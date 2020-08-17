See More Speed Reads
Trump versus the USPS
Trump has reportedly fixated on the 'loser' USPS since 2017, but the mail-in ballot vendetta came from his allies

1:58 a.m.
A sign left outside Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's house
Logan Cyrus/AFP/Getty Images

"Soon after taking office in 2017, President Trump seized on the U.S. Postal Service as an emblem of the bloated bureaucracy," repeatedly calling it "a loser," The Washington Post reports, citing aides who discussed the matter with him. "Allies coddled Trump by telling him the reason he lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton in 2016 was widespread mail-in balloting fraud — a conspiracy theory for which there is no evidence — and the president's postal outrage coarsened further."

Trump himself came up with the false idea that Amazon's Jeff Bezos was "getting rich" because Amazon had been "ripping off" the Postal Service with a "sweetheart deal" on package delivery, an aide told the Post, leading to private griping among advisers who kept trying to explain to Trump that the Amazon-USPS deal was mutually beneficial. The Post adds this anecdote:

As Larry Kudlow prepared to take over for Gary Cohn as National Economic Council director in 2018, Kudlow told Cohn, "I just talked to the president and we have got to do something about this special deal Amazon has with the Postal Service," according to two former senior administration officials. ... Cohn burst out laughing and told Kudlow: "It's not my problem anymore. I've heard about this all the time since I've been here, and I've tried explaining that the post office actually competes for and wants last-mile delivery." [The Washington Post]

But now Trump's views on the Postal Service have collided with the upcoming election, to be conducted by mail to an unprecedented degree because of COVID-19. "Trump's fury with the Postal Service and mail-in balloting has become something of an obsession in recent weeks," the Post reports. "The president devotes extensive time to reading news reports and other materials about mail-in ballots, talking about the topic with his advisers and thinking about how to block such voting, according to one senior administration official."

Perhaps coincidentally, changes instituted by his new postmaster general and major Trump donor, Louis DeJoy, have led to slowed delivery and service disruptions around the U.S., as The New York Times details.

"In the 245 years of the Postal Service, no one has seen political attacks like this," James O'Rourke, a Notre Dame management professor who specializes in the USPS, tells the Post. "While for a long time we thought this was not politically driven, it's becoming increasingly transparent in recent days that this is almost entirely political." Peter Weber

Save the Mail
Pelosi calls House back into session to vote on USPS bill

12:08 a.m.
Nancy Pelosi
Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Sunday night that she is calling the House back into session a few weeks early to handle the crisis at the U.S. Postal Service. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) will outline the timing to House Democrats on Monday, but Axios reports that lawmakers will travel to Washington, D.C., on Friday and convene on Saturday.

Pelosi said the starting point will be a vote on the Delivering for America Act, legislation introduced by Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) that "would prohibit the Postal Service from dialing back levels of service it had in place" on Jan. 1. She added that the House will continue to fight for action on a bill it passed in May to provide billions in emergency funding to the USPS and finance other COVID-19 responses; the Senate adjourned last week without a COVID-19 relief bill of its own.

Democratic leaders said earlier Sunday that they had asked new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and Postal Service Board of Governors Chairman Robert "Mike" Duncan to testify before the House Oversight Committee on Aug. 24 about the changes DeJoy has ordered at the USPS that have slowed mail delivery. DeJoy is a major donor to President Trump's campaigns and former Republican National Convention finance chairman; Duncan is the former head of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-Ky.) Senate Leadership Fund super PAC.

"The Postal Service is a pillar of our democracy, enshrined in the Constitution and essential for providing critical services: delivering prescriptions, Social Security benefits, paychecks, tax returns, and absentee ballots to millions of Americans, including in our most remote communities," Pelosi wrote in her letter to colleagues. "Alarmingly, across the nation, we see the devastating effects of the president’s campaign to sabotage the election by manipulating the Postal Service to disenfranchise voters." Democratic lawmakers say they have been flooded with complaints about postal service delays, and Trump said last week he opposes new USPS funding because it would enable voting by mail. Peter Weber

2020 Campaign
How Trump's ex-campaign manager allowed Jared Kushner to 'rule from afar'

August 16, 2020
Jared Kushner.
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Brad Parscale is no longer President Trump's re-election campaign manager, but he had some real influence within President Trump's inner circle for some time, New York reports. That's largely because of his close relationship with the president's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who apparently has a lot of detractors within the campaign.

Sources told New York that Parscale's true value to the campaign wasn't so much his skills as a political operative, but rather the fact that he seemed to always have Kushner's back. "Brad was willing to do whatever Jared said keep quiet about it," a senior White official told New York. "Brad was willing to get yelled at by the president and not say, 'Well, actually this was Jared's decision.' And Jared got to rule from afar because Brad would do whatever he said."

In turn, the source said, Parscale made a lot of money "and got to live by the pool in Florida. It was almost like this weird mutual partnership, whether they knew it or not."

But even if Parscale wasn't around, it seems unlikely Kushner would have struggled to grasp the reins of the campaign. Ultimately, Parscale got demoted and was replaced by Bill Stepien, who is also considered a Kushner ally. Per New York, "Kushner's influence is so total that, even when his proxy is removed, he's just replaced by yet another proxy." Read more at New York. Tim O'Donnell

Sunday shows
Former FDA commissioners offers provides clarity on coronavirus immunity questions

August 16, 2020

Former Food and Drug Administration Scott Gottlieb clarified some important points about the coronavirus and potential immunity during the latest edition of CBS News' Face the Nation on Sunday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently updated its guidance, which now says people who have recovered from COVID-19 don't need to quarantine or get tested for at least three months. Gottlieb said it's likely "sterile immunity" lasts even longer, probably varying by individual between "six to 12 months," but because the virus is new, the data needed to confirm the hypothesis doesn't exist yet.

