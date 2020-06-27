Bill Kristol lays out how he thinks Trump could reverse the presidential polling tide

-
Bill Kristol lays out how he thinks Trump could reverse the presidential polling tide11:25 a.m.
-
Trump has reportedly grown increasingly concerned about how it would appear if he contracted the coronavirus10:54 a.m.
-
White House accuses judge of playing 'activist' role after latest ICE ruling7:50 a.m.
-
House approves Washington, D.C., for statehood even as bill is doomed to fail in SenateJune 26, 2020
-
Explosive intelligence report alleges Russia offered bounties to militants to kill American troops in AfghanistanJune 26, 2020
-
Facebook to start labeling politicians' posts that violate its policiesJune 26, 2020
-
Pirates of the Caribbean is getting its female-fronted makeoverJune 26, 2020
-
121 cruise ships came to the U.S. after March 1. Just 15 didn't have coronavirus onboard.June 26, 2020
