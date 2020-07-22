See More Speed Reads
2024 preview?
Tom Cotton and Ted Cruz may have just provided a glimpse into potential 2024 GOP primaries

1:20 p.m.
Ted Cruz.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) presented very different views on how the Republican Party should handle debt going forward during a private lunch, which The Washington Posts suggests may have been a brief preview of the 2024 GOP primary.

Cruz warned his colleagues against spending too much on the next round of coronavirus relief funding, claiming voters could rebel in November if the national debt keeps rising, the Post reports. "What in the hell are we doing?," he reportedly asked.

But Cotton reportedly took the opposite stance, arguing the party needs to rack up debt if it wants to retain power. He reportedly made the case that spending big now would save money in the long run, because if Republican voters turn on the party for not protecting them during the economic crisis, Democrats will win back in the Senate and spend more over a longer period of time.

While this particular battle might look different by 2024, the Post notes that both Cruz and Cotton have aspirations of succeeding President Trump as the next Republican president and ideological squabbles like this will likely increase over the next couple of years between prominent members of the party. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

hurricane season
Edit

Tropical storm Gonzolo is the earliest 'G' storm on record — and it's about to become a hurricane

1:32 p.m.
Tropical Storm Gonzolo.
National Hurricane Center

A record-breaking storm is set to skim the top of South America in the next few days.

Tropical storm Gonzolo is gaining strength in the Atlantic Ocean as it moves toward the Caribbean, and is expected to become a hurricane by Thursday. Gonzolo's name indicates it's the seventh storm of the 2020 season, and it's the earliest the National Hurricane Center has reached a "G" name in its recorded history.

Gonzola isn't expected to be much of a threat to the islands in the Caribbean, many of which faced devastation on 2017's Hurricane Maria. After it becomes a hurricane, Gonzolo will likely ramp back down to a tropical storm again, the NHC predicts.

Still, it's an incredibly early arrival for a G-named storm. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the average date of formation of the seventh storm in a season is usually Sept. 16 — hurricane season doesn't usually begin until late summer. The previous record was held by Tropical Storm Gert, which formed July 24, 2005. Hurricane Katrina formed and brought devastation to New Orleans a month later. Still, in 2005 there were already three hurricanes, two of them major, by July 21, tweeted meteorologist Philip Klotzbach of Colorado State University. Kathryn Krawczyk

'complicated and painful'
Edit

Kim Kardashian asks for 'compassion and empathy' for Kanye West

12:00 p.m.
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend the WSJ Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards at MOMA on November 6, 2019 in New York City
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Kim Kardashian West is speaking out about Kanye West's struggle with bipolar disorder — and asking for some empathy.

Kardashian West's husband has sparked growing concern among fans in recent days with a bizarre political rally and a series of strange tweets. TMZ previously reported that West, who earlier this month announced he intended to enter the 2020 presidential race, is "in the throes of a serious bipolar episode" and that his family is worried.

"As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder," Kardashian West wrote on Instagram on Wednesday. "Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand."

Kardashian West, who said she felt compelled to speak out due to the "misconceptions" surrounding mental health issues, wrote that "people who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try." She also called her husband a "brilliant but complicated person" who has to deal with "pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bipolar disorder," concluding by asking the media and the public to "give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this."

Kanye West earlier this week had tweeted that "Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out," and on Tuesday night, he wrote that he has been "trying to get divorced" and referred to Kris Jenner as "Kris Jong-Un." He has since deleted the tweets. Brendan Morrow

climate crisis
Edit

The best case scenario for climate change just got worse

11:22 a.m.
Emissions.
kodda/iStock

A climate change study published Wednesday shows it is "extremely unlikely" that Earth's climate sensitivity could be "low enough to avoid substantial climate change" with continued high emissions.

Climate sensitivity is the measure of how susceptible Earth's climate is to human influence, per the study. In a 1979 report on sensitivity, it was estimated that if the carbon dioxide levels in Earth's atmosphere were to double compared to pre-industrial levels, temperatures could increase between 2.7 to 8.1 degrees Fahrenheit.

Now, scientists have narrowed the range to 4.1 to 8.1 degrees Fahrenheit.

If the rate of emissions continues, doubled carbon dioxide levels will be reached in roughly 50 years, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association. There is a 95 percent chance that when that happens, it will lead to a warming of more than 3.6 degrees — "the threshold beyond which scientists say the Earth will suffer dangerous effects — disruptive sea level rise, intolerable heat waves, and other extreme weather and permanent damage to ecosystems," reports The Washington Post.

The doubling of carbon dioxide levels can be prevented only if humans enact swift measures. "The primary determinant of future climate is human actions," Kate Marvel, a physicist at NASA's Goddard Institute of Space Studies and Columbia University, told the Post.

