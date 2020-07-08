See More Speed Reads
Vindman will retire from the military after 'bullying, intimidation, and retaliation' from Trump administration

11:50 a.m.
Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman is leaving the U.S. military as a direct consequence of his testimony in President Trump's impeachment investigation.

Vindman's damaging testimony against Trump prompted the president to remove him as the top Ukraine expert on the National Security Council earlier this year. But after a "campaign of bullying, intimidation, and retaliation" kept him from progressing within the Army, Vindman has decided to leave the U.S. military altogether, Vindman's lawyer told CNN.

Vindman was on Trump's July 2019 call with Ukraine's president, and testified that he reported Trump's request for an investigation into the Bidens to a superior. Trump and his allies soon tried to discredit the career military official, and later fired Vindman along with, inexplicably, his twin brother.

Even since then, Trump and his allies worked to stymie Vindman's career and block him from promotions, Vindman's lawyer said. Senior Army officials said Vindman wouldn't be allowed to work in his area of expertise, which includes Ukraine, from then on, CNN reports. It all led Vindman to believe his Army career "will forever be limited" by political pushback from Trump's allies. So instead of heading on to his next assignment at the National War College, he'll be leaving the armed forces instead.

Vindman immigrated to the U.S. from the Soviet Union as a child, and ahead of his impeachment testimony, delivered a touching message to his father: "Do not worry. I will be fine for telling the truth." Kathryn Krawczyk

Former White House official says Trump 'would throw Mike Pence in a wood chipper if he needed to'

12:04 p.m.
Donald Trump and Mike Pence.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

The possibility of President Trump replacing Vice President Mike Pence on the Republican ticket this November has come up before, although the consensus seems to be that nothing quite so drastic will happen. Still, there are some people who apparently thought Trump would have already dumped Pence by now, Politico reports.

At least one former White House official who frequently interacted with Trump is "very surprised" Pence remains on ticket and claims the president would throw his supposed right-hand man "in a wood chipper if he needed to." The former official added that if an adviser told Trump he needed to choose a woman or Black running mate, for example, to win the election, the commander-in-chief wouldn't hesitate to make the change. "If it's good for Trump, he'll do it in a second," the source said.

Don't expect it though, Politico says. "It's likely too late to do any good" for Trump and "would smack of desperation" while endangering the support of religious conservatives who support Trump out of convenience, but harbor genuine affection for the vice president. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

Supreme Court upholds Trump rule letting employers opt out of birth control coverage

10:51 a.m.
Birth control pills.
iStock/areeya_ann

The Supreme Court ruled 7-2 Wednesday to uphold a Trump administration rule that will let employers opt out of providing no-cost birth control if they cite moral or religious objections.

The Affordable Care Act mandated employers and insurers provide contraceptives as part of their coverage, with houses of worship exempt from the mandate. The Trump administration created a more expansive exception to that rule, and the Supreme Court agreed it had the authority to do so.

Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor dissented, with Ginsburg noting anywhere from 70,000 to 126,000 women will lose free access to birth control because of the ruling. A previous Supreme Court ruling in the Hobby Lobby case allowed family-owned companies to opt out of providing birth control for moral or religious reasons. Kathryn Krawczyk

Trump's latest argument for reopening schools has a glaring omission

10:40 a.m.

It's not often President Trump compliments European countries, but he did just that Wednesday while doubling down on a call for schools to reopen in the United States amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump's latest reasoning is that countries like Germany, Sweden, and Norway have found success sending kids back to the classroom, which is mostly true. But it ignores the fact that the national situations aren't really comparable at this point, since the U.S. is still facing uncontrolled spread of the disease.

And while those countries have smaller populations than the U.S., the proportionality argument doesn't really hold. Arizona, Florida, and South Carolina would have had the world's most new infections per capita last week if they were countries, The New York Times reports. U.S. states take up nine of the top 12 spots, with the other three occupied by Bahrain, Qatar, and Oman, all of which, the Times notes, rely heavily on migrant workers who live in cramped quarters with subpar social services.

