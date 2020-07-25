Peter Green, co-founder of Fleetwood Mac, dies at 73

Peter Green, guitarist and co-founder of the band Fleetwood Mac, has died, his family confirmed to BBC on Saturday. He was 73. Details were scarce, but "a further statement will be provided in the coming days."

Green, who hails from London, formed Fleetwood Mac with drummer Mick Fleetwood in 1967. After recruiting bass guitarist John McVie to join them, the band released three albums and several hit tracks like "Albatross," "Man of the World," and "Black Magic Woman," but Green eventually left the group in 1970 because he was struggling with his mental health. He was later diagnosed with schizophrenia and spent time in a hospital in the mid-70s, BBC notes.

Despite his departure, Green was among the eight members of the band inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998. And in February, Fleetwood staged a tribute show for Green. "I wanted people to know that I did not form this band — Peter Green did," he said. "And I wanted to celebrate those early years of Fleetwood Mac, which started this massive ball that went down the road over the last 50 years." Read more at BBC and Rolling Stone. Tim O'Donnell