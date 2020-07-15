Maryland is investigating 'widespread identity theft' and $500 million in fraudulent unemployment claims

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced Wednesday that his state is investigating a "widespread identity theft" scheme that is allegedly taking advantage of pandemic-related unemployment payments and additional benefits offered by the CARES act.

The investigation has revealed more than 47,500 fraudulent unemployment claims were made, worth more than $501 million. The Maryland Department of Labor reportedly did not experience a breach of its unemployment insurance system. Instead, the state's Labor Secretary Tiffany Robinson said a spike in claims out of Maryland triggered the investigation, but the federal and state governments teamed up to stop the scammers and enhance security.