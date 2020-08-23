See More Speed Reads
Sunday shows
Despite Trump's claims, acting DHS chief says department has no authority to send agents to polling sites

2:06 p.m.

President Trump this week said he would send sheriffs, law enforcement officials, and U.S. attorneys to polling stations to guard against voter fraud in November's election. Analysts questioned whether he has the authority to do that since actions that could be interpreted as intimidating voters are prohibited. If anything still remained uncertain, Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf cleared it up Sunday.

Wolf confirmed to CNN's Jake Tapper that his department has "expressed authorities given to us by Congress" and deploying federal law enforcement to polling sites "is not one of them." Wolf also said Trump has "absolutely" not discussed the idea with him.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said Trump misspoke and the president simply wants to ensure voters can safely cast their ballots, regardless of whether they're voting for Trump, former Vice President Joe Biden, or any other candidate. Meadows implied it wasn't voter fraud that inspired Trump's comments, but concerns about "aggressive behavior" brought on by coronavirus pandemic measures like social distancing. "If the judges at those polling places need any kind of security we're going to make sure they have the resources," he said. Tim O'Donnell

Sunday shows
Trump campaign adviser not worried leaked Maryanne Trump Barry audio will hurt election chances

1:25 p.m.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller brushed aside leaked audio recordings in which President Trump's older sister and retired federal judge, Maryanne Trump Barry, sharply criticizing her younger brother.

In the tapes, which were secretly recorded by Trump's niece, Mary Trump, and obtained by The Washington Post, Barry can be heard saying the president "has no principles" and lies frequently. She also claims he paid someone to take his "entrance exams" so he could get into the University of Pennsylvania.

Miller said he isn't worried Barry's comments will have an affect on swing voters ahead of the November election. He dismissed the audio as nothing more than an example of a "sibling rivalry," which he said are quite common.

As for Trump's take on his relationship with his sister, Miller said he's only heard the president speak highly of Barry and her accomplishments as a judge.

Meadows was a little harsher on Barry, whom he criticized for not attending the funeral of her other younger brother Robert, who died last week, and he also attempted to dispute some of her claims. Barry said Trump "doesn't read," but Meadows made the case the president reads more than anyone he knows. Ultimately, though, Meadows said it boils down to "just another day and another attack. Tim O'Donnell

Sunday shows
There's concern a 3rd coronavirus wave in the U.S. could be 'more diffused,' less concentrated

12:52 p.m.

First, the good news. Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb told CBS News' Margaret Brennan during Sunday's edition of Face the Nation that there have been positive developments in the United States' battle with the coronavirus pandemic — cases and hospitalizations are declining, and Gottlieb also expects deaths, a lagging factor, will start to trend downward soon, as well.

The tide is turning as Sun Belt states like Arizona and Florida see improvements, but Gottlieb said there's still cause for concern. Cases are building in the West and Midwest, indicating a third wave — the first being the early epidemic in the New York tri-state area, followed by the more recent explosion of cases in the Sun Belt — could be coming.

What has experts like Gottlieb particularly concerned is that if those states do see a significant flare-up "it could be more diffused" and "spread across a broader section" of the country. Tim O'Donnell

Sunday shows
Deputy campaign manager confirms Biden still hasn't been tested for coronavirus

11:34 a.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, still has not been tested for the coronavirus, his deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield told George Stephanopoulos on Sunday's edition of ABC's This Week.

Biden confirmed he hadn't been tested earlier this summer, but the campaign had refused to answer to the question this week during the Democratic National Convention before Bedingfield clarified the matter Sunday. She insisted Biden has not had the virus and that the "strictest protocols" are in place for the nominee, noting that everyone around Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), is "undergoing the appropriate testing."

The revelation implies that Biden technically didn't follow the protocols others were required to follow if they entered the sparsely populated convention venue in Wilmington, Delaware, where Biden gave his acceptance speech Thursday.

Bedingfield did say if there's any reason for Biden to get a COVID-19 test in the future, he certainly will. Read more at The Hill. Tim O'Donnell

Solving COVID
What the U.S. can learn from India's rapid coronavirus testing efforts

11:04 a.m.
Coronavirus antigen test.
INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP via Getty Images

India scaled up its coronavirus testing over a two-month period starting in June by relying on faster, cheaper antigen tests. At first glance, that's a positive development and a strategy the United States is also considering as the pandemic continues, The Associated Press reports. At the same time, however, there's a sense that India has become overly reliant on the antigen tests, which are also less accurate than slower, more expensive lab tests.

