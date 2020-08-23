See More Speed Reads
RNC 2020
Trump reportedly plans to speak during prime time every night of the RNC

8:20 a.m.
Donald Trump.
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The presidential nominee is always the star of the show during party conventions, but it sounds like President Trump will take things to the next level this week during the Republican National Convention.

Normally, The New York Times reports, the nominee shows up briefly at the beginning of a convention and can perhaps be seen waving to the crowd or simply watching other prominent members of the party deliver speeches. Then, on the last night, the nominee will deliver a major acceptance speech, as former Vice President Joe Biden did at the Democratic National Convention last week. Trump will do the latter, of course, closing out the RNC on Thursday evening, but he also plans to directly address the nation the other three nights during prime time, per the Times.

It's not surprising given the president's propensity for the spotlight, but he's taking a more active role during the convention so that he has more time to dispute criticism hurled at him by Democrats last week, his aides told the Times. He's reportedly especially focused on what the opposition said about his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

Opinion
The only way Trump can win

7:00 a.m.
Author: Damon Linker
Damon Linker

Fifty-four percent of Americans disapprove of Donald Trump’s handling of the presidency. He trails Democratic nominee Joe Biden in national polls by more than 7 percentage points. Biden leads in every swing state, often by substantial margins.

The only way for Trump to turn it around is for his campaign and its cheerleaders in the right-wing media to deploy a strategy based on the fallacy of composition — which is the act of claiming that something is true of a whole because it is true of a part (even a very tiny part). We see this all the time on the right when a muckraking website like Campus Reform highlights an extreme left-wing statement by a professor and uses it to describe American universities as a whole as uniformly Marxist, even though the overwhelming majority of the country’s thousands of faculty members are not Marxists.

This is exactly what Trump did in a Saturday tweet when he asserted that “the Democrats took the word GOD out of the Pledge of Allegiance at the Democrat National Convention.” In fact, every recitation of the Pledge during the primetime segments of the DNC included the “under God” line. This line was left out during just two individual caucus meetings out of more than a dozen at the DNC.

So beware, Democrats: Any politically unpopular, stupid, ill-advised, extreme, over-the-top statement or act by anyone who can be described as a member of the party will be attributed to all members of the party — very much including those at the top of the ticket. And this will be true even when Biden distances himself from the statement or act, as he has consistently done with the call of some activists to “Defund the Police.” If one Democrat says it, Trump will pretend all Democrats think it. If they deny it, the disavowal will be treated as evidence of deceit.

Because such flagrant dishonesty may be the only way for Trump to prevail on Nov. 3. Damon Linker

usps controversy
House passes USPS legislation that has little chance of getting through Senate

August 22, 2020

The House on Saturday passed legislation that would provide $25 billion to the United States Postal Service, while also banning any operational changes to the agency — like the removal of mail-sorting machines and collection boxes — and reversing already-enacted measures.

The 257-150 vote was mostly along party lines. Democrats introduced and supported the bill, driven by fears that the Trump administration is deliberately trying to slow mail delivery ahead of the November election given President Trump's continued opposition to a coronavirus pandemic-related push for universal mail-in voting. Republicans, on the other hand, accused their colleagues of manufacturing "baseless conspiracy theories" and insisted the post office can handle election just fine. Some GOP members did cross the aisle, however.

It's unlikely the bill will pass the Republican-controlled Senate, however, and Senate Majority Leader Mitchell McConnell wasted little time expressing opposition to the legislation, tweeting his disapproval just minutes after the vote. Tim O'Donnell

middle east peace plan
Kushner reportedly plans Middle East trip to build on Israel-UAE deal

August 22, 2020
Jared Kushner.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner is apparently heading to the Middle East next month in an attempt to keep momentum going after the U.S. helped broker a deal that normalized relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Axios reports.

Kushner, along with White House envoy Avi Berkowitz, National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien, and the State Department's Special Envoy for Iran Brian Hook, is expected to make stops in Israel and several Gulf states, per Axios. The goal of the trip is to scope out the early days of the Israel-UAE deal and congratulate the countries' leaders, but he will also reportedly attempt to encourage other countries in the region, including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Oman, to strike similar agreements with Israel. U.S. officials have targeted those three countries as possibly being open to establishing diplomatic ties with Israel.

President Trump has specifically said he expects Saudi Arabia to follow the UAE, but Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said that won't be possible until Israel achieves peace with Palestine. Read more at Axios. Tim O'Donnell

beyond the pale
Pelosi says Trump's 'deep state' FDA tweet was 'beyond the pale'

August 22, 2020

President Trump on Saturday morning accused "the deep state, or whoever, over at" the Food and Drug Administration of slowing coronavirus vaccine and therapy development until after the November election to keep him from securing a second term.

