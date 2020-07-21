Trump's Tulsa rally cost $2.2 million

President Trump's sparsely attended rally in Tulsa last month cost his campaign more than $2.2 million, according to new federal filings submitted Monday night.

The filings show that in June, the campaign paid more than $2.2 million in event, facility, and audiovisual costs, The New York Times reports. The campaign spent $537,705.44 in facility rental payments to the BOK Center, where the rally was held, and nearly $1 million on "event staging" fees. The campaign's only major public event that month was the Tulsa rally, which drew a crowd of about 6,200 people; beforehand, Trump's former campaign manager, Brad Parscale, boasted that the campaign received one million ticket requests.

These new filings also show that since early 2019, Trump's re-election committee and his shared accounts with the Republican National Committee have spent almost $4 million at Trump-owned properties, the Times reports. One of those shared accounts, the Trump Victory Committee, spent roughly $400,000 on the Trump Hotel Collection in New York, for a donor retreat earlier this year, the Republican National Committee said.

Per federal filings, since the beginning of 2019, the biggest congressional spender at Trump properties is Rep. Greg Pence (R-Ind.), Vice President Mike Pence's brother. Trump last visited one of his properties on Monday, attending a fundraiser at his Washington, D.C., hotel that brought in $5 million for the Republican National Committee and his campaign. Catherine Garcia