GOP Sen. Susan Collins wants to debate Democrat Sara Gideon 16 times

4:07 p.m.

Sen. Susan Collins' (R-Maine) oversized debate request is probably not a good sign for her campaign.

Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon won the state's Democratic primary Tuesday night to challenge Collins, and soon called for five debates between herself and Collins before the election. Collins seemed to think that was a good idea in a letter congratulating Gideon, but decided "five debates is far too limited a schedule for such an important race."

Instead, "16 live, televised, in-person debates, one in each of Maine's counties," will be appropriate, Collins suggested. "Let's have the first one this evening," she added, closing the letter with "I hope to see you in person this evening" without naming a time or place.

Collins' response reads as a joke, but it's not exactly clear why she's making it. Limited polling and fundraising numbers indicate Gideon will be giving the moderate incumbent a tight race, so Collins may simply be worried of losing the seat she's held for four terms. After all, as CNN's Manu Raju noted when President Trump tried to add more debates to his docket this fall, it's a "rule in politics" that "if you're demanding more debates, you know you're losing." Kathryn Krawczyk

Ruth Bader Ginsburg is now home and 'doing well' after her hospitalization

4:55 p.m.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is out of the hospital.

Ginsburg on Wednesday was discharged from Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore and is now "at home and doing well," a Supreme Court spokesperson said, Axios reports.

The 87-year-old Supreme Court justice had previously been hospitalized on Tuesday for "treatment of a possible infection" after "experiencing fever and chills," a Supreme Court spokesperson said. "She underwent an endoscopic procedure at Johns Hopkins this afternoon to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last August," the spokesperson added.

Ginsburg, who has beaten cancer four times, had previously been hospitalized in May to receive treatment for a gallbladder condition.

“I love my job," she said last year. "It’s the best and the hardest job I have ever had. It has kept me going through four cancer battles." In January, Ginsburg said, "I'm cancer free. That's good." Brendan Morrow

Black residents have died from COVID-19 at nearly 6 times the rate of white residents in D.C.

4:23 p.m.
Washington, D.C.
EVA HAMBACH/AFP via Getty Images

It's been widely reported that Black Americans are dying at a higher rate than white Americans from the coronavirus, but the disparity is particularly pronounced in the nation's capital, American Public Media reports.

The fatality rate among Washington, D.C.'s Black residents is 5.9 times higher than for white residents, the largest gap among the nation's big cities. It's double the difference in Chicago, triple New Orleans, and nearly quadruple Detroit's, all major cities that have clear disparities, per APM.

D.C. also has one one of the bigger separations between the percentage of Black residents and the percentage of Black fatalities. While Black residents make up 46 percent of the city's population, they account for 74 percent of COVID-19 deaths. Fulton County in Georgia, which is home to Atlanta, is the only large city with a more severe gap by that measure, APM notes.

A lot of the causes were likely always present in the city, and came to the forefront when the pandemic hit — Stephen Thomas, a professor of health policy and management at the University of Maryland said the only thing surprising about the racial data across the United States is "that people are surprised." But, APM reports D.C.'s government was slow to act in various situations, as well. For example, residents in predominantly Black neighborhoods east of the Anacostia River lacked an easily accessible, free coronavirus testing site, and the closest one was only open for four hours a day, three days a week — and it closed within two months. Read more at American Public Media. Tim O'Donnell

Fauci speaks out against 'bizarre' White House attacks: 'It's nonsense'

3:12 p.m.
Anthony Fauci
Al Drago - Pool/Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci is hitting back against the "bizarre" recent attacks from the White House.

Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, spoke to The Atlantic on Wednesday after the White House recently sent a document to reporters listing instances in which he's been "wrong" in what was essentially opposition research against him. President Trump's trade adviser, Peter Navarro, also wrote an op-ed this week going after Fauci and claiming he "has been wrong about everything I have interacted with him on."

"[The White House document] is totally wrong," Fauci told The Atlantic. "It's nonsense. It's completely wrong. The whole thing is wrong. The whole thing is incorrect."

Fauci said he didn't know why the White House released the document, calling the decision to attack him "bizarre" and saying that "I cannot figure out in my wildest dreams why they would want to do that" but that "I think they realize now that that was not a prudent thing to do, because it's only reflecting negatively on them."

According to Fauci, he talked about the document with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who didn't offer an apology but claimed he didn't know about it. As far as Navarro goes, Fauci sounded equally baffled by his op-ed, saying, "I can't explain Peter Navarro. He's in a world by himself. So I don't even want to go there."

On Wednesday morning, the White House sought to distance itself from Navarro's op-ed, and President Trump said that his trade adviser "shouldn't" have published it.

