the Lincoln project
The Lincoln Project celebrates Portland's Wall of Moms. The Wall of Moms is splintering.

3:37 a.m.

The Lincoln Project released a new ad Sunday praising the group of yellow-shirted mothers that sprang up after President Trump sent militarized federal agents into Portland, Oregon, forming a wall between anti-racism protesters and Trump's "faceless paramilitary thugs."

"Moms," the new ad says. "They're working moms, soccer moms, stay-at-home moms; Black, white, Latina, and Asian, straight, gay; moms who will fight for a country where their kids won't have their fundamental freedoms trampled by faceless paramilitary thugs just for speaking out against a country where random arrests and beatings are the rule of the day."

By the time the Lincoln Project released this ad, the federal agents had retreated from Portland's streets, the protests had grown much calmer, and the moms had started to break into factions. The original Wall of Moms group announced on Facebook Saturday that it had "fired" one of its primary organizers, Bev Barnum, for unspecified "violations of our social policies between Wall of Moms and the Black Lives Matter community." The tensions in the group bubbled to the surface as some moms left to form a second group, Moms United for Black Lives.

Demetria Hester, one of the Moms United for Black Lives leaders, suggested to The Oregonian that Barnum wasn't focused enough on Black Lives Matters.

Wall of Moms filed to become a nonprofit public benefit organization on July 24, then started paperwork to become a political action committee and 501c3 federal nonprofit, the Portland Tribune reports. Barnum, listed as Wall of Moms president in at least one filing, apologized on Facebook for "not being transparent" or including all "WOM voices" in "the decision-making process."

"WOM was formed out of necessity," Barnum wrote. "The 501c3 was formed out of necessity. And finally, the WOM PAC was formed out of hope — hope that we as WOM's could impact Oregon not only with our yellow shirts, but also by supporting candidates that support human rights — most especially Black human rights."

The Lincoln Project isn't necessarily wrong about the Portland moms, but as is always true, life is more complicated than it appears in political ads. Peter Weber

family matters
GOP Rep. Louie Gohmert's daughter publicly chides him for ignoring 'medical experts,' getting COVID-19

2:26 a.m.

Rep. Louie Gohmert's (R-Texas) daughter Caroline is disappointed her father "ignored medical expertise" and didn't wear a mask, and now has COVID-19, she said in a brief statement Sunday night. "This has been a heartbreaking battle [because] I love my dad and don't want him to die. Please please listen to medical experts. It's not worth following a president who has no remorse for leading his followers to an early grave."

Caroline Gohmert, who records music under the stage name BELLSAINT, may love her father but she revealed last year that she does not agree with him politically. A song she released last summer, "Much Like My Father," begins like this: "Everybody loves you, but there's poison in the water. You get away with everything. Much like my father."

Gohmert, 66, told his staff — in person — last week that he tested positive for the highly communicable coronavirus. His aides then told reporters that he and his GOP colleagues have pressured staff to work in the office and similarly eschew face masks. Gohmert may also have infected some of his Democratic colleagues. Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
96-year-old man becomes Italy's oldest university graduate

1:41 a.m.

At age 93, Giuseppe Paterno gave himself a pep talk, and it was the push he needed to go back to school.

Paterno lives in Palermo, Italy, and is a retired railway worker. Growing up, his family was poor, and he only received a basic education. An avid reader his entire life, he earned his high school degree at age 31, and in 2017, finally decided to enroll in college. "I said, 'That's it, now or never,'" Paterno told Reuters.

He signed up for classes at the University of Palermo, focusing on history and philosophy courses. "I understand that it was a little late to get a three-year degree, but I said to myself, 'Let's see if I can do it,'" Paterno said. He used a typewriter for his assignments, and read from books he could hold in his hands, not digital copies.

Last week, the 96-year-old grandfather graduated first in his class with top honors, becoming Italy's oldest ever university graduate. He may be finished with his courses, but Paterno's not done learning, and plans on spending his days writing and revisiting "all the texts I didn't have a chance to explore further." The way he sees it, "knowledge is like a suitcase that I carry with me. It is a treasure." Catherine Garcia

Portland Occupied
The federal pullback in Portland immediately brought calm to the anti-racism protests

1:27 a.m.

Large crowds have still been showing up at the federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon, since federal agents disappeared from view Thursday, but there's been a palpable change in atmosphere, and for the first time in weeks, calm. Protesters and members of the Trump administration cited the withdrawal of militarized federal agents and their violent tactics — tear gas, rubber bullets, clubs, legally dubious detentions — as the main reason for the relative peace. With federal agents present, some protesters threw bottles or firecrackers, tried to breach fencing around the courthouse, and shined laser pointers at officers.

"There is still violence going on in Portland," acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf told Fox News on Saturday. "But we do see it at a much lower level. We're happy about that." Demetria Hester, one of the mothers who formed a wall between the federal agents and other protesters, told The Wall Street Journal she thinks federal authorities "got the message" and left because they knew "we're not going to back down."

