D.C. makes masks mandatory even when going outside alone

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) are taking big steps to combat coronavirus surges in their municipalities.

Bowser announced Wednesday that everyone in D.C. would have to wear masks when going outside. "You don't know if you're going to be able to maintain social distance," Bowser said, explaining why the order applies even to those who aren't around other people. D.C. police will able to fine people who aren't following the order, though Bowser said she doesn't expect them to actually issue many fines. The city has, like much of the rest of the country, seen case counts surge, from around 30 per day a few weeks ago to over 100 on Tuesday.

DeWine made a similar order Wednesday afternoon, though while Bowser's order applies to everyone over the age of 3, DeWine's applies to those 10 and up. People with medical exemptions, a disability, or who are communicating with someone with a disability are also exempt from wearing masks. The state's daily case counts have been growing over the past few weeks, from around 400 per day in early June to more than 1,000 each day this week.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) made a more national plea for face masking on Wednesday with an op-ed in The Washington Post. While Whitmer hasn't ordered a blanket mask mandate, she did order businesses to deny entry to anyone not wearing a face covering. Whitmer noted Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (R) did something similar, as did several of the country's largest store chains, and said "the president should follow their lead and issue a federal mandate that requires masks in businesses across the country." Kathryn Krawczyk