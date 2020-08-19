See More Speed Reads
Hillary Clinton has forceful words for voters who sat out 2016

4:48 p.m.
Hillary Clinton
Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Hulu

Hillary Clinton, the only person with experience running for president against Donald Trump, returns to the (virtual) Democratic National Convention stage on Wednesday night to urge voters not to repeat 2016. "I wish Donald Trump had been a better president. But, sadly, he is who he is," the former candidate plans to say from her home in Chappaqua, New York, according to excerpts of her prepared remarks shared with the press.

Clinton will specifically address voters who sat out the 2016 election. "For four years, people have said to me, 'I didn't realize how dangerous he was.' 'I wish I could go back and do it over.' Or worst, 'I should have voted,'" Clinton's prepared statement goes on. "Well, this can't be another woulda coulda shoulda election."

She adds, "If you vote by mail, request your ballot now and send it back as soon as you can. If you vote in person, do it early. Bring a friend and wear a mask. Become a poll worker. Most of all, no matter what, vote."

Clinton, a former rival of Democratic nominee Joe Biden, remains a polarizing figure in the Democratic Party, but her remarks will reportedly stay focused on "praising Mr. Biden and [Kamala] Harris," people close to Clinton told The New York Times. She is also "expected to include a forceful testimonial to Ms. Harris as the first woman of color on a major party's presidential ticket. She will also discuss what she sees as a connective thread among Mr. Biden, Ms. Harris, and herself — their strong mothers."

Harris, former President Barack Obama, and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren will also speak on Wednesday night. Jeva Lange

Rand Paul comes out against Trump's payroll tax cut: 'Probably a mistake'

6:04 p.m.

President Trump's payroll tax cut is effectively dead.

Pretty much no one, Senate Republicans included, wanted to put a payroll tax cut Trump was pushing for in the next coronavirus relief bill. And Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) seemingly put the final nail in the coffin on Thursday as he told Fox News it's "probably a mistake" to do so.

Paul, a libertarian whose whole thing is cutting taxes, stuck with his m.o. on Thursday when he opposed the "skinny" CARES Act Republicans are starting to push as relief talks continue to stall. A pared down package is "just Democrat lite," Paul said, and went on to clearly oppose extending boosted unemployment benefits and stimulus checks to Americans.

But a potential reward for Americans getting back to work — Trump's payroll tax — was also "probably a mistake," Paul said, because it would hurt the Social Security trust it funds. And as Forbes' Andrew Solander noted, Paul's opposition will likely seal the end of the proposition. Kathryn Krawczyk

Obama to offer rare, blistering critique of Trump during convention speech

5:44 p.m.

The gloves are off.

Former President Barack Obama, who has gradually become more vocal in his criticism of President Trump, is set to give a speech Wednesday night as part of the 2020 Democratic National Convention that contains some withering descriptions of his successor.

An excerpt of Obama's prepared remarks released ahead of time says the former president knew Trump wouldn't "embrace my vision or continue my policies" when he took over the Oval Office in January 2017. But Obama says he hoped Trump would take the job seriously. Instead, he says Trump turned his tenure into "one more reality show that he can use to get the attention he craves." In turn, Obama will argue, that's left the United States in a troubled state, with the coronavirus costing the country tens of thousands of lives and millions of jobs, while unleashing "our worst impulses." Read the full excerpt below. Tim O'Donnell

The Postal Service finally acknowledges the Postal Service

5:37 p.m.

"The Postal Service is a joke," President Trump announced in April, and lest you think the commander-in-chief has a bone to pick with the short-lived, two-person indie pop supergroup of the same name — not entirely implausible, seeing as he frequently fights with celebrities, tire companies, and musicians on Twitter — no, Trump indeed was talking about the people who deliver our mail.

Still, the joke about the band was just sitting there. And on Wednesday, Ben Gibbard, one-half of the band the Postal Service, finally bit. "For those who are not aware, I was in a band called the Postal Service," Gibbard, who is also a member of Death Cab for Cutie, said in his livestream. "We put out a record in 2003 and we made this music by sending CDs back and forth to each other … I think in the midst of this global pandemic, nothing is more important than to being able to vote safely and securely and vote by mail has shown to be that over and over and over again." Gibbard then proceeded to perform the Postal Service's hit, "Such Great Heights," dedicating it to, well, the Postal Service.

The relationship between the two Postal Services has not always been quite so cuddly, Rolling Stone points out: "[T]he U.S. Postal Service sent a cease and desist notice to Gibbard and his bandmate, Jimmy Tamborello, when they first started performing as the Postal Service. The band later reached an agreement with USPS, and were given free license to use the name in exchange for promoting the postal service."

