the Lincoln project
The Lincoln Project is out with a stark new ad on Portland, Trump's 'shadowy' thugs, and your city

July 19, 2020

A dystopia is an imagined place, and the latest Lincoln Project ad, released Sunday night, rolls out like the trailer for a film about such a dark state. But, of course, Portland, Oregon, is a very real place, and the ad is based on a very real story unfurling right now, rendered in black and white and red with a pulp-noir sensibility.

"This is how it starts: A president out of control as polls forecast his downfall," the narrator begins over an image of President Trump and a typically bad poll. "This is how it starts: In a small city far from the Beltway, shadowy men — no badges, no ID, deputized by a rogue attorney general — snatch so-called 'enemies of the state' off the streets. This is how it starts: Without a warning or a warrant, heavily armed paramilitary units shove their targets into unmarked vans and race away."

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf gets a cameo, too, and the ad makes clear the federal incursion into Portland is designed for a national rollout: "Faceless enforcers say you don't have the right to protest. Now Trump's bureaucrats are promising to send their their thugs everywhere — your town, your neighborhood. This is how it starts, and how freedom dies — unless we stand up, unless we speak out, unless we demand justice."

Is the ad a little over-the-top? Maybe. Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
California's oldest state worker celebrates 100th birthday

1:40 a.m.

With 77 years of working for the state of California under her belt, May Lee has dedicated most of her life to public service.

Lee recently turned 100 years old, and is California's longest-tenured employee and oldest worker. A financial analyst with the Department of General Services, she began working for the California government in 1943. She has served under 10 different governors, and is "a state treasure," Yolanda Richardson, secretary of the Government Operations Agency, told ABC Los Angeles.

Lee, who has no plans to retire, has traveled to more than 150 different countries, and has photos of her adventures on display in her office. Her colleagues value Lee's experience, and the wisdom that she imparts. "She is a joy to work with," co-worker Carol Weathers said. "She has taught me a lot of new things and she's constantly giving me her knowledge on history, the buildings, and everything she's known."

Looking back at the last century, Lee told ABC Los Angeles she believes she "did the best I could in this world, both in work and life and with the family. So, I'm satisfied with my life. I'm happy." Catherine Garcia

petitions
Petition urges Trader Joe's to get rid of 'racist' ethnic food labels

12:56 a.m.
The outside of a Trader Joe's in Miami.
Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

An online petition is making the rounds asking Trader Joe's to change the labels on some of its products that critics say have "racist" branding.

The grocer has special labels on several of its international food items, with "Arabian Joe" appearing on Middle Eastern products, "Trader Ming's" on Chinese products, and "Trader José" on Mexican products. A petition, started two weeks ago by a high school senior in California, claims that these modifications perpetuate "harmful stereotypes," and this branding is "racist because it exoticizes other cultures — it presents 'Joe' as the default 'normal' and the other characters as falling outside of it."

Trader Joe's spokeswoman Kenya Friend-Daniel said in a statement the company has already changed the packaging for a number of products with variations of the Trader Joe's name, but the process is ongoing. The international naming "may have been rooted in a lighthearted attempt at inclusiveness," Friend-Daniel said, but Trader Joe's recognizes "that it may have the opposite effect — one that is contrary to the welcoming, rewarding customer experience we strive to create every day." Catherine Garcia

horrible
Federal judge's son shot and killed at New Jersey home

12:24 a.m.
Police lights.
iStock

The son of a federal judge was shot and killed at their home in North Brunswick, New Jersey, on Sunday evening.

Judge Esther Salas' husband, a criminal defense attorney, was also shot, and his condition is unknown, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone told ABC News. Salas, the first Latina to serve on the federal bench in New Jersey, was not hurt in the attack.

North Brunswick Mayor Francis "Mac" Womack is friends with Salas, and told ABC News her son, a freshman at Catholic University, died after being "shot through the heart." As a judge, Salas received "threats from time to time," Womack said, "but everyone is saying that recently there had not been any."

Law enforcement officials told ABC News it is believed that at around 5 p.m., someone dressed in a FedEx uniform arrived at the home, and authorities are now trying to determine the make of the vehicle they were driving. The FBI, New Jersey State Police, North Brunswick Police, and Middlesex County Prosecutor's office are all investigating the attack. Catherine Garcia

Kanye 2020
Kanye West wants marijuana to be free, and everyone who has a baby to get 'a million dollars'

July 19, 2020
Kanye West.
Jean-Baptiste Lacroix/AFP via Getty Images

Rapper Kanye West held a political rally Sunday night in North Charleston, South Carolina, sharing his thoughts on everything from abortion to Harriet Tubman.

