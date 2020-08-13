Trump admits he's blocking USPS funding to prevent universal mail-in voting

-
Trump admits he's blocking USPS funding to prevent universal mail-in voting10:42 a.m.
Israel and United Arab Emirates agree to 'full normalization' of relations12:44 p.m.
NYT: True coronavirus death toll is over 200,00012:22 p.m.
New unemployment claims finally dip below 1 million, but layoffs remain incredibly high9:56 a.m.
Health experts are warning of a 'gruesome' fall of coronavirus9:41 a.m.
AMC to start reopening its movie theaters next week — and selling tickets for 15 cents9:19 a.m.
'Apple One' subscription bundles could reportedly roll out alongside the new iPhones8:10 a.m.
Some analysts think the loss of college football may cost Trump the election7:11 a.m.
