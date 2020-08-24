See More Speed Reads
Postmaster general admits he doesn't know what it costs to mail a postcard

4:26 p.m.

What does it cost to mail a postcard? Don't ask the guy in charge of the United States Postal Service.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testified before Congress on Monday to face questions from lawmakers about controversial changes at USPS. But when it was Rep. Katie Porter's (D-Calif.) turn for questions, she decided to open with a bit of a pop quiz about Postal Service prices.

For one, she wanted to know, what does a first class postage stamp cost? Fifty-five cents, he answered. But how much does it cost to mail a postcard? With that question, DeJoy was stumped.

"I don't know," he said.

When a surprised Porter shot back, "you don't know the cost to mail a postcard," DeJoy laughed and confirmed, "I don't." As Porter continued to ask some pricing questions, DeJoy admitted, "I know very little about postage stamps." He also said he doesn't know the starting rate for USPS priority mail, and he couldn't estimate how many people voted by mail in the last presidential election.

"I'm glad you know the price of a stamp," Porter said, "but I'm concerned about your understanding of this agency."

But to be fair to DeJoy, The Atlantic's David A. Graham quipped, "he isn't the postmaster specific." Brendan Morrow

Jerry Falwell Jr. reportedly resigns from Liberty University

5:31 p.m.

Jerry Falwell Jr. has resigned as president of Liberty University, The Religion News Service reports.

The news comes just hours after a Washington Examiner report in which one of Falwell's business partners alleged that he had a years-long sexual relationship with Falwell and his wife, Becki. Falwell was already under scrutiny and went on indefinite leave from his presidency earlier this month of the private after posting a photo of himself with his arm around a woman while they both had their pants partially unzipped, though that was far from the first time he found himself in the spotlight while leading the private evangelic Christian university.

As RNS notes, Liberty alumni and former faculty for weeks had been calling for Falwell to permanently step down from the post which he's held since 2007. Read more at The Religion News Service. Tim O'Donnell

The Batman is literally too dark

5:24 p.m.
Author: Jeva Lange
Jeva Lange

No, your eyes aren't getting worse. You practically need echolocation to see anything in the new Batman trailer.

Fifteen years and three Batmans since director Christopher Nolan forever changed (cursed?) superhero movies with his "dark, gritty re-imagining" of the Batman franchise, it seems Bruce Wayne has still failed to invest in better lightbulbs. Matt Reeves' The Batman, out next year, evidently follows in its predecessor's footsteps by under-lighting the set for the sake of "realism" and "atmosphere."

(There is allegedly a Batman in all of these frames | Warner Bros. Pictures)

Darkness might be Batman's ally, but it's not home viewers'; a recent spate of dark TV shows has made audiences really annoyed. "It was so dark that I hadn't a clue what was going on for like 90 percent of the episode," one TVLine reader complained about The Walking Dead's Season 9 midseason finale. While the murkiness might be justifiable in some instances, overuse is rampant. "Periods of darkness are vital visual tools, which do so much to create mood and delineate space and time," Vulture has written. But "[w]hen an entire episode of Jessica Jones is filmed in unrelenting noir shadows … the effect is lost."

After Game of Thrones' Battle of Winterfell episode last year, many websites ran articles about how to adjust your TV settings to properly view the visuals. "A lot of people … unfortunately watch it on small iPads, which in no way can do justice to a show like that anyway," cinematographer Fabien Wagner had complained of the criticism. Fine, but viewers should still be able to enjoy a show without blackout curtains and a special $1,600 TV.

Television's turn toward the dark side is frequently an attempt to be "more cinematic," which brings us back to The Batman. Audiences can fairly be expected to go to a movie theater for an optimal viewing experience. But exhibitors are letting fans down there too: most cineplexes no longer bother to remove the lenses used for projecting 3D movies when showing 2D movies like The Batman; those lenses, though, "can take away as much as 85 percent of the light that reaches the screen," Deadline reports. That means The Batman could actually be even darker when you go to see it in theaters.

