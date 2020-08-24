-
The RNC opened with a promise of optimism. Then speakers warned Democrats 'wish to destroy our way of life.'9:41 p.m.
-
Donald Trump Jr. reportedly thinks his dad is going to lose in November9:21 p.m.
-
GOP Trump critics are bracing for Donald Trump Jr. to step into his father's shoes8:37 p.m.
-
Jerry Falwell Jr. says reports of resignation from Liberty University are ‘completely false’8:15 p.m.
-
Chris Paul's first answer after a dramatic playoff victory was about the Jacob Blake shooting7:45 p.m.
-
Mike Pompeo accused of using Jerusalem as 'political prop' in upcoming RNC speech7:23 p.m.
-
Florida judge blocks state's school reopening order, saying it 'disregards safety'6:57 p.m.
-
Trump's payroll tax plan would bust the Social Security Trust Fund by 2023, chief actuary estimates6:37 p.m.
The RNC opened with a promise of optimism. Then speakers warned Democrats 'wish to destroy our way of life.'
9:41 p.m.
9:21 p.m.
8:37 p.m.
8:15 p.m.
7:45 p.m.
7:23 p.m.
6:57 p.m.
Trump's payroll tax plan would bust the Social Security Trust Fund by 2023, chief actuary estimates
6:37 p.m.