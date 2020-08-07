Cuomo says all New York schools can reopen

-
Cuomo says all New York schools can reopen1:09 p.m.
Biden campaign reportedly making 'ruthless cuts' to convention speaking list12:19 p.m.
Florida health directors reportedly told not to say whether schools should reopen12:07 p.m.
Pfizer will manufacture Gilead's emergency coronavirus drug remdesivir to scale up its supply10:57 a.m.
Oprah Winfrey is putting up 26 billboards calling for arrests in Breonna Taylor case10:40 a.m.
Unemployment rate declines to 10.2 percent, but experts point to 'discouraging' pace of recovery9:37 a.m.
U.S. coronavirus death toll could rise to nearly 300,000 by December, model projects8:15 a.m.
Security forces fire tear gas at anti-government protesters in Beirut1:53 a.m.