So it seems unlikely municipalities will choose to reopen schools simply because Denmark has been able to do so. Shortly after the president's tweet — in which he threatened to withhold federal funding for schools that stayed shut in the fall — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the country's largest public school system wouldn't be back to normal operations in the fall. Instead, students will receive classroom instruction one to three days a week. Read more about New York's plan at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

Brooks Brothers files for bankruptcy

10:35 a.m.
A sign on the Brooks Brothers store on Madison Avenue on the Upper East Side of Manhattan April 10, 2013 2013 in New York.
STAN HONDA/AFP via Getty Images

Another retailer has gone bust amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brooks Brothers, the business clothing chain which was founded in 1818, filed for bankruptcy protection on Wednesday, The Wall Street Journal reports. The company, which is closing about 50 locations, is looking for a buyer and "has secured a $75 million debtor-in-possession loan from WHP Global," the Journal says. This move comes after Neiman Marcus, J.Crew, and J.C. Penney previously filed for bankruptcy protection during the pandemic, CNBC notes.

A spokesperson told CNBC that Brooks Brothers has been "evaluating various strategic options to position the company for future success" and that "during this strategic review, COVID-19 became immensely disruptive and took a toll on our business." The Associated Press notes that Brooks Brothers was "one of the few national chains that produced its clothing in the U.S.," and The New York Times reports it's "the oldest apparel brand in continuous operation" in the country. Brendan Morrow

Harvard and MIT sue to stop ICE policy blocking international students from visas

10:30 a.m.
Harvard University.
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have teamed up to challenge a federal policy that will inevitably hurt their foreign students.

On Monday, Immigrations and Customs Enforcement announced it would not issue visas to foreign students whose colleges decided to run classes fully online in the fall. Harvard and MIT are two schools that had already decided to do so in order to stem COVID-19 spread, and the universities launched a lawsuit Wednesday aimed at stopping the ICE policy.

ICE's policy change told foreign students to either consider transferring to a school that would have in-person classes or return to their home countries. The suit requests a 14-day restraining order on the policy, since they formed their plans for the fall before the policy was issued.

The schools also argue against the rule change as a whole, saying it "would bar hundreds of thousands of international students at American universities from the United States." Some of those students are from countries wracked with civil unrest and Internet connectivity issues, making it unsafe and untenable for them to learn at home, the lawsuit argues.

The suit goes on to allege ICE's rule change is "a naked effort by the federal government to force universities to reopen all in-person classes." President Trump has publicly favored forcing all schools to reopen, even as COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise around the country. Kathryn Krawczyk

An Oregon church held a wedding. Then local coronavirus cases skyrocketed.

9:46 a.m.
Social distancing in a church.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Churches have become a major source of coronavirus infections in smaller communities across the United States, even when health protocols are followed, The New York Times reports.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 650 cases have been linked to nearly 40 churches and religious events across the country, many of them occurring over the last month, per the Times. That number doesn't place church services as a leading source of infections on a national scale, but in certain places many cases can be traced to reopenings.

For example, when the Lighthouse United Pentecostal Church in Island City, Oregon, which is in the rural northeastern region of the state, reopened on May 22 there were only six confirmed coronavirus cases in the county. Now, there are 356 and the Times reports many of those can be traced to the church. Patients include the pastor and his wife, who was hospitalized. Dan Satterwhite, a pastor at an affiliated church in the neighboring town of Pendleton, said the outbreak likely stems from a wedding held at the church in Island City.

Religious leaders like Satterwhite are often placed in a difficult position. He said he initially livestreamed services, but congregants — including those who did not have reliable access to internet — were determined to return to in-person services. So far, social distancing and mask-wearing are common at Satterwhite's own church, but the risks remain. "I am trying to do the right thing," he said. "I know a lot of people don't feel this way, but those that do, feel that church is essential." Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

Fox News' Brian Kilmeade argues schools should reopen because 'life is full of risks'

9:37 a.m.

Like getting picked last for dodgeball or losing lunch money to a bully, Fox News' Brian Kilmeade thinks coronavirus is just a hurdle kids have to overcome.

The Fox and Friends host is unabashedly in favor of reopening schools this fall despite the fact that COVID-19 cases are rising dramatically in many states. In fact, Kilmeade suggested, the deadly virus is something they can learn from. "Life is full of risks, kids should learn that early," Kilmeade said, adding again that "life is full of hurdles, you've got to find a way to overcome."

Kilmeade went on to say most children won't even be affected by COVID-19, which is likely true. But he glosses over the fact that children pass the virus to each other and bring it home, and suggests teachers who could also contract the disease are "used to clearing challenges" who "don't do it for the money."

Kilmeade's argument comes after Florida announced it will require schools to reopen in August for in-person classes. Florida has seen skyrocketing case numbers over the past few weeks, while schools in the Northeast, where coronavirus has finally slowed, have so far recommended hybrid options for schools this fall. Kathryn Krawczyk