But if human activities do push carbon dioxide levels to double, the study shows it would be less likely that the Earth remains below a 3.6 degree increase, and more likely that it exceeds the upper limit of the new range. If the temperatures reach even the middle of the new range, it would be a "five-alarm fire" for the planet, Marvel told the Post.

The study was published in Reviews of Geophysics, and is sponsored by the World Climate Research Program. It was conducted by 25 researchers across the world. Read more at The Washington Post. Taylor Watson

apology?
Edit

Ted Yoho denies insulting Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez but apologizes if his words were 'construed' as offensive

11:16 a.m.

Rep. Ted Yoho (R-Fla.) on Wednesday addressed his Tuesday confrontation with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) — after which he was reportedly overheard calling her a "f---ing bitch" — offering a half-apology, half-denial.

Yoho said he never insulted Ocasio-Cortez in such a manner, but apologized for the "misunderstanding" if his words "were construed that way."

He followed up his comments by stating that he "cannot apologize for my passion or for loving my god, my family, and my country," though it wasn't quite clear how that linked to the specific incident with his colleague.

Meanwhile, Ocasio-Cortez, who confirmed Wednesday's report, expressed concern about the exchange with Yoho, claiming hostile incidents like that are "virtually unheard of" on House grounds. But she also didn't seem too fazed. Tim O'Donnell

again
Edit

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for COVID-19 a 3rd time

10:45 a.m.
Jair Bolsonaro
Bruna Prado/Getty Images

The president of Brazil has once again tested positive for COVID-19.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday told CNN that his latest COVID-19 test came back positive, with this coming roughly two weeks after he announced that he had contracted the coronavirus. This was Bolsonaro's third COVID-19 test since July 7, according to Reuters.

"The test carried out on the president yesterday, on the 21st, showed a positive result," a statement from the Communications Ministry said, per Reuters. "President Bolsonaro is still in good condition, accompanied by the presidency's medical team."

Last week, Bolsonaro announced his second COVID-19 positive result, saying at the time, "I hope that in the coming days I will do another test and, God willing, everything will be all right to return soon to activity."

Bolsonaro had downplayed the risks of COVID-19 repeatedly and dismissed it as just a "little cold." Earlier this month, he removed his mask while telling reporters he had tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the Brazilian Press Association to say it would file a lawsuit, blasting his "beyond irresponsible" behavior. Brendan Morrow

international snub
Edit

Pompeo tried to shake hands with a bunch of foreign leaders. They all turned him down.

10:27 a.m.

Foreign leaders would like to keep their distance from the U.S. right about now.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Wednesday to discuss the building of a gas pipeline from Russia to Germany, which the U.S. opposes. But despite the testy task at hand, Pompeo tried to be diplomatic and extended his hand to the other foreign ministers at the meeting, The Washington Post's John Hudson observed. Greenland Foreign Minister Steen Lynge, returned his gesture, albeit with a coronavirus-friendly elbow bump.

Images of the exchange between Pompeo and Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod provide a bit of a "down low, too slow" vibe.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

The exchange provides just another example of how the rest of the world is viewing the U.S. and its coronavirus outbreak right now. Denmark has only seen 13,500 cases of coronavirus and 611 deaths as of Wednesday, compared to the U.S.'s nearly 4 million cases and 145,000 deaths. Kathryn Krawczyk

2020 poll watch
Edit

Undecided voters are leaning toward Joe Biden, poll shows

9:48 a.m.
Joe Biden.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Back in 2016, Reuters/Ipsos polling found that, in the months leading up to the general election, President Trump and his Democratic competitor Hillary Clinton garnered an equal amount of support among third party or undecided voters. Eventually, a majority of those voters backed Trump when they went to the booth. But a new Reuters/Ipsos poll suggests that he'll have a tough time repeating that against former Vice President Joe Biden in 2020.

A majority of undecided or third party voters — 61 percent — responded that they would support the presumptive Democratic nominee if they had to choose. And 70 percent of those said they disapprove of Trump's performance in the Oval Office so far, and they don't have much hope that he can turn things around.

Based on the numbers, that pessimism seems tied to the coronavirus pandemic. Among the undecided group, about 80 percent are concerned about the spread of the virus, and a plurality of respondents said electing a candidate with a "robust plan" to help the U.S. recover from the pandemic was the driving factor in deciding their vote.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll gathered responses from 4,430 American adults, including 3,744 registered voters. The margin of error was 2 percentage points overall and 5 percentage points among undecided or third party voters. Read more at Reuters. Tim O'Donnell

