Protests break out in Wisconsin after police shoot Black man multiple times

1:54 a.m.

Hundreds of protesters gathered at multiple locations in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday night after a Black man was shot by police officers.

The man, later identified by Gov. Tony Evers (D) as Jacob Blake, is in serious condition at a Milwaukee hospital, the Kenosha Police Department said.

Witnesses told the Kenosha News that Blake was trying to break up a verbal altercation between two women when officers arrived at the scene and attempted to use a taser against him. Cellphone video captured by a witness shows two officers with their guns drawn following Blake as he walked to an SUV. Once he opens the driver's side door, shots are fired. Witnesses can be heard screaming throughout the video, which is about 20 seconds long.

The Kenosha Police Department said officers were called to the scene for a domestic incident, and the Wisconsin Department of Justice will investigate the shooting. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump tweeted that the shooting took place in front of Blake's three sons, who were inside the SUV.

As word of the incident spread, demonstrators arrived at the scene of the shooting and the Kenosha County Public Safety Building, where the crowd yelled, "No justice, no peace!" Witnesses shot video showing riot police spraying tear gas at the protesters, The Washington Post reports, and soon after Kenosha County declared an emergency curfew, in effect until 7 a.m. Monday.

In a statement, Evers said that "while we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that [Blake] is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country. We stand with all those who have and continue to demand justice, equity, and accountability for Black lives in our country." Catherine Garcia

trump drama
New book says William Barr told Rupert Murdoch to 'muzzle' Fox News personality critical of Trump

12:47 a.m.
William Barr.
Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

A new book claims that at the direction of President Trump, Attorney General William Barr asked Rupert Murdoch to "muzzle" Judge Andrew Napolitano, a Fox News personality who said that Trump had engaged in "criminal and impeachable behavior."

In Hoax: Donald Trump, Fox News, and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth, CNN media reporter Brian Stelter explores how entwined the network is with the president. The Guardian reports that in one portion of Hoax, Stelter writes that Trump became irate last year when Napolitano criticized him, writing in an October 3 Fox News article that the "criminal behavior to which Trump has admitted is much more grave than anything alleged or unearthed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, and much of what Mueller revealed was impeachable."

A person familiar with the matter told Stelter that Trump was "so incensed" by Napolitano's commentary that he "implored Barr to send Rupert a message in person ... about 'muzzling the judge.'" While Barr's words "carried a lot of weight," no one was "explicitly told to take Napolitano off the air," Stelter writes.

Still, Napolitano soon found himself not being called to appear during segments about the impeachment process. He was certain that "25-year-old producers" were keeping him off the air because they didn't think viewers liked what he had to say, Stelter writes, but a staffer told Stelter that it was actually Fox News host Maria Bartiromo who would only book him to discuss non-Trump topics, because she would get upset when he criticized the president. Read more at The Guardian. Catherine Garcia

RNC 2020
RNC officially re-adopts 2016 GOP platform, resolves to keep 'enthusiastically' supporting Trump's agenda

12:23 a.m.

The Republican National Committee adopted the official 2020 GOP national platform in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sunday evening, and it looks a lot like the 2016 party platform — because it is the 2016 party platform, sharp criticism of the "current" president and all.

The RNC, citing heath concerns and municipal restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic, said it has unanimously voted to not write a new set of policies and goals this year — but if it had, it "would have undoubtedly unanimously agreed to reassert the party's strong support for President Donald Trump and his administration." No modifications to the 2016 platform will be allowed, the RNC said, and the Republican Party "has and will continue to enthusiastically support the president's America-first agenda" and "reject the policy positions of the Obama-Biden administration."

Trump did lay out some ideas for a second term in an interview with Fox News' Steve Hilton broadcast Sunday night. He said he would take a harder economic line on China and prioritize privatizing education, explaining, "I'd love to see school choice." Generally, Trump added, "I would strengthen what we’ve done and I would do new things." Peter Weber

Breaking news
Kellyanne Conway leaving White House at end of the month

August 23, 2020
Kellyanne Conway.
Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, one of President Trump's longest-serving aides and most visible defenders, informed Trump on Sunday night that she is leaving his administration at the end of the month, she announced in a statement.

Conway's husband, conservative lawyer George Conway, is a co-founder of the Lincoln Project, an organization founded by Republicans who do not want to see Trump re-elected in November. In her statement, Kellyanne Conway said her time at the White House has been "heady" and "humbling," and while she and her husband "disagree about plenty," they are "united on what matters most: the kids."

They have four children in middle and high school, and because of distance learning, this "requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times," Conway said. Her decision to leave the White House is "completely my choice," she added. "In time, I will announce future plans. For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama."

