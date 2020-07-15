Walmart to require masks at all U.S. stores

A mask mandate is coming to Walmart.

The company, which is the largest retailer in the world, on Wednesday announced it will begin mandating that customers at all of its U.S. stores wear masks, CNN reports.

"While we're certainly not the first business to require face coverings, we know this is a simple step everyone can take for their safety and the safety of others in our facilities," Walmart said.

The company also said this will "help bring consistency across stores and clubs," many of which are located in areas that already require face coverings. According to the announcement, Walmart has "created the role of health ambassador and will station them near the entrance to remind those without a mask of our new requirements." The ambassadors, who will be wearing black polo shirts, will "receive special training" and will "work with customers who show up at a store without a face covering to try and find a solution," as "we know it may not be possible for everyone to wear a face covering," Walmart said. The policy will also apply to Sam's Club.

Walmart is the latest company to start requiring masks throughout the U.S., following companies like Best Buy and Starbucks. Walmart's policy is set to go into effect on Monday, July 20. Brendan Morrow