It's a shame directors need to start taking into account that audiences are probably watching their movies in suboptimal conditions. But for my poor, straining eyes, would the last Batman to leave the set please turn on the lights? Jeva Lange

What the RNC will reveal to Republicans who look carefully

4:13 p.m.
Author: Damon Linker
Damon Linker

When Americans tune into the Republican National Convention this week, they will see a trashy spectacle. Those who adore Donald Trump are bound to be delighted — because they adore everything he says and does. But what about the rest? I mean those Republicans (and Republican-leaning independents) who held their noses voting for him, who maybe liked the judicial appointments and tax cuts of the past three years, but who find the president personally off-putting. These voters may be inclined to do what they have since Trump prevailed in the 2016 primaries, which is to tune him out and rationalize their continued support for the party.

But they shouldn't. They should watch the RNC with eyes wide open to behold what their party has become under Trump — so they understand full well what a vote for Trump tells the rest of the country and the world about them and their decision on Election Day.

What will they see if they dare to look? A party that's a fully-owned subsidiary of the Trump family. That couldn't be bothered to put forth a policy platform beyond whatever Trump wants. That released a bullet-point list of priorities that looks like it was written at 2 a.m. by a recently hired White House intern. That won't hesitate to take a controversial statement or omission by a handful of Democrats and use it to tar the Democratic Party as a whole, including its presidential ticket, as hostile to religion or America. That will be giving a prime-time spotlight to a couple caught on video waving firearms at protesters and to a teenager who has been turned into a culture-war martyr by the right for having to endure misleading mainstream media coverage for a few days.

That's the GOP in 2020: A machine for the enrichment and empowerment of one man and his family, for the airing and intensification of cultural grievances, and for the sowing of dissension and resentment throughout the country.

If Republicans look in the mirror, that is what they'll see glaring back. Damon Linker

The postmaster general tried to stop Trump's attacks on the Post Office. An hour later, Trump did it again.

3:43 p.m.
Postmaster general Louis DeJoy
Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images

Postmaster Louis DeJoy isn't thrilled with President Trump's attacks on mail-in voting either.

DeJoy, a Trump appointee, testified before Congress on Monday regarding the wave of delays and concerning changes he has overseen within the United States Postal Service over the past few months. The inability to promise on-time deliveries is becoming especially worrisome as the 2020 election draws closer — and as Trump continues to stoke fear regarding all the mail-in voting that's about to happen.

As the COVID-19 pandemic extends into the fall, local election commissions are encouraging everyone to vote early and by mail to avoid putting poll workers and themselves at risk. But Trump, who has voted by mail plenty of times in the past, has tried to establish distrust in the electoral system by falsely claiming mail-in ballots are wrought with fraud. When asked Monday whether he has discouraged Trump from pushing these falsities, DeJoy said he has "put word around to different people that this is not helpful." "I've spoken to people that are friends of mine, who are associated with the campaign," DeJoy, a major donor to Trump in 2016, continued.

But Trump apparently wasn't listening. Less than an hour later as he gave his first of four speeches at the Republican National Convention, Trump repeated his false fear-mongering about mail-in voting. "This is the greatest scam in the history of politics," Trump said, once again falsely claiming Democrats are trying to steal the election from him using mail-in voting. Absentee voting, which Trump claims is actually just fine, is the same thing as mail-in voting, which he claims isn't. Both are perfectly legitimate ways to vote, especially in a pandemic. Kathryn Krawczyk

New York attorney general takes legal action against Trump Organization

3:08 p.m.
Eric Trump
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

The attorney general of New York is taking legal action against the Trump Organization amid an investigation into the company.

Attorney General Letitia James' office in a legal filing on Monday asked a judge to force the Trump Organization to provide information it has been seeking in a probe of the company's financial dealings, The Washington Post reports. The investigation is focused on whether the Trump Organization "improperly inflated the value of Mr. Trump's assets on financial statements in order to secure loans and obtain economic and tax benefits," a filing said, per CNN.