Gottlieb was less optimistic about "herd immunity," which most scientists agree settles in at around a 60 percent infection rate within a community. He said he believes the U.S. is somewhere around 8 percent nationally, while places like New York, Florida, and Texas are almost certainly higher, albeit a long way off from the target number. Still, herd immunity is not an all or nothing concept, he suggested. In New York City, for instance the 20 percent infection rate shown in seroprevalence studies should still help slow transmission rates going forward.

Lastly, Gottlieb spoke briefly about the speculation surrounding T-cell immunity, which is separate from the more frequently-discussed antibodies. Research has suggested people may have residual protection from prior exposure to other coronaviruses that cause the common cold. While it's too early to prove that for sure, Gottlieb said, if it is the case, T-cells will probably help fight off COVID-19, the disease, but won't prevent a coronavirus infection completely. That's good news for individual health, but would still pose transmission risks. Tim O'Donnell

usps controversy
Top post office officials called to testify before House Oversight Committee in emergency hearing

August 16, 2020
United States Post Office.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Democratic leaders announced Sunday they are requesting Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and Postal Service Board of Governors Chair Michael Duncan testify before the House Oversight Committee on Aug. 24 in light of concerns — including warnings from the USPS itself that it cannot guarantee voters' ballots will be delivered on time — about the agency's ability to handle mail-in voting.

A letter signed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, and others, claims President Trump "has explicitly stated his intention to manipulate the Postal Service to deny eligible voters access to the ballot in pursuit of his own re-election" and describes DeJoy "as an accomplice in the president's campaign to cheat the election."

The allegations have cropped up in large part because DeJoy, a top Trump donor who took over his role in June, has implemented a series of measures that have delayed mail delivery across the country. DeJoy was supposed to appear before Congress in September, but public outcry forced legislators to move more quickly. Read more at NBC News. Tim O'Donnell

Sunday shows
CNN's Jake Tapper, Mark Meadows clash over unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud

August 16, 2020

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows isn't satisfied with the lack of evidence pointing to widespread voter fraud. From his perspective, there also isn't evidence that there's not widespread fraud.

Meadows made the comment during an appearance Sunday on CNN's State of the Union, during which host Jake Tapper asked him about President Trump's push to squash state's efforts to implement universal mail-in voting during the coronavirus pandemic. Meadows denied allegations that the president was attempting to undermine the post office to manipulate the voting process and expressed openness to a standalone bill that would expand postal aid, but he did repeat Trump's unsubstantiated claims that mail-in voting is a gateway to fraud.

Tapper took issue with Meadows' reasoning, arguing that prosecutors generally find it quite easy to discover fraud.

Either way, The Washington Post earlier this summer analyzed mail-in data collected by three states and found the rate of possible cases was miniscule. Tim O'Donnell

2020 poll watch
Potential Biden voters are becoming more committed to their choice, poll shows

August 16, 2020

As President Trump and his likely challenger and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, gear up to accept their party nominations in the next two weeks, polling has remained steady in favor of Biden.

CBS News' Battleground Tracker, as of Sunday, shows 52 percent of Americans backing Biden compared to 42 who support Trump. That would give him 279 electoral college votes, slightly more than the 270 required to win, thanks to states like Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin flipping blue again after Trump won them in 2016. Ohio, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Arizona, and Iowa, all appear to be in play for both candidates.

What seems to be key for Biden, though, is a consistently increasing number of voters who say they're "very strong in their support" of the former vice president, despite less-than-universal enthusiasm for the candidate. At the end of June, Trump led Biden 78 percent to 72 percent in the category, indicating more people were on the fence about the latter, but the two are now even at 82 percent.

The CBS News survey was conducted in partnership with YouGov between Aug. 12-14 when 2,210 U.S. registered voters were interviewed. The margin of error is 2.4 percentage points. Read the full results here. Tim O'Donnell

belarus protests
Putin offered military assistance to Belarus, but analysts explain why he's unlikely to follow through

August 16, 2020

Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered to assist his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko militarily if necessary as the latter faces mounting anti-government protests, the Kremlin said Sunday.

While the traditionally staunch allies are in a more precarious place than usual because of Lukashenko's recent aversion to deepening political and economic ties with Moscow, Putin reportedly is at least telling Lukashenko he's prepared to intervene on his behalf because he fears a revolution spilling over into Russia. Per BBC, Russian television broadcasts are drawing parallels between the Belarus demonstrations and Ukraine's Euromaidan protests in 2014, which preceded Russia's invasion of Crimea.

But while some analysts have laid out possibilities for why Putin may follow through, others have pointed out that the situation in Belarus is not actually similar to Ukraine and Putin will most likely hold back. Indeed, even though Russian TV is backing Lukashenko publicly, news sites are reportedly criticizing the embattled Belarusian leader, who may be losing his grasp over the rest of the government.

Back in 2014, Ukraine was choosing between East and West, and Russia was determined not to lose influence over the country. Russia also wants to keep Belarus in its orbit, but that's not really what these protests are about, BBC's Steve Rosenberg notes. While Lukashenko's ties to Russia have certainly played a role in his ability to maintain power for 26 years, the protests are specifically directed at Minsk, not Moscow, so Putin may decide he won't to risk an invasion for Lukashenko's sake. Tim O'Donnell

