last-ditch effort
Senate Republicans make push for standalone $200 unemployment boost

2:08 p.m.
Sen. Ron Johnson.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Republicans are stopping their push for a new coronavirus stimulus bill — at least for now.

The current iteration of the CARES Act expires Friday, and with it a $600/week boost to unemployment insurance that's been in place since the beginning of the pandemic. But disagreements both within the GOP and across the aisle led Senate Republicans to refocus just on passing a standalone unemployment boost on Thursday to avoid a lapse in benefits, Politico reports.

After returning to Congress last week, Republicans and the White House struggled to agree on if they'd extend the unemployment payments and by how much, as well as several other parts of the next stimulus bill. Democrats unquestionably wanted the $600 boost continued, but Republicans tried to pare the Democrats' $3 trillion-plus bill down to $1 trillion.

Discussions of a reduced $200/week boost started among Senate Republicans earlier this week, and transformed into the basis of a proposal from Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) "gaining steam" as talks continued Thursday, Politico writes. Johnson's suggestion would enhance unemployment benefits by up to 66 percent of low wages, or $200 per week, sources familiar with the strategy say. The standalone bill is intended to "put pressure on Senate Democrats" as the current boost nears expiration, Politico continues.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) blamed each other for the impasse on Thursday. But no matter whose fault it is, tens of millions of unemployed Americans will be left without an aid boost if both parties don't get it together by Friday. Kathryn Krawczyk

Opinion
The best argument against Kamala Harris for VP

1:42 p.m.
Author: Ryan Cooper
Ryan Cooper

Senator Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) is reportedly the frontrunner to be picked as Joe Biden's running mate. At a time of close attention to racial justice issues, the first Black woman vice president would be a marked symbolic advance.

However, there is another side to Harris' record on this question. Alex Sammon examined documents from Harris' tenure as California attorney general for The American Prospect, and found that she disobeyed for years a Supreme Court order to reduce the extreme overcrowding in the state's prisons. Harris took office in 2011, and in May that year the court ruled the state's packed prisons — which had previously reached 200 percent of their design capacity — were a violation of the Eighth Amendment. They instructed the state to cut capacity to 167 percent by the end of 2011, to 137.5 percent by June 2013, and appointed a 3-judge oversight panel.

Harris refused. The state made little progress in 2011, and in 2012 appealed to get the final figure raised to 145 percent (which was denied). By April 2013 the state was still 9,636 prisoners over the cap, and the oversight board recommended extending "good time" credits to nonviolent offenders. Harris's office fought tooth and nail against this proposal. The judges found their arguments so "continually equivocated regarding the facts and the law" that they nearly held the state in contempt of court. Eventually, in 2014, Harris gave in and the prison population was duly reduced.

This stubborn foot-dragging to keep nonviolent, low-risk offenders in grossly overcrowded prisons bears a striking contrast with Harris's decision not to prosecute Steven Mnuchin (now secretary of the Treasury) for illegal foreclosures when he was head of OneWest Bank. As David Dayen reported at The Intercept, California prosecutors wrote a memo in 2013 describing how they "uncovered evidence suggestive of widespread misconduct," including 1,000 alleged legal violations in just a sample of OneWest loans. They recommended Harris file charges, but she declined to do so.

So on the one hand, Harris went to the mat to keep thousands of nonviolent offenders behind bars. On the other, she would not prosecute a rich, well-connected person even when her own staffers found 1,000 alleged crimes. It's not a great fit for a time when the rampant injustice in American police departments and prisons has become a first-rank political issue. Ryan Cooper

NOPE
Republicans shoot down Trump's idea of delaying the election: 'He can't do it'

1:42 p.m.
Mitch McConnell
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump's idea of delaying the presidential election is being quickly shot down by Republicans in Congress.

Trump in a tweet on Thursday once again baselessly suggested mail-in voting will lead to widespread voter fraud this November and floated the possibility of delaying the election, though that's not something he has the power to do and would require action from Congress. But in Congress, prominent Republicans certainly weren't on board.

"I do not support delaying the November election," Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tweeted, while Senate Majority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) told CNN Trump's suggestion is one that likely won't get "any serious traction," and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) also told CNN, "Never in the history of federal elections have we ever not held an election and we should go forward with our election."

One Republican, Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), even speculated that Trump wasn't being serious with the tweet and only wrote it "so all you guys in the press, your heads will explode," per CNN. Cornyn added, "I don't know what his motivation is. He can't do it."

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas.) also told CNN that "no, the election should not be delayed," and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said in an interview with WNKY, "Never in the history of the country, through wars, depressions, and the Civil War, have we ever not had a federally scheduled election on time, and we'll find a way to do that again this Nov. 3." Brendan Morrow

wear a mask
Florida reports record coronavirus deaths for the 3rd day in a row

1:08 p.m.
A beach in Florida.
CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

Florida reported 253 new coronavirus deaths on Thursday, setting another record as case numbers begin to level off.

Florida has broken its daily death count records for the past three days in a row, with 186 COVID-19-related deaths reported Tuesday and 216 reported Wednesday. The state also reported another 9,956 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing its total case count to over 461,000, as well as more than 500 new coronavirus hospitalizations. New case numbers have been under 10,000 for five straight days now, but hospitalizations keep surging.

