed the sentiment in a statement, noting that "we need to make this change to align the words and symbols we use around athletic endeavors with our shared campus values of equity and inclusivity. While the name of our annual game might change, it will absolutely continue to be one of the great rivalries in college sports."

A new name for the rivalry was not announced, although fans have suggested calling future events "the Platypus Cup" or "Platypus Bowl," after the Platypus Trophy, which is awarded to the winner of the now 126-year-old annual match between the Ducks and the Beavers football teams. Jeva Lange

Frequency oxygen
Twitter is now flagging the use of 'oxygen' and 'frequency' in the same tweet, prompting new meme

12:49 p.m.

Twitter is cracking down on the spread of misinformation on the platform, including appending warning labels to seemingly misleading tweets — including, at times, tweets by the president. But on Friday, Twitter users appeared to find the limits of the fact-checking algorithm, which was indiscriminately slapping COVID-19 misinformation warnings on any and all tweets that used both the words "frequency" and "oxygen."

Soon a meme was born: try to use the words "frequency" and "oxygen" in a sentence that doesn't possibly have anything to do with COVID-19, and get flagged:

(View these tweets live on Twitter here, here, here, here, and here)

When users clicked to "get the facts about COVID-19," they were redirected to a Twitter Moment titled "No, 5G isn't causing coronavirus."

The "oxygen" and "frequency" glitch apparently stemmed from a disproved conspiracy theory that 5G is somehow a dangerous "frequency" that "sucks the oxygen out of the atmosphere and disrupts the regular functioning of the human body," as The Independent reports. A petition on Change.org that got over 114,000 signatures even claimed that "60 megahertz waves" would "suck the oxygen out of our lungs," and that "symptoms of 5G exposure include respiratory problems, flu-like symptoms (temperature rises, fever, headaches), pneumonia. Very much like the effects of the coronavirus." The theory has been repeatedly, and reputably, debunked. Jeva Lange

