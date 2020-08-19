Why the DNC is focusing on 'emotion over ideology'

So far, Time's Charlotte Alter writes, the Democratic National Convention is putting a lot more emphasis on "emotion" rather than "ideology."

While Alter acknowledged that the policy disputes between the left and center of the Democratic Party are "real and urgent" and will ultimately come to define former Vice President Joe Biden's presidency, should he defeat President Trump in November, those debates mostly seem like they're on the back burner during the convention.

That's probably because the people who are really invested in those debates already know where they stand. For example, Alter argues people who fervently supported Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in the Democratic primaries either know why they have to back Biden now, even if they're not thrilled with the prospect, or they remain staunchly opposed to his presidency and are determined to sit the election out. In that case, there's little Biden's camp can do to change their minds. But the party can change the minds of people who don't normally follow politics on a daily basis, Alter says, which is why the Medicare-for-all debate isn't getting as much time as, say, Biden's personality. Read Alter's full Twitter thread here. Tim O'Donnell