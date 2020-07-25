See More Speed Reads
Rest in peace
Family members honor John Lewis at hometown memorial service

12:52 p.m.

Troy University in Troy, Alabama, on Saturday hosted a memorial service for former Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.), who died last week at the age of 80, launching six days of ceremonies honoring the civil rights icon.

The casket carrying Lewis' body arrived in Troy, his hometown, earlier this morning, accompanied by Alabama state troopers. Troy Mayor Jason noted that it was members of the agency who beat Lewis in 1965 at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, but "now they'll lead his body across this state" so people can honor his memory.

Several members of Lewis' family spoke, including his siblings and his young nephew, who told those gathered "it's up to us to keep his legacy alive." Tim O'Donnell

coronavirus in the sun belt
Daily coronavirus cases in Arizona are declining, but the state's fatality rate is rising fast

1:52 p.m.

Florida on Saturday reported more than 12,000 new coronavirus infections within the previous 24-hour period, bringing the the state's total number of confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic to 414,511. On the other side of the Sun Belt, Arizona is seeing daily infections decline, seemingly without experiencing an elevated plateau, but the death rate — a lagging indicator — is increasing.

With its latest tally, Florida has surpassed New York — which has reported 411,200 cases — as the state with the second highest number of confirmed infections behind California, which, like Florida, has seen cases surge over the last several weeks. New York has yet to see another major uptick since it mostly contained the virus after a significant epidemic in March, April, and May.

Florida also reported 124 new resident deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total number of fatalities to 124. As of Saturday morning, nearly 9,000 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state.

In Arizona, meanwhile, the fatality increase over the past week to the point where if the U.S. had an equivalent rate, around 25,000 people would have been reported dead this week. Tim O'Donnell

Rest in peace
Peter Green, co-founder of Fleetwood Mac, dies at 73

1:16 p.m.
Peter Green.
Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Peter Green, guitarist and co-founder of the band Fleetwood Mac, has died, his family confirmed to BBC on Saturday. He was 73. Details were scarce, but "a further statement will be provided in the coming days."

Green, who hails from London, formed Fleetwood Mac with drummer Mick Fleetwood in 1967. After recruiting bass guitarist John McVie to join them, the band released three albums and several hit tracks like "Albatross," "Man of the World," and "Black Magic Woman," but Green eventually left the group in 1970 because he was struggling with his mental health. He was later diagnosed with schizophrenia and spent time in a hospital in the mid-70s, BBC notes.

Despite his departure, Green was among the eight members of the band inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998. And in February, Fleetwood staged a tribute show for Green. "I wanted people to know that I did not form this band — Peter Green did," he said. "And I wanted to celebrate those early years of Fleetwood Mac, which started this massive ball that went down the road over the last 50 years." Read more at BBC and Rolling Stone. Tim O'Donnell

2020 Campaign
Jared Kushner has reportedly refused to aid the House GOP's election wing

11:25 a.m.
Jared Kushner.
Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty Images

The House GOP is on the outside looking in, and it doesn't look like the Trump re-election campaign or the Republican National Committee are planning to help out despite their deep pockets, The Washington Post reports.

Some Trump officials reportedly consider donating to the House a wasteful investment since it seems unlikely the party will be able to regain the majority in the lower chamber of Congress. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has apparently specifically asked President Trump's son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner — who oversees such decisions — to make a financial commitment to the House GOP, but he's reportedly refused so far, angering some Republicans who blame him for not understanding the importance of inter-party cohesion.

One official close to the Trump campaign told the Post "they don't care about the House," adding that "when you've been working in politics for years, and you understand it's a team sport, you kind of look at things a little differently. I don't think they see it that way." Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

biden policy
Climate expert suggests Biden will have to 'admit there will be tradeoffs' to reach zero carbon goal

11:03 a.m.
Joe Biden.
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Climate activists and scientists have generally received former Vice President Joe Biden's plan to eliminate U.S. carbon emissions by 2035 warmly, but there will likely be some backlash ahead, especially regarding a potential reliance on wind and solar alternatives, The Guardian reports.

