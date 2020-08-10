Gas explosion in Baltimore could be felt from several miles away

A gas explosion outside of Baltimore on Monday morning left one resident dead and at least five injured, and the damage was shockingly widespread.

CBS News Baltimore reports a gas explosion caused three homes to collapse entirely, and even residents miles away from the blast reported feeling something like a "bomb" going off. Debris scattered across the neighborhood, shattering windows and damaging at least 16 other homes. Neighboring houses had their doors blasted off their hinges and windows blown out, The Baltimore Sun reports.

Five people were taken to a nearby hospital, some with critical injuries. A search team is surveying rubble after reports that some people, including children, were trapped within the collapsed structures. Baltimore Gas & Electric shut off gas in the immediate area. It's still unclear what caused the explosion. Summer Meza