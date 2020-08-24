See More Speed Reads
coronavirus and education
Florida judge blocks state's school reopening order, saying it 'disregards safety'

6:57 p.m.
A teacher protests against reopening schools in Florida.
Octavio Jones/Getty Images

A Florida judge on Monday ruled that the state's school reopening order is unconstitutional, as it "arbitrarily disregards safety" and "denies local school boards decision making" as to when their schools can open.

The American Federation of Teachers, the country's second-largest teachers' union, and the Florida Education Association sued Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran over the order, which was issued on July 6 and stated that if school districts did not give students the option of returning to the classroom by Aug. 31, they would risk losing funding.

Leon County Circuit Judge Charles Dodson wrote that the districts "have no meaningful alternative. If an individual school district chooses safety, that is, delaying the start of schools until it individually determines it is safe to do so for its county, it risks losing state funding, even though every student is being taught."

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten said her union and teachers were pushing back on a "reckless disregard of human life" and "politics overtaking safety and the science and the well-being of communities." A Florida Department of Education spokeswoman confirmed on Monday evening that the state has filed an appeal. Catherine Garcia

payroll tax
Trump's payroll tax plan would bust the Social Security Trust Fund by 2023, chief actuary estimates

6:37 p.m.

A hypothetical estimate from the Chief Actuary of the Social Security Administration certainly won't allay fears about President Trump's desire to terminate payroll taxes should he get re-elected.

In a letter addressed to Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), and Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Stephen Goss said that if, hypothetically, payroll taxes were eliminated after Jan. 1, 2021, and there was no alternative source of revenue in place, Social Security's Disability Insurance Trust Fund "would become permanently depleted in about the middle of the calendar year 2021, with no ability to pay DI benefits thereafter." The reserves for the Old Age and Survivors Insurance Trust Fund, meanwhile, would last until just 2023.

As Goss noted, no one has actually proposed any such legislation, and the Trump administration has maintained they won't allow the funds to run out under Trump's plan, but it's not clear if the executive branch has the power to do that. Instead, using general revenue to keep the the reserves filled would require an act of Congress, CNBC previously reported. So, as things stand, there doesn't appear to be a solid plan in place to prevent Goss' hypothesis from playing out if Trump does have the chance to go through with the move in the future. Tim O'Donnell

sugar spice and everything nice
The Powerpuff Girls will be 'disillusioned 20-somethings' full of resentment in a live-action reboot

5:46 p.m.
The Powerpuff Girls attend the Family & Friends Fun Day by kids TV channels Cartoon Network and Boomerang at Postgaragen on April 10, 2016 in Munich, Germany.
Dominik Bindl/Getty Images for Turner Broadcasting System Deutschland

Who had a gritty reboot of Powerpuff Girls on their 2020 bingo card?

A live-action series based on the classic Cartoon Network show The Powerpuff Girls is in the works at The CW, Variety reported on Monday.

But Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup won't be the same superhero little girls we last saw in the original series, as Variety writes the show will pick up with them as "disillusioned 20-somethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime fighting." Diablo Cody, the Oscar-winning screenwriter behind Juno, is reportedly on board as writer and executive producer.

The Powerpuff Girls, which originally ran from 1998 to 2005, already received an animated reboot in 2016, although no one has ever attempted, or presumably even really thought about doing, a live-action reboot until this point. Should it be a success, a relentlessly bleak update of Codename: Kids Next Door with the same tone as the trailer for The Batman, or an emotional, Logan-style reboot of Dexter's Laboratory simply called Dexter, might not be far away. Brendan Morrow

resignation
Jerry Falwell Jr. reportedly resigns from Liberty University

5:31 p.m.
Jerry Falwell Jr.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Jerry Falwell Jr. has resigned as president of Liberty University, The Religion News Service reports.

The news comes just hours after a Washington Examiner report in which one of Falwell's business partners alleged that he had a years-long sexual relationship with Falwell and his wife, Becki. Falwell was already under scrutiny and went on indefinite leave from his presidency earlier this month after posting a photo of himself with his arm around a woman while they both had their pants partially unzipped, though that was far from the first time he found himself in the spotlight while leading the private evangelic Christian university.

As RNS notes, Liberty alumni and former faculty for weeks had been calling for Falwell to permanently step down from the post which he's held since 2007. Read more at The Religion News Service. Tim O'Donnell

Opinion
The Batman is literally too dark

5:24 p.m.
Author: Jeva Lange
Jeva Lange

No, your eyes aren't getting worse. You practically need echolocation to see anything in the new Batman trailer.

Fifteen years and three Batmans since director Christopher Nolan forever changed (cursed?) superhero movies with his "dark, gritty re-imagining" of the Batman franchise, it seems Bruce Wayne has still failed to invest in better lightbulbs. Matt Reeves' The Batman, out next year, evidently follows in its predecessor's footsteps by under-lighting the set for the sake of "realism" and "atmosphere."

(There is allegedly a Batman in all of these frames | Warner Bros. Pictures)

Darkness might be Batman's ally, but it's not home viewers'; a recent spate of dark TV shows has made audiences really annoyed. "It was so dark that I hadn't a clue what was going on for like 90 percent of the episode," one TVLine reader complained about The Walking Dead's Season 9 midseason finale. While the murkiness might be justifiable in some instances, overuse is rampant. "Periods of darkness are vital visual tools, which do so much to create mood and delineate space and time," Vulture has written. But "[w]hen an entire episode of Jessica Jones is filmed in unrelenting noir shadows … the effect is lost."