West announced earlier this month that he is running for president, and while he has qualified to appear on the ballot in Oklahoma, he still needs to collect thousands of signatures to get on the ballots in other states, including South Carolina.

In order to gain access to the event, attendees had to sign a COVID-19 liability release form, wear a mask, and practice social distancing. West packed a lot into the hour-long rally, which included a brief question-and-answer period. At one point, West claimed that Tubman — who escaped slavery and went on to become a conductor on the Underground Railroad — "never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other white people." This elicited jeers from some in the audience, The Associated Press reports.

West said he believes marijuana should be free, and grew emotional when discussing abortion. While it should stay legal, there needs to be support for women who are considering the procedure, West said, with one example being that everyone who "has a baby gets a million dollars." Catherine Garcia

Wow
Radio host says Roger Stone used 'the diet version of the n-word' on his show

July 19, 2020

During a live interview on The Mo'Kelly Show conducted Saturday night, political operative Roger Stone seemingly says about host Morris O'Kelly, "I don't feel like arguing with this Negro."

Stone, who was found guilty of witness tampering and lying to Congress, had his sentence commuted earlier this month by President Trump. Stone and Trump are old friends, and O'Kelly, who is Black, alluded to this when he said to Stone: "There are thousands of people treated unfairly daily. How your number just happened to come up in the lottery — I am guessing it was more than just luck, Roger, right?"

Stone called into the show, and at this point, it sounded like he muttered something about "arguing with this Negro." O'Kelly asked Stone to repeat himself, but he didn't say anything for about 40 seconds, acting as if he had lost connection. Stone then denied using the term, telling O'Kelly, "You're out of your mind."

In a text message to The New York Times on Sunday, Stone said that on the recording, "somebody can very clearly be heard using the alleged [epithet]" but "at no time did I call [O'Kelly] a Negro. That said, Mr. O'Kelly needs to spend a little more time studying Black history and institutions," as the word is "far from a slur." It was a commonly used term through the 1960s, but for the last several decades has been considered offensive.

Stone claimed that his sound feed was cut off three times, but O'Kelly told the Times there were no technical issues. The term Negro is "the diet version of the n-word, but as an African American man, it's something I deal with pretty frequently," O'Kelly said. "If there's a takeaway from the conversation, it is that Roger Stone gave an unvarnished look into what is in the heart of many Americans today." Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
For the 5th day in a row, Florida reports more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases

July 19, 2020
People on the beach in Miami.
Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

Florida recorded 12,523 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday — the fifth day in a row the state reported more than 10,000 new infections.

Rep. Donna Shalala (D-Fla.) said on Sunday's This Week there is "community spread, which means the virus is out of control." Shalala also accused Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who will not issue a statewide mask order, of doing Floridians a disservice by pushing to reopen the state too quickly. "The residents here are terrified and I'm terrified, for the first time in my career because there's a lack of leadership," she added. Shalala believes it's time to "close down in Florida. Our economy will not come back until we meet this virus at its head and bring it down."

In an interview that aired Sunday morning, President Trump told Fox News host Chris Wallace that "we have embers and we do have flames. Florida became more flame-like, but it's going to be under control." Since the coronavirus pandemic began earlier this year, Trump has said at least 19 times that the virus will vanish, and he told Wallace he'll be "right eventually. It's going to disappear and I'll be right."

On average, the United States is reporting 60,000 new cases a day, Reuters reports. At least 3.7 million coronavirus cases have been recorded in the country, and the death toll has surpassed 140,000. Catherine Garcia

hurt feelings
Trump says niece who authored tell-all was 'not exactly a family favorite'

July 19, 2020
Donald Trump.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

When asked about his niece Mary Trump's new book, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man, President Trump didn't hold back.

During an interview with Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace, Trump said Mary was "not a person that I spent very much time with," and he is now "glad" for that, adding that she is "not exactly a family favorite."

In her wildly popular book — released Tuesday, it set a first day sales record for its publisher, Simon & Schuster — Mary Trump, a clinical psychologist, writes that the president's father, Fred Trump Sr., was a "sociopath" who had to succeed at all costs, to the detriment of his children and wife. President Trump told Wallace his father was "tough on all of the kids" and "liked to win," but was "a very good man" and "a strong man" and "the most solid person I've ever met."

Trump said it is "disgraceful" that his niece would write so critically about her grandfather, and he and his family "didn't have a lot of respect or like for her. I would've never said that except she writes a book that's so stupid and so vicious and it's a lie." Catherine Garcia

