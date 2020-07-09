12-year-old invents device that helps prevent hot car deaths

-
12-year-old invents device that helps prevent hot car deaths12:23 a.m.
-
Bed Bath & Beyond to close 200 stores over next 2 yearsJuly 8, 2020
-
New Lincoln Project ad targets GOP senators who voted to 'exonerate Trump from his crimes'July 8, 2020
-
Endangered California condors spotted in Sequoia National Park for 1st time in 50 yearsJuly 8, 2020
-
The Wonder Years is coming back, this time featuring a Black family in AlabamaJuly 8, 2020
-
Ivy League puts fall sports on hold due to coronavirus pandemicJuly 8, 2020
-
Trump's Tulsa rally 'likely contributed' to coronavirus surge, health official saysJuly 8, 2020
-
Body camera transcripts reveal Derek Chauvin told dying George Floyd 'it takes a heck of a lot of oxygen to talk'July 8, 2020
12:23 a.m.
July 8, 2020
July 8, 2020
July 8, 2020
July 8, 2020
July 8, 2020
July 8, 2020
Body camera transcripts reveal Derek Chauvin told dying George Floyd 'it takes a heck of a lot of oxygen to talk'
July 8, 2020