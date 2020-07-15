See More Speed Reads
Walmart to require masks at all U.S. stores

11:27 a.m.
Al Bello/Getty Images

A mask mandate is coming to Walmart.

The company, which is the largest retailer in the world, on Wednesday announced it will begin mandating that customers at all of its U.S. stores wear masks, CNN reports.

"While we're certainly not the first business to require face coverings, we know this is a simple step everyone can take for their safety and the safety of others in our facilities," Walmart said.

The company also said this will "help bring consistency across stores and clubs," many of which are located in areas that already require face coverings. According to the announcement, Walmart has "created the role of health ambassador and will station them near the entrance to remind those without a mask of our new requirements." The ambassadors, who will be wearing black polo shirts, will "receive special training" and will "work with customers who show up at a store without a face covering to try and find a solution," as "we know it may not be possible for everyone to wear a face covering," Walmart said. The policy will also apply to Sam's Club.

Walmart is the latest company to start requiring masks throughout the U.S., following companies like Best Buy and Starbucks. Walmart's policy is set to go into effect on Monday, July 20. Brendan Morrow

Migrant children didn’t receive intended health screenings from CBP, accountability report finds

11:27 a.m.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has not consistently overseen health screening policies at its southwest border facilities, meaning some migrant children did not receive health screenings as intended, a Government Accountability office report found.

The report, which was prompted by the deaths of three children in CBP custody in 2019, also determined the agency misused funds earmarked for medical care by spending the money on things like its canine program, printers and speakers, and motorcycles and dirt bikes (some officials reportedly believed they could use the funds for any goods or services they considered to be in the best interest of those in custody.) Further, the investigation reveals the CBP "does not have reliable information on deaths, serious injuries, and suicide attempts and has not consistently reported deaths of individuals in custody to Congress."

The GAO contributes the misuse of funds to a lack of guidance and oversight, while the data shortcomings are a result of several factors, including the fact that the agency's automated reporting does not have categories specific to serious injuries or suicide attempts, instead grouping them together with less serious incidents. Read a breakdown of the report here. Tim O'Donnell

Trump administration loosened rules for nursing home hiring after 1st coronavirus outbreak

10:26 a.m.
Nursing home aide walks with elderly man.
iStock/Daisy-Daisy

The first COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S. led to a big rule change that may have just made nursing homes' coronavirus problem even worse.

After 47 residents and workers were infected with COVID-19 and 37 died, the Life Care Center outbreak in Washington made it clear nursing home practices needed to change to prevent another disaster. Instead, the Trump administration drastically reduced the requirements for becoming a caregiver, making it possible to become a qualified nurse's aide in about the same time it takes to watch an episode of Grey's Anatomy, Politico reports.

Typical requirements mandate nurse's aides go through at least 75 hours of training to be qualified for their jobs. The industry had long sought to upend that rule because it made it harder to fill critical jobs. So not long after the Kirkland outbreak, the Trump administration suspended the 75-hour requirement, and the nursing aide industry debuted a free online training program that allowed anyone to become a "temporary nurse aide." The course is supposed to take eight hours, but a Politico reporter was able to complete its final exam in 40 minutes by searching for its answers online.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services defended the temporary nurse's aide program, saying those workers will have to do 75 hours of training once the pandemic ends. But advocates for the elderly say it only filled the caregiver industry with inexperienced workers who didn't understand cleaning and disinfecting processes, infection control, and the importance of PPE, Politico reports.

As of mid-June, nursing homes counted for an estimated 40 percent of all COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. — at least 55,000 residents and workers have died of the virus so far. Read more at Politico. Kathryn Krawczyk

White House claims it didn't approve Peter Navarro op-ed trashing Fauci

9:52 a.m.

The views expressed by Peter Navarro do not necessarily reflect the views of the White House, the White House is now insisting.

