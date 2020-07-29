American Federation of Teachers supports strikes if schools don't reopen safely

A Houston doctor whose anti-mask and pro-hydroxychloroquine speech was praised by President Trump and his son, Donald Trump Jr., also believes that alien DNA is used in medicine and gynecological problems are the result of people having sex in their dreams with demons, The Daily Beast reports.

Stella Immanuel is a pediatrician and religious minister who runs a medical clinic and church called Firepower Ministries out of a strip mall. Over the last several years, she has recorded videos of her sermons and posted them to YouTube. They cover a wide range of bizarre topics, from the perils of having dream sex with witches to the creation of a vaccine that will stop people from being religious, The Daily Beast reports.

In recent days, a video of her speaking from the steps of the Supreme Court has gone viral in conservative circles, with Immanuel declaring that "nobody has to get sick" from COVID-19 because "this virus has a cure." She was part of an event dubbed the White Coat Summit, organized by the Tea Party Patriots and attended by a few doctors who don't believe the medical consensus on the coronavirus.

During her speech, Immanuel claimed that she has saved hundreds of patients with hydroxychloroquine, a drug touted by Trump; studies have not found any evidence that hydroxychloroquine works to treat the coronavirus. Immanuel went on to declare that because the drug is a valid treatment, masks are unnecessary.

The video was removed from Facebook and Twitter for violating disinformation rules, much to the anger of those who shared it. Immanuel was mad, too, tweeting that Facebook is "not bigger than God. I promise you. If my page is not back up face book will be down in Jesus name." Read more at The Daily Beast. Catherine Garcia