The problem isn't the antigen tests themselves since their shortcomings are well-understood. Rather, India seemingly hasn't been retesting enough patients who have tested negative even though the country's health officials are recommending the practice, particularly for those who have symptoms. Between June 18 and July 29, court documents reportedly show that in Delhi state only 0.5 percent, or 1,365 of the more than 260,000 people who tested negative were retested. Plus, there's been a decline in use of more precise lab tests, the figure falling from 11,000 per day to just 5,400.

Dr. Ashish Jha, director of Harvard University's Global Health Institute, said combining data from the two types of tests shouldn't be used to determine that infections are going down in India since using less accurate tests will automatically drive the numbers south, especially if retesting is limited. Going forward, large countries struggling with outbreaks like the U.S. and India will likely need to strike a balance between speed and precision by continuing to rely on accurate lab tests and get retested regularly when using antigen tests. Read more at The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

RNC 2020
Trump reportedly plans to speak during prime time every night of the RNC

8:20 a.m.
Donald Trump.
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The presidential nominee is always the star of the show during party conventions, but it sounds like President Trump will take things to the next level this week during the Republican National Convention.

Normally, The New York Times reports, the nominee shows up briefly at the beginning of a convention and can perhaps be seen waving to the crowd or simply watching other prominent members of the party deliver speeches. Then, on the last night, the nominee will deliver a major acceptance speech, as former Vice President Joe Biden did at the Democratic National Convention last week. Trump will do the latter, of course, closing out the RNC on Thursday evening, but he also plans to directly address the nation the other three nights during prime time, per the Times.

It's not surprising given the president's propensity for the spotlight, but he's taking a more active role during the convention so that he has more time to dispute criticism hurled at him by Democrats last week, his aides told the Times. He's reportedly especially focused on what the opposition said about his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

Opinion
The only way Trump can win

7:00 a.m.
Author: Damon Linker
Damon Linker

Fifty-four percent of Americans disapprove of Donald Trump’s handling of the presidency. He trails Democratic nominee Joe Biden in national polls by more than 7 percentage points. Biden leads in every swing state, often by substantial margins.

The only way for Trump to turn it around is for his campaign and its cheerleaders in the right-wing media to deploy a strategy based on the fallacy of composition — which is the act of claiming that something is true of a whole because it is true of a part (even a very tiny part). We see this all the time on the right when a muckraking website like Campus Reform highlights an extreme left-wing statement by a professor and uses it to describe American universities as a whole as uniformly Marxist, even though the overwhelming majority of the country’s thousands of faculty members are not Marxists.

This is exactly what Trump did in a Saturday tweet when he asserted that “the Democrats took the word GOD out of the Pledge of Allegiance at the Democrat National Convention.” In fact, every recitation of the Pledge during the primetime segments of the DNC included the “under God” line. This line was left out during just two individual caucus meetings out of more than a dozen at the DNC.

So beware, Democrats: Any politically unpopular, stupid, ill-advised, extreme, over-the-top statement or act by anyone who can be described as a member of the party will be attributed to all members of the party — very much including those at the top of the ticket. And this will be true even when Biden distances himself from the statement or act, as he has consistently done with the call of some activists to “Defund the Police.” If one Democrat says it, Trump will pretend all Democrats think it. If they deny it, the disavowal will be treated as evidence of deceit.

Because such flagrant dishonesty may be the only way for Trump to prevail on Nov. 3. Damon Linker

usps controversy
House passes USPS legislation that has little chance of getting through Senate

August 22, 2020

The House on Saturday passed legislation that would provide $25 billion to the United States Postal Service, while also banning any operational changes to the agency — like the removal of mail-sorting machines and collection boxes — and reversing already-enacted measures.

The 257-150 vote was mostly along party lines. Democrats introduced and supported the bill, driven by fears that the Trump administration is deliberately trying to slow mail delivery ahead of the November election given President Trump's continued opposition to a coronavirus pandemic-related push for universal mail-in voting. Republicans, on the other hand, accused their colleagues of manufacturing "baseless conspiracy theories" and insisted the post office can handle election just fine. Some GOP members did cross the aisle, however.

It's unlikely the bill will pass the Republican-controlled Senate, however, and Senate Majority Leader Mitchell McConnell wasted little time expressing opposition to the legislation, tweeting his disapproval just minutes after the vote. Tim O'Donnell