After Game of Thrones' Battle of Winterfell episode last year, many websites ran articles about how to adjust your TV settings to properly view the visuals. "A lot of people … unfortunately watch it on small iPads, which in no way can do justice to a show like that anyway," cinematographer Fabien Wagner had complained of the criticism. Fine, but viewers should still be able to enjoy a show without blackout curtains and a special $1,600 TV.

Television's turn toward the dark side is frequently an attempt to be "more cinematic," which brings us back to The Batman. Audiences can fairly be expected to go to a movie theater for an optimal viewing experience. But exhibitors are letting fans down there too: most cineplexes no longer bother to remove the lenses used for projecting 3D movies when showing 2D movies like The Batman; those lenses, though, "can take away as much as 85 percent of the light that reaches the screen," Deadline reports. That means The Batman could actually be even darker when you go to see it in theaters.

It's a shame directors need to start taking into account that audiences are probably watching their movies in suboptimal conditions. But for my poor, straining eyes, would the last Batman to leave the set please turn on the lights? Jeva Lange

you got me
Postmaster general admits he doesn't know what it costs to mail a postcard

4:26 p.m.

What does it cost to mail a postcard? Don't ask the guy in charge of the United States Postal Service.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testified before Congress on Monday to face questions from lawmakers about controversial changes at USPS. But when it was Rep. Katie Porter's (D-Calif.) turn for questions, she decided to open with a bit of a pop quiz about Postal Service prices.

For one, she wanted to know, what does a first class postage stamp cost? Fifty-five cents, he answered. But how much does it cost to mail a postcard? With that question, DeJoy was stumped.

"I don't know," he said.

When a surprised Porter shot back, "you don't know the cost to mail a postcard," DeJoy laughed and confirmed, "I don't." As Porter continued to ask some pricing questions, DeJoy admitted, "I know very little about postage stamps." He also said he doesn't know the starting rate for USPS priority mail, and he couldn't estimate how many people voted by mail in the last presidential election.

"I'm glad you know the price of a stamp," Porter said, "but I'm concerned about your understanding of this agency."

But to be fair to DeJoy, The Atlantic's David A. Graham quipped, "he isn't the postmaster specific." Brendan Morrow

Opinion
What the RNC will reveal to Republicans who look carefully

4:13 p.m.
Author: Damon Linker
Damon Linker

When Americans tune into the Republican National Convention this week, they will see a trashy spectacle. Those who adore Donald Trump are bound to be delighted — because they adore everything he says and does. But what about the rest? I mean those Republicans (and Republican-leaning independents) who held their noses voting for him, who maybe liked the judicial appointments and tax cuts of the past three years, but who find the president personally off-putting. These voters may be inclined to do what they have since Trump prevailed in the 2016 primaries, which is to tune him out and rationalize their continued support for the party.

But they shouldn't. They should watch the RNC with eyes wide open to behold what their party has become under Trump — so they understand full well what a vote for Trump tells the rest of the country and the world about them and their decision on Election Day.

What will they see if they dare to look? A party that's a fully-owned subsidiary of the Trump family. That couldn't be bothered to put forth a policy platform beyond whatever Trump wants. That released a bullet-point list of priorities that looks like it was written at 2 a.m. by a recently hired White House intern. That won't hesitate to take a controversial statement or omission by a handful of Democrats and use it to tar the Democratic Party as a whole, including its presidential ticket, as hostile to religion or America. That will be giving a prime-time spotlight to a couple caught on video waving firearms at protesters and to a teenager who has been turned into a culture-war martyr by the right for having to endure misleading mainstream media coverage for a few days.

That's the GOP in 2020: A machine for the enrichment and empowerment of one man and his family, for the airing and intensification of cultural grievances, and for the sowing of dissension and resentment throughout the country.

If Republicans look in the mirror, that is what they'll see glaring back. Damon Linker

RNC 2020
The postmaster general tried to stop Trump's attacks on the Post Office. An hour later, Trump did it again.

3:43 p.m.
Postmaster general Louis DeJoy
Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images

Postmaster Louis DeJoy isn't thrilled with President Trump's attacks on mail-in voting either.

DeJoy, a Trump appointee, testified before Congress on Monday regarding the wave of delays and concerning changes he has overseen within the United States Postal Service over the past few months. The inability to promise on-time deliveries is becoming especially worrisome as the 2020 election draws closer — and as Trump continues to stoke fear regarding all the mail-in voting that's about to happen.

As the COVID-19 pandemic extends into the fall, local election commissions are encouraging everyone to vote early and by mail to avoid putting poll workers and themselves at risk. But Trump, who has voted by mail plenty of times in the past, has tried to establish distrust in the electoral system by falsely claiming mail-in ballots are wrought with fraud. When asked Monday whether he has discouraged Trump from pushing these falsities, DeJoy said he has "put word around to different people that this is not helpful." "I've spoken to people that are friends of mine, who are associated with the campaign," DeJoy, a major donor to Trump in 2016, continued.

But Trump apparently wasn't listening. Less than an hour later as he gave his first of four speeches at the Republican National Convention, Trump repeated his false fear-mongering about mail-in voting. "This is the greatest scam in the history of politics," Trump said, once again falsely claiming Democrats are trying to steal the election from him using mail-in voting. Absentee voting, which Trump claims is actually just fine, is the same thing as mail-in voting, which he claims isn't. Both are perfectly legitimate ways to vote, especially in a pandemic. Kathryn Krawczyk

