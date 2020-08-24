See More Speed Reads
RNC 2020
The RNC opened with a promise of optimism. Then speakers warned Democrats 'wish to destroy our way of life.'

9:41 p.m.

In the lead-up to the Republican National Convention, the word was that the four-day event would adopt an optimistic tone to counter the Democrats' criticism of President Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic. That rang true in the convention's opening video montage Monday night, which argued Trump's "swift action saved lives" and that he is now leading the United States to an economic recovery. Once the first round of speakers got up to the podium, however, the evening took a darker turn.

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk called Trump the "bodyguard of western civilization" who was "elected to protect our families, our loved ones, from the vengeful mob that wishes to destroy our way of life, our neighborhoods, schools, church, and values." Kirk was followed by elementary school teacher Rebecca Friedrichs and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), both of whom also painted a dystopian image of the U.S.

Friedrichs accused teachers' unions of turning classrooms into "war zones" while Gaetz suggested if Democrats return to power they'll take away people's guns, empty prisons, and install MS-13 gang members as people's next door neighbors. Tim O'Donnell

reports
Donald Trump Jr. reportedly thinks his dad is going to lose in November

9:21 p.m.
Donald Trump Jr.
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

While most Trump campaign officials are remarkably optimistic about President Trump's re-election chances, one person reportedly isn't feeling so cheery: his son, Donald Trump Jr.

A prominent conservative activist who is in regular contact with Trump Jr. and campaign officials told The New York Times that he is "the only person who thinks they're going to lose. He's like, 'We're losing, dude, and we're going to get really hurt when we lose.'"

Trump Jr.'s biggest concern appears to be that if his father doesn't win in November, various prosecutors investigating the Trump Organization will be waiting to charge them, the activist told the Times. Trump Jr. also shared with the activist that he does not believe there could be a "peaceful transition" between the Trump and Biden administrations, and they plan to "shoot the prisoners."

Andy Surabian, a spokesman for Trump Jr., told the Times this is "100 percent false. Don does not have these concerns." Catherine Garcia

RNC 2020
GOP Trump critics are bracing for Donald Trump Jr. to step into his father's shoes

8:37 p.m.
Donald Trump Jr.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Sorry, Eric — it looks like Donald Trump Jr. is the son Republicans believe will follow in their father's political footsteps.

HuffPost reports that while many senators are thought to be eyeing the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, including Ted Cruz of Texas, Josh Hawley of Missouri, and Tom Cotton of Arkansas, Trump Jr. appears to be the favorite, despite having zero experience in the political realm prior to his dad's presidency or even saying that he wants to run.

Trump Jr. gets the loudest cheers at events, like at a February rally where the crowd chanted "46!" when he took the stage. "I'd vote for him in a second," Lou Woodward, a New Hampshire resident and supporter of President Trump, told HuffPost. "If he's anything like his father, he'll be fantastic." Trump Jr. has also managed to bring in a lot of money for the Republican Party amid the pandemic, headlining several virtual fundraisers.

The idea of a President Donald Trump Jr. is "bad," John Ryder, a former high-level Republican National Committee member, told HuffPost. "The American public is not attracted to dynasties. I think that would be very, very difficult to make that case to the American people." Rick Wilson, a GOP consultant and Trump critic, told HuffPost that is wishful thinking. "This is the dawn of the age of the imperial Trumps," Wilson said. "He is going to say, 'Donald J. Trump Jr., my son and heir, is the only one who can continue in my footsteps.' They are a dynastic political force now. It's douchebag dynasty of the Trump family."

If Trump is re-elected in November, the GOP will truly become the party of Trump, Republican consultant Stuart Stevens told HuffPost, and he believes that in 2024 "Don Jr. would be the favorite for the nomination." Wilson agreed, and said even Republicans who have fallen lockstep behind Trump won't be able to compete against his eldest child. "It's a hideous landscape of wannabes who will be posting up against the son of God," he said. "Just see what happens. It's a family-centric cult." Catherine Garcia

Not So Fast
Jerry Falwell Jr. says reports of resignation from Liberty University are ‘completely false’

8:15 p.m.

Jerry Falwell Jr. is disputing various reports that he's resigning as Liberty University's president, telling Virginia Business they're "completely false." Politico has confirmed the update.

Although he remains on indefinite leave from the school, Falwell said he does not plan to step down from the post permanently, despite calls to do so from many of the private evangelical Christian university's alumni and former faculty.