James' office said she's seeking to compel testimony from Eric Trump, the president's son and executive vice president of the Trump Organization, as well as "thousands of documents" that are being withheld. Eric Trump, according to James, has refused to provide testimony despite previously agreeing to an interview that was to take place last month.

"For months, the Trump Organization has made baseless claims in an effort to shield evidence from a lawful investigation into its financial dealings,” James said. "They have stalled, withheld documents, and instructed witnesses, including Eric Trump, to refuse to answer questions under oath."

The New York attorney general's investigation into the Trump Organization was opened after Michael Cohen, Trump's former personal attorney, told Congress in 2019 that Trump "inflated his total assets when it served his purposes," as well as "deflated his assets to reduce his real estate taxes." The Trump Organization's chief legal officer, Alan Garten, said that James' "continued harassment of the company as we approach the election (and filing of this motion on the first day of the Republican National Convention) once again confirms that this investigation is all about politics." Brendan Morrow

The wackiest moments of the 2020 RNC roll call

2:04 p.m.

The Republican National Convention's Monday roll call nominating President Trump was interesting, to say the least.

Things started out raucous right off the bat as Arizona's delegate declared "unborn babies matter" to cheers from the crowd. Louisiana's delegate took that further, saying Joe Biden is "hiding in the dark, waiting to take the lives of our unborn babies."

Maryland's delegate David Bossie, who was a deputy campaign chair for Trump in 2016, made one of the most notable slip-ups during his speech advocating for Trump. "Maryland is home of the underground railroad and two of our greatest segregationists," Bossie said before correcting that to "abolitionists." Washington, D.C.'s delegate reflected that sentiment, saying Trump would "carry on" the "legacy" of abolitionist Frederick Douglass.

Montana's delegate, meanwhile, renamed his state "Trumptana," where "we fish, we hunt, we boat, and we have at least five guns in every home." Corey Lewandowski, Trump's 2016 campaign manager, later appeared and spent a lot more time talking about his state's stereotypes than its support for Trump. "New Hampshire is known for our maple syrup, comedian Adam Sandler, poet Robert Frost, and New York Times bestselling author Corey Lewandowski," he joked, before casting the state's 22 delegates for Trump.

North Carolina's delegate, a self-described "nutmegger," cast some "spicy votes" for Trump.

And Rhode Island's delegate recognized a weekend boat parade for Trump in her state and mentioned "we eat a lot of calamari," though she didn't have a platter to share with the crowd. Kathryn Krawczyk

Putin critic Navalny was poisoned, German hospital says

12:53 p.m.
Alexei Navalny
DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images

A Russian hospital claimed last week that a leading critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin wasn't poisoned — but a hospital in Berlin says tests suggest that he was.

Charite Hospital in Berlin on Monday said that Alexey Navalny, the Russian opposition leader and Putin critic who fell ill last week, is suffering from "intoxication by a substance from the group of cholinesterase inhibitors," CNN reports. It did not identify the substance he was allegedly poisoned with.

Navalny was hospitalized last week after falling ill on a flight to Moscow from Siberia, and his press secretary said at the time that "we suspect that Alexei was poisoned by something mixed into [his] tea." A state-run hospital in Siberia, however, subsequently said that "we do not believe that the patient has suffered poisoning," claiming that he suffered from "a sudden drop in blood sugar" due to a "metabolic disorder," CBS News reports.

The Russian doctors at that point were not permitting Navalny to be transferred to a hospital in Germany, saying he was too unstable, but he later did arrive in Berlin to be treated. Charite Hospital on Monday said that Navalny is still in a coma and that "his state of health is serious, but there is currently no acute danger to his life."

German Chancellor Angela Merkel in a statement on Monday said that after the hospital's findings, "those responsible must be identified and held accountable." Brendan Morrow