Navarro, President Trump's trade adviser, on Tuesday wrote a brutal op-ed in USA Today trashing Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, accusing him of being "wrong about everything I have interacted with him on." This was the latest attack on Fauci by White House officials in recent days, but on Wednesday, the White House began telling reporters they didn't sign off on the op-ed.

"Navarro went rogue, and put out his personal opinion without any approvals," a senior official told ABC News' Katherine Faulders. "The White House does not stand by these unauthorized opinions and Mr. Navarro owes Dr. Fauci an apology."

Soon enough, White House Director of Strategic Communications Alyssa Farah tweeted a similar statement, saying Navarro's piece "didn't go through normal White House clearance processes" and is just his personal opinion. Farah added that Trump "values the expertise of the medical professionals advising his administration," though she didn't call for an apology.

Still, Navarro's op-ed wasn't a one-off. Recently, the White House sent reporters what was effectively opposition research against Fauci listing instances in which he's been wrong, and Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Dan Scavino posted a cartoon on social media mocking Fauci. Trump economic adviser Stephen Moore also told The Daily Beast about his plans to "go after Fauci."

Fauci in a recent interview revealed he hasn't briefed Trump on COVID-19 in two months and speculated he's being kept off television partially because of his reputation for "speaking the truth at all times and not sugar-coating things." Brendan Morrow

Most of the world is headed toward extraordinary natural population decline, researchers say

9:43 a.m.
Newborn baby.
iStock.

By the end of the 21st century, nearly every country could have a naturally shrinking population, a new study published Tuesday in The Lancet found. The study predicts the global population will peak at 9.7 billion around 2064 before falling to 8.8 by 2100, and researchers say that's nothing to shrug your shoulders at.

"I think it's incredibly hard to think this through and recognize how big a thing this is; it's extraordinary, we'll have to reorganize societies," Prof. Christopher Murray at the University of Washington told BBC.

The numbers help put things in perspective — 23 countries are expected to see their current populations cut in half, including Japan, Italy, and China, which the study suggests will lose its standing as the world's largest population to India. India is also predicted to have a smaller population, though the rate of decline will be less intense.

Nigeria, meanwhile, is on pace to buck the trend, along with much of sub-Saharan Africa. The continent's largest country will be the world's second most populous nation at century's end, if the study's estimates hold.

The cause of the global trend is a fertility rate that's been in steady decline since the 1950s. Back then, women were having an average of 4.7 children in their lifetime. In 2017, that number hit 2.4, and once it falls below 2.1, population size begins to fall. The study projects the rate will settle below 1.7 by 2100. Read the full study at The Lancet and more at BBC. Tim O'Donnell

Ivanka Trump breaks the internet, probably the law, with bizarre Goya beans tweet

8:58 a.m.

Ivanka Trump capped a bizarre day for the Trump White House late Tuesday by posting a photo of herself holding up a can of Goya beans, along with Goya's slogan in both English and Spanish.

Trump's Goya endorsement, which she posted on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, is pretty clearly a response to calls for a Goya boycott after the company's CEO, Robert Unanue, said at the White House last week "we're all truly blessed" to "have a leader like President Trump." Yes, Politico said Wednesday morning, "we understand that the chief executive of Goya appears to be a Trump fan, and that's angered some liberals. But ... this is ... just weird."

It's also probably illegal. "Executive branch employees may not use their government positions to suggest that the agency or any part of the executive branch endorses an organization (including a nonprofit organization), product, service, or person," the U.S. Office of Government Ethics explains, citing federal ethics laws. (Trump's oldest daughter is a White House employee.)

Twitter, never a place to let a good troll go to waste, made some modifications to Ivanka's photo, from turning it into an endorsement of the new book by her cousin Mary Trump ...

... To commentaries on the White House's coronavirus response ...