Falwell, no stranger to controversy, has become embroiled in back-to-back scandals, one that stemmed from his posting a photo posing with a woman while both their pants were partially unzipped, and another, which was first reported Monday, that involves he and his wife having a years-long sexual relationship with a business partner. Falwell also told Virginia Business the latter story was "90 percent false" and has accused the business associate, Giancarlo Granda, of trying to extort him and his wife, a claim Granda denies. Read more at Virginia Business. Tim O'Donnell

police shootings
Chris Paul's first answer after a dramatic playoff victory was about the Jacob Blake shooting

7:45 p.m.

Chris Paul led the Oklahoma City Thunder to a dramatic, playoff series-tying win over the favored Houston Rockets on Monday, but the long-time NBA star wasn't focused on the victory after the buzzer sounded. Instead, Paul answered the first question in his post-game interview by bringing attention to Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday and remains hospitalized.

Paul, who noted that he and his fellow NBA players promised to speak out against social injustices before they restarted their season in the Orlando bubble last month, said "it's not right" in reference to the shooting. He then challenged NBA players and other professional athletes to make sure their teammates register to vote and head to the polls later this year.

"(There's) a lot of stuff going on in the country," he said. "Sports, it's cool, it's good and well, it's how we take care of our families, but those are the real issues that we gotta start addressing." Tim O'Donnell

RNC 2020
Mike Pompeo accused of using Jerusalem as 'political prop' in upcoming RNC speech

7:23 p.m.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has drawn heavy criticism for his decision to give a speech Tuesday as part of the Republican National Convention. Pompeo will deliver the address from Jerusalem, where he's visiting in a diplomatic capacity.

Some analysts believe he's violating the Hatch Act by campaigning for President Trump while on a taxpayer-funded foreign trip, or, at the very least, ignoring a State Department memo — one he previously signed off on — which says Senate-confirmed officials should avoid appearing at partisan events. Harvard University's Nicholas Burns, who previously served as a senior U.S. diplomat, said Pompeo should be "focused on restoring America's lost global credibility." And Lauren Baer, a foreign policy adviser in the Obama administration, said the planned speech is "deeply troubling" for the future of U.S. diplomacy.

Other commentators focused on the location, including Ilan Goldenberg, the Middle East security direct at the Center for a New American Security. Goldenberg views Pompeo's speech as an attempt to appeal to the Republican Party's evangelical voting bloc while exploiting the Israel-Palestine conflict. Tim O'Donnell

coronavirus and education
Florida judge blocks state's school reopening order, saying it 'disregards safety'

6:57 p.m.
A teacher protests against reopening schools in Florida.
Octavio Jones/Getty Images

A Florida judge on Monday ruled that the state's school reopening order is unconstitutional, as it "arbitrarily disregards safety" and "denies local school boards decision making" as to when their schools can open.

The American Federation of Teachers, the country's second-largest teachers' union, and the Florida Education Association sued Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran over the order, which was issued on July 6 and stated that if school districts did not give students the option of returning to the classroom by Aug. 31, they would risk losing funding.

Leon County Circuit Judge Charles Dodson wrote that the districts "have no meaningful alternative. If an individual school district chooses safety, that is, delaying the start of schools until it individually determines it is safe to do so for its county, it risks losing state funding, even though every student is being taught."

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten said her union and teachers were pushing back on a "reckless disregard of human life" and "politics overtaking safety and the science and the well-being of communities." A Florida Department of Education spokeswoman confirmed on Monday evening that the state has filed an appeal. Catherine Garcia

payroll tax
Trump's payroll tax plan would bust the Social Security Trust Fund by 2023, chief actuary estimates

6:37 p.m.

An estimate from the Chief Actuary of the Social Security Administration certainly won't allay fears about President Trump's promise to terminate payroll taxes should he get re-elected.

In a letter addressed to Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), and Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Stephen Goss said that if, hypothetically, payroll taxes were eliminated after Jan. 1, 2021, and there was no alternative source of revenue in place, Social Security's Disability Insurance Trust Fund "would become permanently depleted in about the middle of the calendar year 2021, with no ability to pay DI benefits thereafter." The reserves for the Old Age and Survivors Insurance Trust Fund, meanwhile, would last until just 2023.

As Goss noted, no one has actually proposed any such legislation, and the Trump administration has maintained they won't allow the funds to run out under Trump's plan, but it's also not clear if the executive branch has the power to do that. Instead, using general revenue to keep the the reserves filled would require an act of Congress, CNBC previously reported. Meanwhile, business owners have said they are unlikely to implement even the temporary deferral of payroll taxes due to legal and technical uncertainties. Tim O'Donnell

