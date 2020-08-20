See More Speed Reads
2020 DNC
Edit

Biden asks Americans to judge Trump 'by the facts:' Unemployment, coronavirus cases, and its death toll

August 20, 2020

Joe Biden is focusing on the devastating numbers that have come out of the Trump presidency over the past few months.

The former vice president officially accepted the Democratic party's nomination on Thursday at the final night of the Democratic National Convention. And in making his fullest case for his election yet, he asked everyone to judge President Trump purely "by the facts."

Biden started his speech with a slew of broad promises: that he would choose "hope over fear, fact over fiction, fairness over privilege," and "work hard for those who did not support me." But "no rhetoric is needed" to display just how different he is from the president is up against, Biden continued. "Just judge this president by the facts," namely the 5 million Americans infected with coronavirus, 170,000 who have died from it, and the more than 50 million people who have filed for unemployment over the past few months.

Biden went on to list ways he would combat the COVID-19 pandemic, including through a national mask mandate, "not as a burden but as a patriotic duty to protect one another." Kathryn Krawczyk

Opinion
Edit

Biden is selling something that has disappeared from American politics: Optimism

12:37 a.m.
Author: Joel Mathis
Joel Mathis

In accepting the Democratic Partys presidential nomination on Thursday night, former Vice President Joe Biden offered the country something that has been missing from our politics lately: optimism.

Yes, Biden referred to the present era as a "season of darkness," and made a pointed, even angry critique of how President Donald Trump has handled the COVID-19 pandemic. But he also made the case that — in this deeply polarized moment — Americans can and will work together for the common good, and that great possibilities are still attainable.

"The defining feature of America, everything is possible," he said, later adding: "This is our moment to make hope and history rhyme."

Now, optimistic talk about America's possibilities has often been a staple of American political talk. Barack Obama famously rode to the White House on a wave of "hope and change." But even Obama seems to have lost some of his hope — on Wednesday night, he warned the nation of President Trump's threat to American democracy, and concluded his speech with a plaintive "Stay safe." Obama's dark mood seemed to match that of the electorate: Three quarters of Americans think the country is on the wrong track, including 63 percent of Republicans.

Much of that negativity has surely been earned. But the dark outlook has probably been helped along by President Trump's divide-and-conquer approach to politics. To the extent that Trump offers optimism to America, it almost always centers on himself: "I alone can fix it." And that optimism, such as it is, is often misplaced. Think of all the times Trump has suggested the coronavirus will simply "disappear."

Biden, meanwhile, seemed more realistic about the challenges facing the country. And he centered his optimism on Americans and their ability — even now — to unite with each other. "America isn't just a collection of clashing interests of Red States or Blue States," he said. "We're so much bigger than that. We're so much better than that."

Optimism, once a familiar force in our politics, now feels strange. We're about to find out if Americans still buy a hopeful message. Joel Mathis

DNC 2020
Edit

Maybe Trump shouldn't have set the bar so low for Joe Biden's DNC speech

12:20 a.m.

One of the biggest bits of drama in the otherwise tightly scripted Democratic National Convention was whether the new nominee, Joe Biden, would fumble his big acceptance speech with an embarrassing gaffe or a "senior moment." And why would people think that? Well, President Trump and his campaign have been predicting as much for weeks. They even spent a lot of money on an online ad this week claiming Biden is in "cognitive decline."

The DNC appeared unsure, too, prefacing his speech with repeated mentions of Biden's history of stuttering — including a story about his mother threatening to assault a teacher-nun who mocked her son's stutter in class and this moving video from a young Brayden Harrington.

But Biden rose to the occasion. And his speech looked even better, it was widely noted, because Trump and his allies had set such a low bar for him to clear.

Some people were still not impressed that Biden could read a speech without stumping, but that isn't all he did, of course.

Maybe the Trump team will learn the art of expectations-setting before the debates. But for now, Biden can finally say: Thanks, Trump. Peter Weber

Opinion
Edit

If Joe Biden is right about 1 thing, it's Trump's handling of the pandemic

12:19 a.m.
Author: Ryan Cooper
Ryan Cooper

On the final night of the Democratic National Convention, Joe Biden presented the most obvious and convincing case against President Trump — the undeniable fact that if Trump wins re-election, America will remain in the coronavirus sandpit. "Just judge this president on the facts. Five million Americans infected by COVID-19. More than 170,000 Americans have died," said Biden. "This president, if he's re-elected, you know what will happen: cases and deaths will remain far too high. More mom-and-pop businesses will close their doors, and this time for good." Yup.

For the first time at the DNC, Biden emphasized that there will be no economic recovery until the pandemic is controlled, and America is an international laughingstock. "We will never get our economy back on track, we will never get our kids safely back in schools, we will never have our lives back, until we deal with this virus," he said, correctly. "The tragedy of where we are today is that it didn't have to be this bad. Just look around — it's not this bad in Canada, or Europe, or Japan, or almost anywhere else in the world." Biden then outlined a sketch of a plan to contain the virus: a rapid build-out of containment systems, putting scientists back at the forefront of federal messaging, a national mandate for mask-wearing in public, and so forth.

It remains to be seen whether a President Biden would effectively follow through on these promises. But it is simply inarguable that he is correct about Trump. Our current president is a miserable failure, and if he wins re-election Americans are going to continue to suffer horribly. Ryan Cooper

DNC 2020
Edit

Trump initially responds to Biden's acceptance speech with brevity and correct grammar

12:03 a.m.

