biden-harris 2020
Kamala Harris hammers Trump's coronavirus 'failure' in 1st speech as VP candidate

5:48 p.m.
biden harris event
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) appeared for the first time as Joe Biden's vice presidential candidate on Wednesday, speaking at an oddly quiet audience-free event in Wilmington, Delaware.

When the former vice president announced Harris as his running mate on Tuesday, he reflected on her relationship with his late son Beau. Harris herself, who worked with Beau when she was California's attorney general and he was Delaware's, used a few of the first moments of her speech to pay tribute to Biden's son. He was the "kind of guy who inspired people to be a better version of themselves," she said, and "when I asked him where'd he get that ... where did this come from, he would always talk about his dad."

After running through plans to revamp the criminal justice system, promote clean energy, and expand access to health care, Harris moved on to criticize President Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic. "This virus has impacted every country. But there's a reason it has hit America worse than any other advanced nation. It's because of Trump's failure to take it seriously from the start," she said. "This is what happens when we elect a guy who just isn't up to the job. Our country is in tatters. And so is our reputation around the world."

Instead of jumping to tamp down on early outbreaks of COVID-19, Harris said, Trump "pushed miracle cures he saw on Fox News." Aside from his coronavirus response, Harris criticized Trump's handling of the economy. "He inherited the longest economic expansion in history from Barack Obama and Joe Biden," she said. "And then, like everything else he inherited, he ran it straight into the ground." Summer Meza

2020 Campaign
Biden says he isn't surprised Trump 'has a problem' with a 'strong' woman like Harris

5:33 p.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), the presumptive Democratic vice presidential nominee, made their first public appearance together as running mates Wednesday, just a day after the Biden campaign announced her selection.

In his introduction, Biden lauded Harris' integrity and credentials, saying he has "no doubt that I picked the right person to join me." But he also found the time to take a shot at President Trump in the process.

It didn't take long for Trump to insult Harris after Tuesday's announcement. When asked about the pick, he called her "the meanest" and "most horrible" senator, taking particular issue with her questioning of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his dramatic confirmation hearing.

But Trump's words left Biden chuckling. The former vice president said "whining" is what the commander-in-chief "does best," and asked, rhetorically, if anyone was "surprised Donald Trump has a problem with a strong woman" like his running mate. Tim O'Donnell

mail voting
Ohio drop box restrictions add new front to mail-in voting battle

4:37 p.m.

Drop boxes are set to take center stage in the "2020 voting wars."

On Wednesday, Ohio's Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose released a statement spelling out the rules and regulations for drop box usage during general election voting, and some viewed it as a red flag that could suppress voter turnout.

LaRose says legitimate drop boxes will be placed only at county boards of elections, and that "boards of elections are prohibited from installing a drop box at any other location." But Democrats in the state are arguing there's no legal reason for such a restriction, and that limiting the number of drop boxes will make it more challenging for voters to get their ballots in on time during the coronavirus pandemic.

It doesn't help that recent concerns about the slow pace of the United States Postal Service has some worried about delays to mail-in ballots. President Trump has even faced allegations of grinding the service to a halt deliberately.

The move is viewed by some as an attempt to cater to the Trump administration. Tim O'Donnell

devastating
Hurricane-force storm in Iowa flattens 10 million acres of crops

3:49 p.m.

A powerful derecho storm that swept through the Midwest on Monday has left thousands of acres of crops completely devastated, and officials say more than half a million people could be without power for quite a while.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) said the storm, which had hurricane-force winds up to 112 mph, destroyed at least one-third of the entire state's crops. More than 10 million acres were completely flattened, leading Reynolds to say she thinks the storm should qualify for federal disaster declaration. The Washington Post reports between 180 and 270 million bushels of corn were likely damaged, shortly before harvesting usually begins in September.

The storm left one man dead in Iowa and one woman in Indiana. Teams are working to restore power, though USA Today reports full recovery could take weeks.

Photos demonstrate just how dramatic and widespread the damage was:

Revolving Door
Trump has reportedly privately said he intends to replace Mark Esper after November election

3:18 p.m.
Donald Trump and Mark Esper.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

It doesn't sound like Defense Secretary Mark Esper will remain at his post for long after the November election, regardless of whether President Trump is re-elected, Bloomberg reports.