Given the recent attacks, Fauci was asked in the interview if he's thought about resigning, but said, "No. I think the problem is too important for me to get into those kinds of thoughts and discussions." Brendan Morrow

Rose Parade canceled for first time since WW2

2:47 p.m.
Rose Parade.
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Throughout the United States' participation in World War II, from 1942 to 1945, the Rose Parade — the annual event that precedes college football's Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena, California, on New Year's Day — did not take place. Since then, people have gathered for it for 74 straight years, but that streak will come to an end in January 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, parade officials announced Wednesday.

The officials were trying to figure out a way to proceed with the event safely, but a sound strategy proved too difficult, especially since the virus is surging throughout California. They are, however, hoping to plan a televised event, as well as a socially-distanced celebration for local residents.

The Rose Bowl Game is still set to go forward, though it may be played in front of an empty stadium. Of course, it remains to be seen how the college football season will fare. Schools are determined to play, but it's looking more like only conference games will be held. The Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences, whose champions usually face off in the Rose Bowl, have already announced that decision. Read more about the parade cancellation at The Los Angeles Times. Tim O'Donnell

George Floyd's family files civil lawsuit against officers, city of Minneapolis

2:06 p.m.
Flowers, signs and balloons are left near a makeshift memorial to George Floyd near the spot where he died while in custody of the Minneapolis police, on May 29, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota
KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images

George Floyd's family has filed a civil lawsuit following his death in police custody.

Attorneys representing Floyd's family on Wednesday announced they have filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Minneapolis and the four police officers involved in his death, CNN reports. Floyd, a Black man, was killed in police custody in May after a police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeled on his neck for almost nine minutes while he said that he couldn't breathe.

"It was not just the knee of officer Derek Chauvin on George Floyd's neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds, but it was the knee of the entire Minneapolis Police Department on the neck of George Floyd that killed him," attorney Ben Crump said in a press conference.

Crump in a statement also said that Minneapolis "has a history of policies, procedures and deliberate indifference that violates the rights of arrestees, particularly Black men, and highlights the need for officer training and discipline."

The lawsuit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court in Minnesota, is seeking damages and "for a receiver to be appointed to ensure that the city properly trains and supervises its police officers in the future," The Associated Press writes.

Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder, and the three other officers involved in his death were charged as well. Floyd's killing sparked outrage across the country and a wave of protests against policy brutality. Brendan Morrow

Trump's lawyers will challenge financial records subpoena after Supreme Court ruling

2:00 p.m.
A man stands outside the Supreme Court with a sign that says Follow the Money
Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images

President Trump still hasn't given up his fight to hide his taxes.

The Supreme Court handed Trump a partial victory last week in ruling he is not immune from subpoenas from prosecutors. Still, it left Trump with other options for fighting a subpoena from Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, which his lawyers said Wednesday they plan to take.

Trump's next challenge to Vance's request will be filed before July 27, his lawyers told a federal district court judge in New York on Wednesday. The lawyers will probably claim "the subpoena is too broad, is motivated by a desire to harass, is meant to manipulate his policy decisions or retaliate against him for official acts, and would impede his ability to carry out his duties," NBC News predicts. Vance and Trump's lawyers both asked the judge to expedite the process determining whether Trump's challenge is valid.

Vance subpoenaed Trump's accounting firm as part of an investigation into hush money payments made to two women who allege they had affairs with Trump. The Supreme Court ruled 7-2 Vance could see those records, with Chief Justice John Roberts saying Trump is "neither absolutely immune from state criminal subpoenas seeking his private papers nor entitled to a heightened standard of need." Kathryn Krawczyk

The EU sent 56 metric tons of PPE to China in February despite warnings about their own outbreaks

1:29 p.m.
European commission.
KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images

Over time, it's become clear just how many governments struggled to make what would now be largely recognized as the right decision in containing the coronavirus in the early stages of the pandemic. Hindsight, after all, is 20/20, and the cliche applies to the European Union, as well, The Bureau of Investigative Journalism reports.

The Bureau's investigation reveals "the complacency, confusion, and lack of coordination" that allowed Europe's epidemic to expand from just a handful of cases into a mass crisis in under two months. One of the root causes appears to have come from a well-meaning place. In February, EU officials were determined to help China, where the virus originated, with its own outbreak, both for humanitarian reasons and for the purpose of preventing the novel pathogen from spreading internationally. But, as the world soon learned, containment was no longer possible at that point.

Member states sent plane loads of personal protective equipment to China throughout February, but the Bureau reports they continued to do so despite warnings that member states were running low on their stockpiles. One source said a colleague went even further, reportedly telling the European commission to "pay attention to what you are doing because we will need them ourselves."

The tide turned quickly after an aircraft headed for China took off from Vienna, Austria, carrying 25 metric tons of PPE (all told, EU member states sent 56 metric tons to China). Three days later, with Italy's outbreak worsening and hospitals in the country's northern regions at risk of being overwhelmed, Rome asked the commission for masks. But the request was met with silence — no member states were willing to donate to their neighbor. That, the Bureau reports, is when it hit that the EU had missed what was really going on. Read more at The Bureau for Investigative Journalism. Tim O'Donnell

