Biden says he can't wait to compare his 'cognitive capability' to Trump's

Former Vice President Joe Biden is looking forward to showing off his brain.

Biden fielded questions from reporters after a speech on Tuesday, one of whom told Biden that "some have speculated that you are subject to some degree of cognitive decline." The reporter asked, "Have you been tested for some degree of cognitive decline?" The presumptive Democratic nominee for president responded that he's "constantly tested."

"Look, all you've got to do is watch me," Biden asserted. "And I can hardly wait to compare my cognitive capability to the cognitive capability of the man I'm running against."

Presumably, Biden has the 2020 presidential debates in mind as the venue to make this comparison, and he said he's committed to participating in three of them as scheduled. "I'm looking forward to it," he said.

President Trump's campaign has accused Biden of, as one ad says, not having the "mental fortitude required to lead this country." During the Democratic primary, when asked what he would do if Trump went after him for his age and "mental state" during a debate, Biden responded that he would challenge him to a push-up contest.

"I'd say, 'C'mon Donald, c'mon man," Biden said. "How many push-ups do you want to do here, pal?' I mean, jokingly. C'mon, run with me, man." Brendan Morrow