Trump has reportedly said he intends to find someone else to run the Pentagon if he wins in November, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. And one source said Esper himself has told people close to him he intends to leave no matter the outcome, so, if the reports are accurate, the two do at least appear to be on the same page. On the other hand, an official close to Esper did tell Bloomberg he is committed to serving in the role as long as Trump wants him to.

But it wouldn't be shocking if that turns out to be later this year — Trump has appeared frustrated with Esper on several occasions because the Pentagon chief doesn't always back him up on key issues. Esper also didn't agree with Trump's idea to send active-duty military to contain nationwide protests in the wake of George Floyd's death earlier this summer, Bloomberg notes. Read more at Bloomberg. Tim O'Donnell

ace
Serena Williams wins a tennis match while simultaneously parenting her daughter

3:04 p.m.
Serena Williams and her daughter.
MICHAEL BRADLEY/AFP via Getty Images

Serena Williams is back and once again proving there is nothing she cannot do.

In her first match since the coronavirus shutdown, the tennis star pulled off a 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 win over Bernarda Pera in the Top Seed Open in Lexington, Kentucky on Tuesday.

Williams attributed her victory to being "calm for once in my career," as the audience was relatively empty save for her team, husband Alexis Ohanian, and their daughter, Alexis Olympia. Williams didn't look at her family during the match, but her ears picked up her daughter's cough.

"I know my baby's cough," she said in a press conference. "I didn't look over there but I kind of flashed my husband a look like make sure she's chewing her grapes because she shouldn't be coughing while she's eating grapes. That's the new mom in me and it's good."

Her sister, Venus Williams, beat Victoria Azarenka, 6-3, 6-2, and will advance to play Serena on Thursday in their 31st meeting, the New York Times reports. Serena holds a 18-12 lead.

"I don't play forever so I want to play the best players. And I think I got my wish," Venus said of facing off with Serena. "Here we go." Taylor Watson

belarus protests
How Belarus' 'booming' IT sector could turn the tide of election protests

2:35 p.m.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko reportedly likes to take credit for developing Belarus' "booming" information technology sector, although it was reportedly really championed by an opposition candidate, Valery Tsepkalo, who was disqualified from running and fled the country at the end of July. Fast forward a few weeks, and it appears Lukashenko may have incidentally boxed himself in by claiming responsibility.

The so-called "last dictator in Europe" is trying to squash protests that have ignited throughout the country following his disputed election victory against challenger Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who is now in Lithuania. Belarusian law enforcement authorities have been shown violently apprehending protesters, and the government cut off internet access to disrupt communication. But on Wednesday, more than 300 CEOs of IT companies and investors signed a letter demanding a new election as well as an end to state-sponsored violence. Otherwise, they claimed, they'll head elsewhere.

It's unclear if all those demands would be met by Minsk, but there's seemingly reason to believe the warning could at least force Lukashenko's hand in some capacity, given how he seems to be aware of the industry's importance to the country, which is already dealing with hefty amounts of emigration. Tim O'Donnell

American Horror Story
Stevie Nicks says pandemic 'is a real American Horror Story'

1:30 p.m.
Stevie Nicks.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Stevie Nicks says the coronavirus' grasp on the U.S. "is a real American Horror Story."

The singer urged fans on Facebook to take the pandemic seriously, likening the U.S. to the post-nuclear apocalypse plot line of the show American Horror Story: Apocalypse, in which she starred in 2018.

"It was just a great story, but I felt the gravity of it even then," she wrote of starring in AHS. "You did not want to leave that safe house because only death awaited you above ground.” In the show, when characters ventured out, they "wore their hazmat suits and black gas masks~ no questions asked."

But in real life, "A lot of people still aren't taking the wearing of a simple mask seriously," she wrote. "People are dying because people aren't wearing their masks."

Without a shift in attitude or leadership, we won't get ahead of coronavirus, Nicks wrote. She concluded that the state of the U.S. "is not a mini-series, it is a tragedy." Read her full post here. Taylor Watson