George Conway often tweets about his displeasure with Trump, and The Washington Post reports that in addition to taking a step back from the Lincoln Project, he will be taking a break from Twitter. This comes after their teenage daughter tweeted on Saturday and Sunday about her family and issues surrounding their politics; she later thanked followers for their "love and support" and said she was taking a "mental health break" from social media. Catherine Garcia

It wasn't all bad
Giant panda gives birth at National Zoo, providing a 'much-needed moment of pure joy'

August 23, 2020

The unnamed panda cub is the size of a stick of butter, but is already bringing joy to the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington, D.C.

Mei Xiang, a 22-year-old giant panda who has been at the zoo since 2000, gave birth to a cub on Friday night. She immediately picked up the cub and "began cradling and caring for it," the zoo said in a statement. Mei Xiang and her baby are being given their space to bond, and the zoo will determine the cub's sex during a future exam. The cub will also be named on the 100th day after its birth.

Female pandas are only able to conceive cubs for 24 to 72 hours a year, and because of Mei Xiang's age, the "chances of her having a cub were slim," Steve Monfort, director of the Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute, said in a statement. "However, we wanted to give her one more opportunity to contribute to her species' survival. I am incredibly proud of our animal care and science teams, whose expertise in giant panda behavior was critical to this conservation success."

Pandas are vulnerable to extinction, and there are about 1,800 in the wild and 500 in captivity. Mei Xiang and her cub are in isolation, but there is a Panda Cam livestreaming from their habitat so people around the globe can see how they are doing. "With the birth of this precious cub, we are thrilled to offer the world a much-needed moment of pure joy," Monfort said. Catherine Garcia

Read my lips
Biden promises no new taxes for small businesses, anyone making under $400,000

August 23, 2020
Joe Biden.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said on Sunday he believes everyone must pay "their fair share" of taxes, which is why if elected, he will "raise taxes for anybody making over $400,000."

During an interview with ABC News, Biden said there will be "no new taxes" for those earning under $400,000 or "90 percent of the businesses out there that are mom and pop businesses, that employ less than 50 people." Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the government must assist those small businesses with "the ability to reopen," he continued. "We have to provide more help for them, not less help."

When pressed by World News Tonight anchor David Muir about raising taxes on some people, Biden said it's smart to "tax businesses that are in fact making excessive amounts of money and paying no taxes." That's what the Obama administration did after the 2008 recession, Biden said, which led to an economic recovery with "the largest, the most consecutive number of months of growth in jobs of any time in history. We did it the right way." Catherine Garcia

RNC 2020
Rudy Giuliani, Kellyanne Conway, Trump children among RNC speakers

August 23, 2020
Rudy Giuliani.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Republican National Convention starts Monday, and on Sunday, the Trump campaign announced who will speak at the four-day event.

President Trump will accept the nomination on Thursday night, but before that, several of his relatives — including daughter Ivanka Trump, son Donald Trump Jr., and daughter-in-law Lara Trump — will speak on his behalf.

Monday night's roster includes Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), the only Black Republican in the Senate; former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley; and Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis husband and wife who pointed guns at protesters walking by their house.

Tuesday's lineup will feature first lady Melania Trump, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, with Vice President Mike Pence, White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway, and Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) appearing on Wednesday. On Thursday, UFC President Dana White, evangelist Franklin Graham, and Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, will speak.

Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller said on Sunday this will be a "very optimistic and upbeat convention," and participants will "talk about the American story." For the full list of speakers, visit Politico. Catherine Garcia

coronavirus
FDA issues emergency use authorization of convalescent plasma for COVID-19

August 23, 2020
A nurse carries bags of plasma.
Guillermo Legaria/Getty Images

President Trump on Sunday announced that the Food and Drug Administration has issued an emergency use authorization for the use of convalescent plasma for COVID-19 patients.

The FDA said more than 70,000 patients have been treated with convalescent plasma, which is taken from people who have recovered from COVID-19, and the "known and potential benefits of the product outweigh the known and potential risks of the product." Trump called the move "historic" and claimed the treatment will "save countless lives."

There is no conclusive evidence that using convalescent plasma works, and Denise Hinton, the FDA's chief scientist, said this "should not be considered a new standard of care for the treatment of patients with COVID-19. Additional data will be forthcoming from other analyses and ongoing, well-controlled clinical trials in the coming months."

Trump, who has touted the use of everything from disinfectants to antimalarial drugs to treat COVID-19, recently accused the FDA of "making it very difficult for drug companies to get people in order to test the vaccines and therapeutics." Benjamin Corb of the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology told The Associated Press Trump's Sunday announcement has "conspicuous timing. President Trump is once against putting his political goals ahead of the health and well-being of the American public." Catherine Garcia