Only 18 of the deaths reported Thursday actually occurred within the past 24 hours; more than half of those happened at least a week ago. Florida and other recently hard-hit states have faced case and death reporting delays as those numbers overwhelm public health departments.

Florida, along with Texas, has continued to lead the recent surge of coronavirus cases across the south and west of the U.S.; all but one of the top 10 growing coronavirus hotspots are in those states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. California and Arizona have also continued to report surging numbers. Kathryn Krawczyk

remembering John Lewis
George W. Bush, Bill Clinton remember John Lewis' message of 'love and hope' in moving eulogies

12:47 p.m.

Former Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton paid tribute to the late Rep. John Lewis at his funeral service on Thursday with two back-to-back moving eulogies.

Bush was the first of three former presidents to speak at the funeral for the civil rights icon in Atlanta, remembering him as someone who insisted "that hate and fear had to be answered with love and hope" and who was "willing to give up everything" in the fight for "a world of peace and justice."

The 43rd president noted that he and Lewis sometimes disagreed, but he observed that "in the America John Lewis fought for, and the America I believe in, differences of opinion are inevitable elements and evidence of democracy in action." Bush concluded that because of Lewis, "we live in a better and nobler country today," and he will "live forever in the hearts of Americans."

Clinton followed Bush in honoring Lewis, praising the late congressmember for fighting to "open the doors of America to all its people" and for his "uncanny ability to heal troubled waters."

"When he could have been angry and determined to cancel his adversaries, he tried to get converts instead," Clinton said. "He thought the opened hand was better than the clenched fist."

Clinton said he "just loved" Lewis and "always will," and described Lewis' posthumous essay published in The New York Times ahead of the funeral as his final "marching orders" for America, suggesting "we salute, suit up, and march on." Brendan Morrow

this is powerful
Bernice King prays for 'good trouble' to end voter suppression, white supremacy at John Lewis' funeral

12:10 p.m.

Rev. Dr. Bernice King thinks there's a lot of good trouble left to get into.

King honored John Lewis, who worked alongside her father Martin Luther King Jr. during the civil rights movement, at his funeral on Thursday with a powerful prayer that doubled as a call for change. While King is "eternally grateful" that Lewis, "a nonviolent warrior," brought change to the world for "four score years," she used her time in front of the Atlanta church to outline how to continue his legacy.

"Grant us the capacity to follow his example, to fight without bitterness and hostility, but with a righteous indignation," King prayed on Thursday. "Let a double portion of what John Lewis' life was about fall upon us," King continued, "so we can continue to get into good trouble" until "there is radical reforming in policing," and until "voter suppression," "the school-to-prison pipeline," and "white supremacy" have been defeated. Watch King's whole prayer below. Kathryn Krawczyk

Opinion
4 truths about America's rapidly shrinking economy

11:52 a.m.
Author: Ryan Cooper
Ryan Cooper

The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis released its quarterly data on Thursday, showing a shocking 9.5 percent decline in GDP during the second quarter of 2020.

Here are four quick takeaways:

1) The economy is in the toilet. This is by far the worst single-quarter decline recorded in statistics that go back to 1947, and likely the worst in American history. In per capita terms, the economy shrank back to its size in mid-2013 in just three months. New unemployment claims have been holding steady for weeks at a level several times higher than the worst point of the Great Recession.

2) The coronavirus rescue packages are working. Roughly three-quarters of the GDP loss was due to a collapse in personal spending, which fell by over $1.3 trillion. However, overall personal income actually grew by 7.3 percent, thanks entirely to the boost to unemployment insurance, the economic impact payments, and other government rescues. Many are suffering or left out, but the bulk of the American people are scraping by for the moment.

3) Recovery is not coming soon. Studies demonstrate that it is not government closures that cause most of the decline in spending, but instead the presence of coronavirus. Because President Trump has allowed the pandemic to rage, the economy will not return to its previous strength for the indefinite future.

4) If the rescues are not renewed, heaven help us. America is in a severe emergency that will get much worse on the current track. Super-unemployment is in the process of expiring across the country, and Republicans recently proposed slashing it by two-thirds. That will likely end with tens of millions being thrown out on the street. Ryan Cooper

'we can't be silent'
Oprah Winfrey's magazine honors Breonna Taylor on cover: 'I cry for justice in her name'

11:18 a.m.

Oprah Winfrey's magazine is calling attention to the death of Breonna Taylor in what is a major first for the publication.

O, The Oprah Magazine on Thursday released a look at its September cover featuring Taylor, the 26-year-old Black woman who was fatally shot by police in her apartment earlier this year. This, according to USA Today, is the first time ever that a cover of Winfrey's magazine has not had Winfrey on it.

Taylor's death in March sparked outrage especially amid the nationwide protests following the police killing of George Floyd. The O cover highlights a quote from Winfrey — "If you turn a blind eye to racism, you become an accomplice to it."

In an article for O, Winfrey writes that Taylor was "just like me" but says that the "pleas for justice" following her killing "have fallen on deaf ears." The officers involved have not been charged.

"Breonna Taylor had plans," Winfrey says. "Breonna Taylor had dreams. They all died with her the night five bullets shattered her body and her future." Winfrey adds that "we can't be silent" and that the reason Taylor is on the magazine's cover is that "I cry for justice in her name." Brendan Morrow