David Keith, a climate and energy expert at Harvard University who co-authored research in 2018 that found America's transition to solar and particularly wind would require up to 20 times more land area than previously thought, said windmills certainly shouldn't be abandoned moving forward, but suggested they could be limited. "You should tilt the energy system toward low land footprints, which means focusing on solar, nuclear, and carbon capture and storage, with wind at the margins," he told The Guardian.

Keith added that if the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee defeats President Trump, the incoming Biden administration will need to "admit there will be tradeoffs for a shared national goal" and that "there will be local decisions people don't like" en route to an emission-free future.

But while there are concerns about the effect renewable energy systems can have on land and biodiversity, Melissa Lott, a senior research scholar at Columbia University's Center on Global Energy Policy, said the side effects of renewables are unequivocally worth getting to zero carbon. Read more at The Guardian. Tim O'Donnell

2020 hurricane season
The seaon's 1st Atlantic hurricane has formed

8:43 a.m.

The United States National Hurricane Center said Saturday that Tropical Storm Hanna, which is barreling toward the Texas coast, has been upgraded to the first Atlantic hurricane of the 2020 season.

The storm has parts of Mexico and Texas on alert and is reportedly threatening to bring six to 12 inches of heavy rain, storm surge of up to five feet, and possible tornadoes. As of Saturday morning, its maximum sustained winds had increased to 75 miles per hour.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Gonzalo is still moving through the Caribbean with 40 mile per hour winds. Tropical storm warnings were in effect for Tobago and Grenada. And in the Pacific Ocean, Hurricane Douglas, a Category 3 storm, is nearing Hawaii. It's expected to weaken as it crosses cooler water, but meteorologists are still anticipating strong winds, heavy rain, and dangerous surf to hit the state.

Gonzalo and Hanna both set records for the earliest seventh and eighth Atlantic named storms, a feat also accomplished this year by Cristobal, Danielle, Edouard, and Fay. Read more at The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

first wave
Current coronavirus wave 'could continue through the winter,' expert says

8:01 a.m.
Coronavirus testing.
VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Scientists have been warning about a second wave of coronavirus infections and fatalities in the United States since the pandemic began, but now it's looking more likely that the first wave will continue for months, NBC News reports.

Cases are surging in several parts of the country, but scientists are struggling to predict when they may peak because of changing demographics (younger people are getting infected more frequently now) and patchwork mitigation efforts that vary by state. "The trends that we see across the U.S. don't look like they're peaking anytime soon," said Loren Lipworth, an epidemiologist at Vanderbilt University. "If these trends continue to go up, I think this wave would continue through the winter."

It's not just the U.S. that's seeing a rise in cases, either. Per Reuters, nearly 40 countries in every global region have reported record daily increases in infections over the past week, with the new highs coming just a month after the initial peak in several places. Read more at NBC News and Reuters. Tim O'Donnell

some regrets
Trump says he 'often' regrets his tweets

July 24, 2020

President Trump misses the days of thinking before you speak.

Trump was interviewed by Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy on Thursday, where Portnoy asked him about handshakes, Dr. Anthony Fauci's first pitch, and the appropriate way to protest (using "friendly ways," apparently). And while Portnoy's questions remained soft, he did get a rare admission of regret when he asked Trump if he ever wakes up in the morning and regrets a tweet from the day before.

"Often. Too often," Trump said of his regrettable tweets. "In the old days, you'd write a letter," give it a good night's sleep, and realize "'oh, I'm glad I didn't send it,'" Trump said. "But we don't do that with Twitter. We put it out instantaneously, we feel great, and then you start getting phone calls," often realizing too late that there are "a lot of things" wrong with it, Trump continued.

Most of the time, though, Trump says it's "the retweets that get you in trouble." Trump has retweeted QAnon conspiracy theory-supporting accounts and a video where a Trump supporter yells "white power," and acknowledged he doesn't do much research before sharing those messages to his millions of followers.

Portnoy has sent some racist tweets of his own in the past, but you can still watch this video of him interviewing Trump below. Kathryn Krawczyk

