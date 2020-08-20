See More Speed Reads
Meanwhile at Fox News...
Trump's DNC counterprogramming got predictably outlandish

10:27 p.m.
Donald Trump.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump called into Sean Hannity's Fox News show during the final night of the Democratic National Convention to paint a picture of absolute bedlam under a Biden/Harris administration, forcefully — and falsely — asserting that they will "without question" dismantle the Second Amendment.

Earlier in the hour, the network had the DNC on in a smaller screen, but Trump received Hannity's undivided attention. He did his best to scare his supporters into going to the polls by declaring that the "Second Amendment is gone, you can forget about the Second Amendment if we lose the election. And your taxes will be doubled, tripled, and quadrupled. Your jobs will be gone. You're going to have a depression if that happens."

As images of tear gas being used against protesters and people getting punched in the face played on the screen, Trump stated that police "aren't allowed to do their thing, they're all good police, they don't want to lose their pension." He also said suburban women are "really going to want to support me" because "we're for law and order, we're for safety and security, and [Democratic presidential candidate Joe] Biden is not."

Hannity told Trump that Biden "seems frail to me, weak to me," and Trump demurely responded that he "didn't want to get into that," adding that "when you deal with President Xi [Jinping] of China, which I do all the time, [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin ... they're very sharp. They're at the top of their game. If you're not at the top of your game, it's not going to be a pretty picture. ... If you're not a great chess master, you're going to have a problem."

Trump also said he has "watched some" of the DNC, and panned former first lady Michelle Obama for recording her address. He said the Republican National Convention next week will have more live parts, because it will be "boring" otherwise. Catherine Garcia

2020 DNC
Pete Buttigieg reflects on how Biden 'stepped out ahead of this party' in endorsing marriage equality in DNC speech

10:51 p.m.

Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg's presidential run probably couldn't have happened even 10 years ago.

Buttigieg ran probably the most successful presidential campaign of any openly gay man in history, and recognized the history he made in his Democratic National Convention speech on Thursday. "The day I was born ... the idea of an 'out' candidate seeking any federal office at all was laughable," Buttigieg said. "Yet earlier this year I campaigned for the presidency, often with my husband Chasten at my side, winning delegates to this very convention." And he went on to thank Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for helping make that happen.

From the spot where he and Chasten were married, Buttigieg talked about how when he joined the military, "firing me because of who I am wsan't just possible, it was policy." That's now illegal across the U.S., and "the ring on my finger ... reflects how this country can change," Buttigieg said. "Love makes my marriage real, but political courage made it possible, including the courage of Joe Biden, who stepped out ahead of even this party when he said that marriage equality should be the law of the land."

Buttigieg then went on to remind viewers that "if this much can change between 2010 and 2020, imagine what could change between now and 2030." Kathryn Krawczyk

DNC 2020
13-year-old boy who bonded with Biden over stutter steals the final night of the DNC

10:46 p.m.

The final night of the Democratic National Convention was a star-studded affair, stacked with beloved celebrities and respected politicians — but it was 13-year-old Brayden Harrington who stole the show. "About a few months ago I met [Joe Biden] in New Hampshire," Brayden said. "He told me that we were members of the same club: we stutter. It was really amazing to hear that someone like me became vice president."

Brayden explained that Biden had taken him backstage told him about how he marks up his speeches in order to make them easier to say them out loud — "so I did the same thing today." He added, "I'm just a regular kid, and in a short amount of time, Joe Biden made me more confident about something that's bothered me my whole life. Joe Biden cared. Imagine what he could do for all of us."

Biden has been open about his lifelong struggle with stuttering, stressing during a recent CNN town hall that "it has nothing to do with your intelligence quotient. It has nothing to do with your intellectual makeup." He said he keeps in touch with other people who stutter in order to remind them that it's "critically important for them not to judge themselves by their speech — not let that define them."

Watch Brayden's moving speech, below. Jeva Lange

Opinion
Cory Booker makes the working class pitch Democrats need

10:40 p.m.
Author: Joel Mathis
Joel Mathis

It fell to Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) to make a pitch for the working class on Thursday night during the Democratic National Convention.

You notice I didn't say "white working class," that subset of Donald Trump voters that campaign strategists and the media obsessed over in the aftermath of the president's surprise 2016 victory. By telling the story of how his grandfather moved to Detroit and got a job working on an assembly line during World War II, Booker signaled that the working class is important to Democrats — and that it is far from monochromatic.

"I'm here because a union job lifted my family out of poverty and into the middle class," Booker said, promising that Democrats would fight (for example) for a higher minimum wage for the kinds of folks "whose hands are thick with calluses, like my grandad's were, who lifted me high, who held my hand when I was a boy." It was the kind of personal touch speech that might've been given 20 years ago by a white, union-loving politician like Rep. Dick Gephardt (D-Missouri) — or even Joe Biden himself.

But of course, the working class — like America itself — isn't so white anymore. In most states, members of the labor force without a four-year college degree are more diverse than the overall population; in eight states, workers of color make up the bulk of the working class. That's a trend that will only continue: One study predicts that people of color will comprise a majority of the American working class in 2031 — 11 years before the country itself is projected to become "majority minority." This matters because nearly a third of Americans describe themselves as working class, a sizable chunk of the electorate.

