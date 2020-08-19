Hillary Clinton has forceful words for voters who sat out 2016

Hillary Clinton, the only person with experience running for president against Donald Trump, returns to the (virtual) Democratic National Convention stage on Wednesday night to urge voters not to repeat 2016. "I wish Donald Trump had been a better president. But, sadly, he is who he is," the former candidate plans to say from her home in Chappaqua, New York, according to excerpts of her prepared remarks shared with the press.

Clinton will specifically address voters who sat out the 2016 election. "For four years, people have said to me, 'I didn't realize how dangerous he was.' 'I wish I could go back and do it over.' Or worst, 'I should have voted,'" Clinton's prepared statement goes on. "Well, this can't be another woulda coulda shoulda election."

She adds, "If you vote by mail, request your ballot now and send it back as soon as you can. If you vote in person, do it early. Bring a friend and wear a mask. Become a poll worker. Most of all, no matter what, vote."

Clinton, a former rival of Democratic nominee Joe Biden, remains a polarizing figure in the Democratic Party, but her remarks will reportedly stay focused on "praising Mr. Biden and [Kamala] Harris," people close to Clinton told The New York Times. She is also "expected to include a forceful testimonial to Ms. Harris as the first woman of color on a major party's presidential ticket. She will also discuss what she sees as a connective thread among Mr. Biden, Ms. Harris, and herself — their strong mothers."

Harris, former President Barack Obama, and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren will also speak on Wednesday night. Jeva Lange