Opinion
The problem with the rush to disband the Minneapolis police

1:32 p.m.
Author: Bonnie Kristian
Minneapolis residents won't get to vote this fall on a ballot measure to eliminate their city charter's mandatory ratio of police officers to population. Nixing that proportional requirement is one step in dismantling the Minneapolis Police Department, a plan that gained majority support on the city council after George Floyd was killed during an MPD arrest in May.

The ballot measure delay was imposed Wednesday by the Minneapolis Charter Commission, which argued council members pushing for an overhaul haven't adequately explained what they'll do next. "The council says, 'Trust us. We'll figure it out after this is approved. Trust us,'" said the commission's chair, Barry Clegg. "Well, I don't. ... We need more time to fill in these blanks so voters can make a decision based on an actual specific plan and not the promise of one."

Clegg's demand is reasonable. The best modern example we have of unmaking an entire police department is from Camden, New Jersey. The new department there has had some remarkable successes. It also hired back most of the old department's officers and now has more officers overall. Minneapolis residents should know what they're voting for: What, exactly, will change in the new "Department of Community Safety and Violence Prevention"? How is this not the same cops by a different name? How will violence actually be prevented?

Black Minneapolitans particularly deserve answers to these questions, and some have for weeks raised objections to the city council's move toward sweeping changes without acceptably elaborating its alternative. Activist Raeisha Williams, for example, supports major MPD reforms but called the council's haste "grotesque" if it cuts back on emergency response services "when they had nothing else in place for who was going to protect the community the right way."

This local skepticism was reflected in a national Gallup poll released Wednesday. Black Americans mostly oppose defunding the police: 61 percent said they want police presence in their area to stay the same, and 20 percent want more policing. The problem isn't necessarily how many police there are but how they're policing. Black communities can be subject to over- and under-policing at once: too much harassment over petty concerns while frightening, violent crime goes unsolved. A rushed plan, heavy on symbolism, will be ill-equipped to address this paradox. Bonnie Kristian

State Department lifts global coronavirus travel advisory

6:50 p.m.
An airplane in the sky.
Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images

The State Department on Thursday lifted its Level 4: Do Not Travel advisory, issued on March 19 in order to encourage Americans against traveling overseas amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead of a blanket travel advisory, the State Department said it will release country-specific guidelines "in order to give travelers detailed and actionable information to make informed travel decisions. This will also provide U.S. citizens more detailed information about the current status in each country. We continue to recommend U.S. citizens exercise caution when traveling abroad due to the unpredictable nature of the pandemic."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends against non-essential travel to 200 specific locations, CNN reports, and there are still travel restrictions in other countries affecting Americans; the European Union, for example, has blocked entry to tourists from the United States. Catherine Garcia

Facebook employees report 'pattern of preferential treatment' for conservatives who spread misinformation

5:16 p.m.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Conservatives frequently claim Facebook is biased against them. Facebook employees say it's the other way around.

While Facebook has been resistant to fact checking content on its site, it has gathered a team of fact checkers who are supposed to flag blatant or harmful misinformation. But Facebook employees say that hasn't happened when misinformation comes from conservative outlets, creating a "pattern of preferential treatment for right-wing publishers and pages," BuzzFeed News reports.

The spread of misinformation on Facebook has worried its employees, who reportedly asked CEO Mark Zuckerberg last Friday why the far-right site Breitbart News is still a Facebook News partner, receiving compensation and special placement on Facebook's news tab, after promoting unfounded coronavirus treatments and saying masks aren't necessary. Zuckerberg reportedly responded that Breitbart had one strike of misinformation against it in the past 90 days, and it needs two to be removed from the news tab.

But Facebook employees say Breitbart, along with other conservative publishers including Charlie Kirk, Diamond and Silk, and Prager University, have all "received special treatment" and had some misinformation overlooked, BuzzFeed continues. "It appears that policy people have been intervening in fact-checks on behalf of *exclusively* right-wing publishers, to avoid them getting repeat-offender status," one employee wrote on an internal message board.

Employees say they're concerned about more than just incorrect information and conspiracy theories. "I do think we're headed for a problematic scenario where Facebook is going to be used to aggressively undermine the legitimacy of the U.S. elections, in a way that has never been possible in history," one employee wrote on an internal message board this week.

A Facebook spokesperson told BuzzFeed "we defer to third-party fact-checkers on the rating that a piece of content receives," and punish misinformation spreaders from there. Read more at BuzzFeed News. Kathryn Krawczyk

Lizzo signs deal to make shows for Amazon

4:13 p.m.
Lizzo performs onstage at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 21, 2019 in Indio, California.
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella

Turns out, Lizzo is 100 percent headed to Amazon to make some shows.

The "Truth Hurts" singer has signed a first-look deal to develop television projects for Amazon Studios, The Hollywood Reporter and Variety reported on Thursday.

"I'm so excited to partner with the amazing team at Amazon," Lizzo said. "Thank you to [Amazon Studios head] Jen Salke and the rest of the team for making this dream come true. I can't wait to get started and share my vision with the world."

Amazon's Salke, meanwhile, hailed Lizzo as "one of the most exciting, creative, joyful artists in the industry" with a "unique perspective," saying Amazon is "so excited to hear her ideas."

It's not clear yet what kinds of television projects the Grammy winner might be cooking up for Amazon, but the studio surely expects them to be good as hell. Brendan Morrow

Opinion
Would a coronavirus vaccine win Trump the election?