There is no evidence to back up the claim. The FDA, drug companies, and researchers, on the contrary, are moving at an unprecedented pace to produce vaccines and other groundbreaking treatments in the hopes of curbing the coronavirus pandemic.

Plus, as Politico notes, Trump's accusation doesn't completely make sense in the first place, since the FDA doesn't have the authority to prevent people from enrolling in a company's drug trial.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) weighed in on the tweet, which she said was "scary" and "beyond the pale," even for Trump. Per Politico, there's already concern the FDA will approve a drug or vaccine that isn't ready to be green-lit in the hopes of satisfying the president. Tim O'Donnell

2020 poll watch
Biden's polling remains steady after DNC, but favorability gets a boost

August 22, 2020

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee, didn't see his general election polling numbers rise in the immediate aftermath of this week's Democratic National Convention, a new Morning Consult poll shows.

The poll, which was conducted Friday (one day after Biden gave his acceptance speech completing the four-day DNC) and released Saturday, has Biden up nine points on President Trump, compared to the eight point advantage he enjoyed Monday. But the small improvement is statistically insignificant because of the polls' margins of error.

The lack of convention bump so far doesn't appear to be too concerning for the Biden campaign, however. Hillary Clinton did receive a boost in 2016, but Biden was in a stronger position going into the event, and the poll does suggest voters were at least somewhat influenced by the whole thing, since Biden's favorability rating rose three points — and unfavorable views fell by the same amount — since Monday to 51 percent, a single-day high in that category in Morning Consult polling.

Analysts still think some sort of post-convention bounce should appear in the coming days, though, or else Democrats may start to grow concerned.

The Morning Consult poll was conducted Friday among 4,377 likely voters. The margin of error was 1 percentage point. Read more at Morning Consult. Tim O'Donnell

historical comps
Why 1988 does and doesn't work as a comparison for the 2020 election

August 22, 2020
Michael Dukakis.
AP Photo

President Trump can cite 1988 as proof that summer polling doesn't always hold up when presidential election ballots are tallied in November. That year, the Republican nominee, George H.W. Bush, who was serving as former President Ronald Regan's vice president, was trailing his Democratic opponent, then-Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis, by as many as 17 points in a July Gallup poll. Ultimately, Bush went on to win handily.

But there are several reasons why following the Bush campaign's attack heavy strategy won't necessarily work for the Trump re-election campaign. Per The New York Times, Dukakis' record wasn't very well-known at the time, so the Bush camp took advantage of his support of prison furloughs and death penalty opposition, which became the focus of many attack ads.

This year, though, the country is much more familiar with the Democratic nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden. "This is going to be tricky for them: Biden is a pretty well-known quantity," said Susan Estrich, Dukakis' campaign manager. "The way you usually burst balloons is paint the the other guy as a risk."

Biden has also been much more aggressive at pushing back against the Trump campaign's attacks, whereas Dukakis chose not to fight back, a decision he said he's come to regret.

Still, while 1988 may not be a perfect comparison, there are some similarities, including the fact that Biden has been leaning into more progressive ideas in an attempt to unify the fracturing Democratic Party, said Charlie Black, who worked as a senior adviser to Bush. That could provide the Trump campaign an opening as the two sides race to snatch up late-deciding voters.

The most reassuring thing for the Trump campaign, though, is the fact that the polling gap is already smaller than the one between Dukakis and Bush. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

Solving COVID
CDC's hopes for reopening schools safely boosted by 'encouraging' child-care center study

August 22, 2020
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believe Rhode Island has provided cause for optimism that schools and child-care programs can reopen safely during the coronavirus, The Washington Post reports.

A federal study published Friday on 666 Rhode Island child-care centers that reopened this summer found that new coronavirus cases and secondary transmission linked to the centers were limited. During a two-month period between June 1 and July 31, there were 52 confirmed and probable cases reported across 29 programs, and 20 of the programs reported only one case, while only four centers had cases that involved possible spread of the virus, the study found. CDC Director Robert Redfield said the "inspiring" article showed "there is a path" to reopening child-care programs and possibly schools safely.

The reasons behind the initial success don't appear too complicated — enrollment was restricted to 12 (then raised to 20), staff members and students were confined to specific groups, masking was required for adults, and adults and children were screened daily for symptoms. Basically, people had to buy in, which is simple at first glance, but has been a struggle throughout the pandemic. Rhode Island also allowed for the centers to reopen at a time of low community spread.

Jennifer Nuzzo, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Study, called the data "encouraging," though she doesn't think the study alone is enough to extend the findings to schools since "we think transmission risk may increase with age." But, she added, "the finding that safety measures, such as mask-wearing, can potentially prevent secondary transmission, should increase our confidence that these measures will be important in school settings." Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

