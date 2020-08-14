USPS warns delays could prevent mail-in votes from being counted in nearly every state

-
USPS warns delays could prevent mail-in votes from being counted in nearly every state3:32 p.m.
-
R. Kelly's manager charged with threatening a shooting to disrupt documentary screening2:16 p.m.
-
Democrats call on top DHS officials to 'resign in disgrace' after watchdog says their appointments were invalid1:11 p.m.
-
Obama accuses Trump of trying to 'actively kneecap' USPS ahead of election1:00 p.m.
-
A USPS 'Equipment Reduction' plan will reportedly eliminate 15 percent of mail sorting machines11:49 a.m.
-
Trump's younger brother hospitalized in New York and is reportedly 'very ill'11:45 a.m.
-
Some House Republicans have reportedly tied Kevin McCarthy's fate to Trump's10:48 a.m.
-
Billie Eilish, John Legend, and The Chicks among artists set for the Democratic convention9:41 a.m.
3:32 p.m.
2:16 p.m.
Democrats call on top DHS officials to 'resign in disgrace' after watchdog says their appointments were invalid
1:11 p.m.
1:00 p.m.
A USPS 'Equipment Reduction' plan will reportedly eliminate 15 percent of mail sorting machines
11:49 a.m.
11:45 a.m.
10:48 a.m.
9:41 a.m.