Biden says he'll ask Fauci to stay on if he's elected. That may not help Fauci.

Former Vice President Joe Biden wants to keep at least one member of President Trump's administration if he's elected this fall.

In a Tuesday speech, Biden is set to share that one of the first calls he'd make if he were elected in November would be to Dr. Anthony Fauci, Trump's top coronavirus adviser. Biden would ask Fauci to stay in his job and, unlike Fauci's relationship with Trump over the last few weeks, would get "an uncensored platform to speak directly to the American people," Biden's campaign said in a fact sheet released Tuesday, per Bloomberg.

Fauci has said he hasn't spoken to Trump in a few weeks ever since the White House's coronavirus task force was disbanded, and hasn't spoken much to the public either even as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on. In a Biden presidency, Fauci would have "an uncensored platform to speak directly to the American people — whether delivering good news or bad," Biden's campaign said. Fauci would also have unfettered access to the Oval Office and a President Biden.

But as Politico's Blake Hounshell noted, Biden's announcement probably wasn't well timed.

Hmm, this does not seem helpful to Fauci right now https://t.co/rGFfawu9cQ — Blake News (@blakehounshell) June 30, 2020

Fauci has admitted he's not getting much time with Trump or freedom to speak, and getting Biden's approval certainly won't help him get closer to the president. Likewise, knowing that Biden trusts Fauci may not give him much credit with Trump's followers, either. Kathryn Krawczyk