Sunday's crowd outside the federal courthouse in downtown Portland, the 67th straight night of anti-racism and police reform protests since the Minneapolis police killed George Floyd, appeared "relatively small," The Oregonian repots. But Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights drew the larger groups that have been congregating since President Trump sent in the federal agents in early July. Oregon State troopers have replaced the federal agents at the courthouse, under an agreement Oregon Gov. Kate Brown (D) reached with the Trump administration.

With federal agents off the streets, the protesters have refocused their efforts on systemic anti-Black racism and their longstanding issues with local policing. A clash broke out Saturday night outside a police precinct across the river in Southeast Portland, as officers aimed bright lights and what appeared to be video cameras at a protest march, and some protesters responded with laser pointers and bottles.

The federal agents aren't gone yet — a "quick reaction force" of some 130 agents are hidden around Portland. But they are no longer the issue. "On Saturday night, as protesters downtown marched peacefully through the streets, they noticed through the windows of a different federal building that Homeland Security agents were standing inside watching them," The New York Times reports. "Some in the crowd stopped to flash lights through the window. One agent appeared to respond by raising a middle finger. Then the crowd continued on." Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Established bakery owners give newcomers a gift to jumpstart their business

12:32 a.m.

Thanks to some help from the Sugar Sisters, the Little Sistas will be able to serve up more of their dessert creations.

Zyaire Hawkins, 11, and Charl'Les Hawkins, 9, enjoy baking, and came up with a recipe for ice cream cones filled with cheesecake. They experiment with flavors, and add sprinkles and other toppings. In June, the sisters from Highlands Ranch, Colorado, started their own business, Little Sistas Treats, and have been doing research on how to run a successful dessert company.

Their mom, Marietta Hawkins, went to the Sugar Sisters Bakery in Castle Rock to pick up a cake, and told owners Molly Witt and Rebekah Lydon about her daughters. She asked if she could bring the girls in one day to get some tips and see what their business might turn into, and when they came to visit, they were shocked to learn that Witt and Lydon were giving them a gift of $1,015 to get Little Sistas Treats off the ground.

Marietta told KMGH she was so excited and appreciative. "I think it's a great lesson to my daughters: When you give, it comes back to you," she said. The girls were also thrilled, and have been inspired by Witt and Lydon to grow their business to include a food truck; they also hope to hire other young girls. "The Little Sistas and the Sugar Sisters," Lydon said. "It was just meant to be." Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Birx: U.S. in 'new phase' of pandemic, with coronavirus 'extraordinarily widespread'

August 2, 2020
Dr. Deborah Birx.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, said on Sunday the United States is in a "new phase" of the coronavirus pandemic, and people in every corner of the country must take precautions, from wearing masks to practicing social distancing.

"What we are seeing today is different from March and April," she told CNN's Dana Bash on State of the Union. "It is extraordinarily widespread. It's into the rural as equal urban areas." For those who live in regions that are less populated, "you are not immune or protected from this virus," Birx continued. "If you're in multi-generational households, and there's an outbreak in your rural area or in your city, you need to really consider wearing a mask at home, assuming that you're positive, if you have individuals in your households with comorbidities."

While Birx would not project how many Americans she believes will die of the virus this year, she said it is up to southern and western states where there are several hot spots to ramp up their mitigation efforts. "It's not super spreading individuals," she said. "It's super spreading events and we need to stop those. We definitely need to take more precautions."

Every state has to have its own "dramatically tailored" approach to fighting the coronavirus, Birx added, with a "set of recommendations based on what we are seeing at the community level, what we are seeing relevant to hospitals." As of Sunday, there are more than 4.6 million reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States, and at least 154,449 Americans have died of the virus, according to the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus database. Catherine Garcia

TikTok
After consulting with Trump, Microsoft to continue talks to buy TikTok

August 2, 2020
The TikTok app.
Lionel Bonaventure/AFP via Getty Images

In a statement released Sunday night, Microsoft said it will continue talks to buy the popular video app TikTok, following a discussion between CEO Satya Nadella and President Trump.

TikTok is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, and Microsoft would purchase the service in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

On Friday, Trump said he was considering banning the app due to national security concerns, and Microsoft said in its statement the company "fully appreciates the importance of addressing the president's concerns" and is "committed to acquiring TikTok subject to a complete security review and providing proper economic benefits to the United States, including the United States Treasury."

Microsoft said it expects to finish negotiations by Sept. 15, and if a deal is reached, will ensure that all data on American users is transferred to and stays in the United States, Reuters reports. Catherine Garcia

bankruptcy
Department store Lord & Taylor files for bankruptcy

August 2, 2020
A Lord & Taylor store in Garden City, New York.
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Lord & Taylor, the luxury department store chain with 38 locations in the United States, filed for bankruptcy on Sunday.

The store's owner, Le Tote Inc., also filed for Chapter 11. Le Tote, a subscription service that rents out women's clothing and accessories, bought Lord & Taylor from Hudson's Bay Co., the parent of Saks Fifth Avenue, in 2019.

Lord & Taylor, founded in 1826 by two immigrants from England, is the oldest department store in the United States. The company temporarily closed its stores in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, and is the latest retailer to file for bankruptcy protection this year, joining Neiman Marcus Group Ltd., J.C. Penney Co., and J.Crew Group Inc. Catherine Garcia