3:18 p.m.
Will a COVID-19 vaccine be available this year? President Trump seems to think so — in fact, he told Geraldo Rivera in an interview Thursday it might be ready by Election Day. Though he said he is "rushing it," Trump hastened to insist he is "doing it not for the election," but because he wants "to save a lot of lives."

Be that as it may, the election timing — and possible political benefit — has clearly occurred to him, and he hardly conceals his abhorrence of defeat. But it's not clear that a vaccine would be an electoral guarantee.

On the one hand, I find plausible a secondary, economic bump for Trump, as is argued in this July article at Fox Business. Before the pandemic, two decades ago or whenever that was, Trump made the economy a major portion of his re-election pitch. Insofar as that's a strong selling point for keeping him around, a vaccine-induced economic rebound might well win him some votes. It likely would need to be a jobs rebound, though, not merely a rising stock market.

On the other hand, I wonder what the early compliance rate with a COVID-19 vaccine may be. First there are the standard issue anti-vaxxers. A January poll found one in 10 Americans think vaccines are more dangerous than the diseases they prevent. Then there are the specific political fears and biases of this situation. On the right, some think the pandemic is wildly overblown and being used to introduce totalitarianism. It's difficult to imagine anyone who refuses a mask accepting an injection. On the left, I've encountered suspicion that Trump and "big pharma" are rushing the COVID-19 vaccine for their own gain. The number of Americans who will refuse "the Trump vaccine" won't be zero. And still more people will worry, on nonpolitical grounds, about a rushed vaccine's safety. They might decide to wait a while, just to be sure.

These reasons are how we get survey results saying the vaccine compliance rate might be as low as 50 percent. The Atlantic's Yascha Mounk has made a case for greater optimism, however, and he might be right. Hopefully we'll get the chance to find out sooner than later — maybe even, as Trump hopes, by Election Day. Bonnie Kristian

This year's hurricane season could be 'one of the busiest on record,' NOAA says

3:01 p.m.
In this NOAA GOES-East satellite handout image, Hurricane Dorian, now a Cat. 5 storm, tracks towards the Florida coast taken at 13:20Z September 1, 2019 in the Atlantic Ocean.
NOAA via Getty Images

Experts are warning this hurricane season could be one of the most active ever recorded.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in an updated forecast on Thursday said it's anticipating a potentially "extremely active" Atlantic hurricane season in 2020, with somewhere between 19 and 25 named storms, CNN reports.

As the NOAA notes, the Atlantic hurricane season that started in June and ends on Nov. 30 is "off to a rapid pace" with nine named storms already, whereas "historically, only two named storms form on average by early August," and there are usually an average of 12 named storms during a season. The NOAA's forecast suggests that of the up to 25 named storms, between seven and 11 will become hurricanes, and between three and six will be "major" hurricanes during a season that could be "one of the busiest on record."

"This year, we expect more, stronger, and longer-lived storms than average," Gerry Bell, the NOAA Climate Prediction Center's lead seasonal hurricane forecaster, said in a statement. Bell also told The New York Times that "we've never forecast up to 25 named storms before."

This projection by the NOAA comes after Isaias, which made landfall as a hurricane in North Carolina before being downgraded into a tropical storm, left at least nine people dead and knocked out power for millions. Brendan Morrow

Asymptomatic coronavirus carriers are just as contagious as those with symptoms, study shows

2:37 p.m.
People wear masks in South Korea.
JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images

A study now backs up what many scientists expected about the coronavirus all along.

People who are infected with COVID-19 but don't show symptoms carry about as much of the virus in their nose, throat, and lungs as those with symptoms, a study published Thursday in JAMA Internal Medicine shows. They also carry that viral load just as long as symptomatic people, revealing that even asymptomatic COVID-19 carriers can spread the very contagious virus, The New York Times reports.

While COVID-19 can be devastating and even deadly for people who contract it, approximately 30 percent of people who have the disease show no symptoms, the study showed. That essentially makes it impossible to know if a person is transmitting the virus or not, and is a big reason coronavirus is so hard to contain, the Times notes. Still, there have been debates over just how contagious people are before they begin showing symptoms, versus whether completely asymptomatic people spread the disease just as much.

This study largely clears that up. Measuring the virus' genetic material, researchers determined there was just as much of it in asymptomatic patients as in symptomatic. Following a person's chain of transmission or growing a live virus would've helped prove the similarities more definitively, the Times continues.

The study looked at 193 symptomatic patients and 110 asymptomatic people in isolation in South Korea, with a median age of 25. A previous study showed children, who are largely asymptomatic when infected with the disease, also hold as much of the virus as adults. Kathryn Krawczyk

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests positive for COVID-19

1:29 p.m.

The governor of Ohio has tested positive for COVID-19 just before he was to meet with President Trump.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) on Thursday took a COVID-19 test "as part of the standard protocol" to meet with President Trump at Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland, Ohio, as the president visits the state, and the result came back positive, the governor's office said. DeWine, who will return home to quarantine for two weeks, said he isn't showing any symptoms.

DeWine is the second governor in the United States to test positive for COVID-19 after Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R), Axios notes.

Additionally, CNN's Jeremy Diamond observes that this is another instance in which the White House's testing protocol prevented Trump from being exposed to the coronavirus. Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) recently tested positive for COVID-19 at the White House after he had been set to travel with Trump to Texas. Brendan Morrow

