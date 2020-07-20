California's oldest state worker celebrates 100th birthday

With 77 years of working for the state of California under her belt, May Lee has dedicated most of her life to public service.

Lee recently turned 100 years old, and is California's longest-tenured employee and oldest worker. A financial analyst with the Department of General Services, she began working for the California government in 1943. She has served under 10 different governors, and is "a state treasure," Yolanda Richardson, secretary of the Government Operations Agency, told ABC Los Angeles.

Lee, who has no plans to retire, has traveled to more than 150 different countries, and has photos of her adventures on display in her office. Her colleagues value Lee's experience, and the wisdom that she imparts. "She is a joy to work with," co-worker Carol Weathers said. "She has taught me a lot of new things and she's constantly giving me her knowledge on history, the buildings, and everything she's known."