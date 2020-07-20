Gun-brandishing St. Louis couple charged with felony

The St. Louis couple that pulled out guns and threatened protesters outside their home last month are facing felony charges.

A photo of Mark and Patricia McCloskey went viral last month after they pulled guns on anti-racism protesters who marched down their gated street and in front of their mansion. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner announced Monday that she charged the McCloskeys with felony unlawful use of a weapon, though she'd like them to take a "diversion program" that will keep them out of the courts.

"It is illegal to wave weapons in a threatening manner at those participating in a peaceful protest," Gardner said in a statement. "While we are fortunate this situation did not escalate into deadly force, this type of conduct is unacceptable in St. Louis."

1/ Statement from Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner - Today my office filed charges against Mark and Patricia McCloskey following an incident involving peaceful, unarmed protesters on June 28th. Full statement below: pic.twitter.com/zPucQ3MHs5 — Circuit Attorney (@stlcao) July 20, 2020

The McCloskeys are personal injury lawyers who have a long history of lawsuits — they even filed one to acquire the home they were photographed outside, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. So it doesn't seem likely they'll accept these charges without a fight. Kathryn Krawczyk