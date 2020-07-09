Michael Cohen is reportedly going back to prison

Michael Cohen was released from prison in May, but it looks like he's already going back.

The former personal lawyer to President Trump, who pleaded guilty to charges of tax fraud, campaign finance violations, and lying to Congress in 2018, on Thursday was taken back into custody, CNN reports.

After being sentenced to three years in prison, Cohen was released into home confinement in May due to the coronavirus pandemic. But questions emerged about whether he was violating the terms of his release after Page Six recently spotted him eating out at a Manhattan restaurant. At the time, Page Six suggested this could "land him back in prison," though Cohen's lawyer said that he "did not violate any of the terms and conditions of his release" and that "any assertion or suggestion to the contrary would be wholly inaccurate and untrue."

Now, Axios reports that Cohen is "heading back to prison after refusing the conditions of his home confinement." According to The New York Times' Maggie Haberman, Cohen's return to prison was unrelated to the recent photos of him out in Manhattan. Instead, Haberman reports, "when he went to switch from furlough to home confinement, he had to sign papers saying no media or publishing a book, which he refused to sign." Axios also reports that Cohen "refused to wear an ankle bracelet." Brendan Morrow