... Including one solution infamously proposed by President Trump:

Some people even found a way to work in Ivanka Trump's new "Find Something New" job campaign:

Between Ivanka's tweet and her father's politically and factually questionable interviews and "at-times incoherent — and to some aides, alarming — Rose Garden news conference," it's fair to ask: "What is going on in the White House?" Jake Sherman and Anna Palmer observe at Politico. "It seems as if the president and his aides are in the midst of a fever dream, bereft of strategy, confused, listless, restless, uncomfortable, and desperate." Maybe at some point, they add, "the president's aides will convince him that there is a message to stick by — or maybe they believe what we just reviewed is the message that will work." Peter Weber

Nick Cannon fired by ViacomCBS for 'perpetuating anti-Semitism'

7:58 a.m.
Nick Cannon
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Nick Cannon has been fired by ViacomCBS.

The company says it's cutting ties with Cannon in response to anti-Semitic comments he made on a recent podcast, The New York Times reports.

"We have spoken with Nick Cannon about an episode of his podcast Cannon's Class on YouTube, which promoted hateful speech and spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories," ViacomCBS said. "While we support ongoing education and dialogue in the fight against bigotry, we are deeply troubled that Nick has failed to acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism, and we are terminating our relationship with him."

Cannon, who hosted and starred on shows on ViacomCBS networks including Wild 'n Out and The Nick Cannon Show, on the podcast talked about anti-Semitic conspiracy theories and described Black people as the "true Hebrews," Variety reports.

"You can't be anti-Semitic when we are the Semitic people," Cannon said. "When we are the same people who they want to be. That's our birthright. We are the true Hebrews."

Cannon was talking with Professor Griff, who in 1989 left Public Enemy after his anti-Semitic comments, with Cannon praising the rapper as a "legend," per the Times. Additionally, Cannon spoke favorably about Louis Farrakhan, who according to the Southern Poverty Law Center is "an antisemite who routinely accuses Jews of manipulating the U.S. government and controlling the levers of world power."

After Cannon's comments sparked outrage, he said in a statement that he has "no hate in my heart nor malice intentions" and does "not condone hate speech nor the spread of hateful rhetoric." On Wednesday morning, he retweeted numerous messages calling for a boycott of ViacomCBS over his firing. Brendan Morrow

Kansas GOP congressman charged with 3 counts felony vote fraud

7:33 a.m.
Rep. Steve Watkins
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Rep. Steve Watkins (R-Kansas) was charged Tuesday with three felony counts of vote fraud and one misdemeanor charge for allegedly voting illegally in a 2019 municipal election and failing to inform the DMV of a change of address. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay (R) announced the charges shortly before Watkins participated in a debate for his competitive Aug. 4 GOP primary election. Watkins, 43, claimed Kagay was trying to help his main primary rival, Kansas Treasurer Jake LaTurner.

Watkins' campaign has acknowledged that he signed voter registration forms that listed his address as a Topeka UPS Store in a different municipal district than his residence, calling it a mistake Watkins has tried to rectify. The three felonies Kagay charged him with are voting without being qualified, unlawful advance voting, and interference with law enforcement.

In Tuesday's debate, Watkins denied any wrongdoing and called the charges "very suspicious" and "hyper-political." LaTurner called them "a key issue in this campaign," adding: "We need to put our best foot forward. Clearly, our current congressman — with three felony charges and a misdemeanor charge — is not the person to do that." The winner of the GOP primary will likely face Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla (D).

Watkins won his seat in 2018 by eking out a 26 percent plurality in a seven-way primary then beating Democrat Paul Davis by fewer than 3,000 votes, "thanks to outside spending from a group largely run and funded by his father," Politico reports. President Trump won the district by 9 percentage points two years earlier.

Before the 2018 election, The Associated Press found that Watkins had falsely claimed he led and grew a small business and exaggerated a heroic story about climbing Mt. Everest. A local Republican county chairman had said at the time that "if we come to find out that stuff's true and he's really not what he says he is, we'll replace him in two years, I guess." Peter Weber