President Trump responded to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's acceptance speech with a surprisingly subdued and succinct tweet.

"In 47 years, Joe did none of the things of which he now speaks," Trump wrote. "He will never change, just words!" This is a sharp contrast to the flurry of all-caps tweets he unleashed as former President Barack Obama and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), the Democratic vice presidential nominee, spoke on Wednesday night. Repeating a false conspiracy theory, Trump tweeted about Obama, "HE SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN, AND GOT CAUGHT!" He also falsely accused Harris of calling Biden "A RACIST" and "INCOMPETENT."

It's possible that Trump ran out of steam after going off on former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who spoke before Biden. Trump said that Bloomberg, a former Democratic presidential candidate, gave "the worst debate performance in the history of politics," is "commonly known as Mini Mike," and was treated "like a dog" by Democrats. Perhaps after a few Diet Cokes Trump will be back with a "Sleepy Joe" or two. Catherine Garcia

DNC 2020
Edit

Fox News raves Joe Biden's speech was 'enormously effective,' 'a home run'

August 20, 2020

Joe Biden's presidential nomination acceptance speech is being hailed as a career best, even by his critics. And perhaps no praise was more surprising on Thursday night than that being directed at him on Fox News.

Anchor Chris Wallace, who previously panned Kamala Harris' vice presidential nomination speech, called Biden's big moment "enormously effective." "Remember, Donald Trump has been talking for months about Joe Biden as mentally shot," Wallace went on. He added, "I thought that he blew a hole — a big hole — in that characterization. … Trump is gonna have to run against a candidate, not a caricature."

Commentator Brit Hume also praised Biden's speech, calling it "very good" and "delivered with force and clarity." His colleague, Dana Perino shared the view, saying Biden "just hit a home run in the bottom of the ninth … He had pace, rhythm, energy, emotion, and delivery. I think if he looks back, he's got to say that was probably the best speech of his life."

Karl Rove added that Biden's speech was an "excellent end" to the convention, calling the former VP's remarks "very good." Watch more of Fox News' surprisingly favorable coverage below. Jeva Lange

Opinion
Edit

Joe Biden did exactly what he needed to do

August 20, 2020
Author: Damon Linker
Damon Linker

It was the most important speech of his life, and Joe Biden nailed it.

What America saw and heard at the culmination of the Democratic National Convention was a plainspoken, patriotic man deliver a tribute to the country and the people he loves — and a harsh rebuke to the man who has stirred up the country's darkest demons, which Biden vowed to banish once and for all.

The passages early on in the speech about the pandemic, Donald Trump's failures in fighting it and Biden's own promise to defeat it, were important because they hit the president at his most vulnerable spot. Other references to policy were significant and well delivered, too — including lines about wiping out the stain of racism, defending Social Security and Medicare, supporting a living wage, and working for a secure, peaceful, and prosperous world.

But what mattered most of all is that Biden spoke clearly, passionately, and lucidly about the country, without any hint of the geriatric incapacity the Trump campaign has been alleging, and in a way that will appeal to a great many Americans. He offered a vision of a nation less vulgar and cruel, more compassionate and decent, less cramped and close-minded, and more earnest and idealistic than the one we've seen since Trump activated a darkness in the country's soul. In place of American carnage, Biden is offering the promise of a better future, of the purposeful pursuit of very old American ideals by way of incremental social-democratic reforms and a reaffirmation of "our love for each other."

An awful lot of Americans will find the prospect of purging the darkness of the Trump era an appealing one — and they will be pleased to empower Biden to undertake the exorcism. Whether there will be enough of these voters to make the difference on Election Day is another matter. But at least Democrats can know that their nominee made the best case he could when it counted. Damon Linker

DNC 2020
Edit

Joe Biden's speech even wowed his critics: 'Biden crushed expectations'

August 20, 2020
Joe Biden
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Joe Biden gave the biggest speech of his career on Thursday night when he accepted the Democratic nomination for president. "The current president's cloaked America in darkness for far too long," the former vice president said. "Too much anger, too much fear, too much division. I will draw on the best of us, not the worst. … And make no mistake, united we can and will overcome this season of darkness."

The speech earned rave reviews, with former President Barack Obama's chief speechwriter Cody Keenan calling it "easily Joe Biden's best speech. He rose to the moment in a big way." Added Politico's chief political correspondent Tim Alberta, "We're watching an old ballplayer whose skills have diminished turn in a career-best performance in the biggest game of his life. Remarkable to witness."

The speech even received praise by some across the aisle. Conservative commentator Erick Erickson tweeted, "Biden exceeded expectations. That was a fine speech." Rich Lowry, editor of the National Review, agreed, tweeting: "Forceful, energetic delivery, strongest when portraying his program as all about jobs, speech lost focus in the second half — but overall, probably helped himself." Guy Benson, the political editor of Townhall, said simply: "Biden crushed expectations."

Even those who've known Biden for years were in awe. "After Biden mopped the floor with Paul Ryan in 2012 VP debate, I looked at him and said 'you will never have a better performance than tonight,'" tweeted Jim Messina, Obama's 2012 campaign manager. "I was wrong. Tonight is better." Jeva Lange

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.