All of this means that — despite ample fretting by Democrats after Hillary Clinton's loss — politicians don't have to choose between appealing to minorities or working class voters. As Booker suggested on Thursday, the two groups are often one and the same. Joel Mathis

Opinion
Julia Louis-Dreyfus bombs at the DNC

10:12 p.m.
Author: Damon Linker
Damon Linker

The person who decided it would be a good idea for Julia Louis-Dreyfus to tell jokes on the culminating evening of the 2020 DNC should be out of a job before Joe Biden wraps up his speech tonight.

There have been high points and low points on each of the other nights this week. But nothing compares to the full-on train wreck of Louis-Dreyfus launching into a one-liner about Donald Trump's tear-gas-infused photo-op outside the White House last June right after a video clip of Biden talking soberly about his Catholic faith and how it got him through the death of his son Beau. If cringing made a sound, its coast-to-coast roar at that moment would have been deafening.

But that wasn't just a single awkward incident. It was one in a series beginning with Louis-Dreyfus' exchange with Andrew Yang in which the pair mocked the name of Vice President Mike Pence like a couple of 12-year-olds and extending on to Borscht Belt quips about Trump's golf score.

At a normal convention, where jokes could be told before a laughing audience and comedic timing didn't get tripped up by delayed video feeds, it's at least conceivable that it could have worked. But even then it would have been ill-advised. Politics is serious business. It concerns people's lives and well-being. And that's especially true this year, with over 170,000 Americans dead in a pandemic, many millions out of work, and the White House occupied by a ignorant and malicious con artist. Indeed, this has been a consistent message at the convention all week. And Thursday night added in a heavy dose of segments about the many personal tragedies faced by the party's nominee. To try and mix that up with howls of laughter shows stunningly bad judgment.

That the jokes are totally unfunny only makes it worse. Damon Linker

fact check
Trump is trying to distance himself from the private wall builders. His officials and family publicly supported it.

10:00 p.m.
President Trump and Steven Bannon.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump's claims of ignorance to the private border wall could not be further from the truth.

On Thursday, four organizers of a campaign to build a private border wall were arrested on fraud charges for allegedly rerouting crowdfunded dollars to their own pockets. Trump has since pulled out a familiar line and claimed he knew nothing about the project or the people working on it, even though that's incredibly and obviously false.

For starters, Stephen Bannon, who is accused of taking more than $1 million to fund his "lavish" lifestyle, was literally Trump's chief strategist for his first few months in the White House. Timothy Shea was also arrested Thursday, and a year ago, his wife tweeted that she had met with Trump to discuss the project, HuffPost reports.

Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. has been a very public supporter of the project, calling it "private enterprise at its finest." A $75 donation to We Build the Wall would once secure you a signed copy of Trump Jr.'s book that just came out this year, and the group boasted that its foreman met with Trump Jr. once. A spokesperson for the Trump Organization claimed Trump Jr. didn't know he was quoted on We Build the Wall's website, and that he only spoke on their behalf once.

But it's not just Trump's family that supported We Build the Wall. Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf recently visited its build site and met with board members, HuffPost notes. The former head of Trump's voter fraud commission Kris Kobach served on We Build the Wall's board, and once said Trump approved of it.

These are just a small handful of the ways We Build the Wall has tied itself to Trump in an attempt to prove its legitimacy. Read more about the campaign's Trump connections at HuffPost. Kathryn Krawczyk

DNC 2020
Yes, Julia Louis-Dreyfus has a story about Biden calling her, too

9:29 p.m.

If you've been watching the Democratic National Convention this week, you've undoubtedly come away with the conclusion that Joe Biden really, really likes talking to people on the phone. In fact, it seems just about everyone has a story about getting a surprise phone call from Biden — Veep actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus included.

Louis-Dreyfus, who was hosting the fourth and final night of the convention Thursday, explained that she "hit it off immediately" with Joe Biden over their connection to the vice presidency (she played the vice president on Veep; he was the vice president of America at the time). "Soon after, I was asked to be on the cover of a magazine," Louis-Dreyfus went on. "Remember those? And I was so excited, like 'ah, what's it going to be? People or Vogue or Rolling Stone?' Well, it turns out it was for Arrive, the official on-board magazine of Amtrak, which nobody ever reads, even though it's free."

Having completely murdered Arrive, Louis-Dreyfus went on: "And the day it came out, my phone rang. And it was the vice president, telling me he loved the cover, and the whole article, and it was one of the best issues of Arrive he had ever read."

"That is just one of the many reasons I wanted to be here tonight for Joe," Louis-Dreyfus finished enthusiastically. Watch the moment below. Jeva Lange

change
Kansas City Chiefs to ban fans from wearing headdresses to home games

8:45 p.m.
Kansas City Chiefs fans.
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday said that after speaking with "a group of local leaders from diverse American Indian backgrounds and experiences," the team has decided to prohibit fans from donning headdresses or Native American-themed face paint at Arrowhead Stadium home games.

The organization is also reviewing the "Arrowhead Chop" action that is performed by fans. "We are grateful for the meaningful conversations we have had with all of these American Indian leaders," the Chiefs said in a statement. "It is important that we continue the dialogue on these significant topics, and we look forward to continuing to work together in the future."

In July, the Washington Redskins retired its name, after years of complaints that it was offensive to Native Americans. They are now going by the Washington Football Team until a new name is selected. Catherine Garcia