Hey, you know what they say: in these trying times, Postal Services have to stick together. Jeva Lange

Former GOP Rep. Charlie Dent, who resigned after Trump's election, endorses Biden

4:38 p.m.

Former Rep. Charlie Dent's 2020 vote may be an indicator of how Pennsylvania will lean in November's election.

On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Republican told CNN he would be endorsing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 election. Dent resigned in 2018 after refusing to vote for President Trump in the 2016 election, and now joins a wave of Republicans explicitly supporting Biden.

Dent is supporting Biden because the country needs "to return some sense of normalcy to the function of government," he told CNN's Jake Tapper on Wednesday. "this isn't about right or left, it's not about ideology," Dent, a CNN contributor, continued. "To me, it's about right or wrong, stability versus instability, security versus insecurity, you know, normal versus abnormal."

Dozens of Republicans have endorsed Biden over the past few weeks, with former Secretary of State Colin Powell, former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, and Cindy McCain even appearing at the Democratic National Convention to support him. And Dan Wasserman of The Cook Political Report doesn't think Dent will be the last. Kathryn Krawczyk

Why U.S. intelligence findings undermine the Trump administration's Beijing-centric coronavirus narrative

4:37 p.m.

American officials familiar with a new internal report conducted by U.S. intelligence agencies said the findings affirm previous claims that local officials in Wuhan and Hubei Province hid coronavirus information from Beijing at the beginning of the pandemic, The New York Times reports.

The U.S. report certainly doesn't exculpate the central government from wrongdoing, which occurred at all levels of the Chinese Communist Party, but it does make for a more nuanced reading of the pandemic's origins and complicates the Trump administration's narrative pinning the spread of the virus directly on Beijing's malfeasance.

Michael Pillsbury, a China Scholar at the Hudson Institute who informally advises Trump, said "it makes a huge difference" if Wuhan officials were actually shielding the central government from key information. If Chinese President Xi Jinping wasn't primarily responsible for any cover-ups, Pillsbury told the Times, then his subordinates likely had not engaged in "total deceit" on the coronavirus. That could reopen a door for "good-faith negotiations" between Washington and Beijing that have stalled in large part due to divisions over the virus.

Pillsbury, for what it's worth, is a proponent of the U.S. competing with China, but also wants the U.S. to stick to the January trade agreement signed by Trump and Xi. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

Cher is calling post offices asking if she can volunteer

4:22 p.m.

Cher isn't strong enough to live without the Post Office, and she's evidently looking to help save it.

The singer, who previously slammed recent changes to the United States Postal Service made by President Trump's "puppet" postmaster general, tossed out a thought on her Twitter page on Wednesday: "Can ppl volunteer at post office?" To those who might immediately start laughing at the idea of showing up at the post office and randomly encountering Cher, she was quick to clarify she's being completely serious, decrying the fact that her followers apparently weren't enthusiastically backing her in this quest to come to the USPS' rescue.

Eventually, Cher explained she decided to just call up random post offices to inquire, in one tweet saying that she was referred to a supervisor who seems to have made one of the great mistakes in human history by apparently turning her request down, or at least telling her they "need fingerprints & background check."

To that supervisor in Malibu, yes, it turns out that call you received out of the blue from someone who claimed to be Cher was improbably not a prank. Either way, it looks like the campaign to make Cher the next postmaster general may have just begun. Brendan Morrow

Pelosi says postmaster general 'frankly admitted' he won't replace key USPS infrastructure

3:36 p.m.
Nancy Pelosi
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is slamming Postmaster General Louis DeJoy for his "misleading" announcement about the USPS after a private conversation.

DeJoy on Tuesday announced he would be suspending operational changes at the United States Postal Service until after the presidential election to "avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail," as Democrats accuse the Trump administration of trying to slow down the USPS ahead of the election, in which mail-in ballots will widely be used.

But Pelosi in a statement on Wednesday said she has spoken privately with DeJoy and communicated that his announcement is "not a solution and is misleading," describing the "alleged pause" as "wholly insufficient" since it "does not reverse damage already wreaked." The House speaker also said DeJoy "frankly admitted that he had no intention of replacing the sorting machines, blue mailboxes and other key mail infrastructure that have been removed and that plans for adequate overtime, which is critical for the timely delivery of mail, are not in the works."

According to The Daily Beast's Sam Stein, Pelosi was not "reading into DeJoy's words" when she said he "frankly admitted" this, with Stein citing an aide as saying, "He said he wasn't going to do it."

House Democrats previously planned to return to vote on Saturday on $25 billion in funding for the USPS, and that plan is still on after DeJoy's announcement. On Wednesday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the White House is "certainly open to looking at" $25 billion in funding for the USPS, after President Trump previously suggested he was blocking funding requests because without this money, "you can't have universal mail-in voting." Brendan Morrow

