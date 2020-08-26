Mark Meadows thinks 'nobody outside of the Beltway' cares about the Hatch Act

Have members of President Trump's administration been violating the Hatch Act at the Republican National Convention? His chief of staff argues no — and that most people don't really care, anyway.
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows spoke to Politico on Wednesday after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo received heavy criticism for speaking at the Republican convention from Jerusalem, with critics saying he and other officials were violating the Hatch Act, which restricts federal employees' ability to engage in political activities in their official capacity.
Meadows pushed back on this criticism, asserting that Pompeo was acting in his personal capacity and saying he has a "different philosophy" on the Hatch Act than others, arguing that it's intended to ensure government officials don't "use their political position to try to convince" other federal employees to vote or campaign a certain way.
"Nobody outside of the Beltway really cares," Meadows said. "They expect that Donald Trump is going to promote Republican values, and they would expect that Barack Obama, when he was in office, that he would do the same for Democrats. And so, listen, this is a lot of hoopla that is being made about things mainly because the convention has been so unbelievably successful."
Earlier in the conversation, Meadows told Politico he would be talking in his "personal capacity" and putting on his "political hat" during the interview, hoping to avoid "everybody tweeting at me that I'm violating the Hatch Act." Given that his comments quickly drew criticism while the phrase "Hatch Act" trended on Twitter, that mission may not have been a success. Brendan Morrow
The 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution granted women the right to vote. Well, at least white women.
That's a fact Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), the Democratic vice presidential nominee, made clear on Wednesday, the 100th anniversary of the amendment's ratification. And while it showed "extraordinary progress" toward ensuring all people are "equal participants in our democracy," "it is also a reminder that there has never truly been universal suffrage in America," Harris wrote in an op-ed for The Washington Post.
"Courageous American women had been organizing and protesting for seven decades to be treated as equal participants in our democracy" before the 19th amendment was ratified, Harris wrote. But "it would be another 45 years until the Voting Rights Act protected the voting rights of millions more voters of color — and an additional 10 years until Latinas and Indigenous women were no longer subject to literacy tests," Harris continued. "In fact, if I had been alive in 1920, I might not have been allowed to cast a ballot alongside white women," Harris went on.
Even today, barriers remain that stop many people, mainly people of color, from voting. That's why "we need to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, support automatic and same-day voter registration and help fund secure state voting systems," Harris continued. She went on to spell out how "Republicans are also spending millions on every scare tactic and trick in the book" to stop that from happening and to slow voter turnout in this presidential election. Read more from Harris at The Washington Post. Kathryn Krawczyk
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now says that not everyone exposed to COVID-19 necessarily needs to receive a test — but experts are pushing back.
The CDC has updated its guidance to say that those who are within close contact of someone with COVID-19 but don't have symptoms don't "necessarily need a test" unless they're in a vulnerable group or their health-care provider or state or local officials recommend they receive one. This is different than the old guidance, which said that "testing is recommended for all close contacts of persons with" COVID-19, CNN reports.
The change quickly sparked concern from experts. University of Washington biology professor Dr. Carl Bergstrom called the new recommendations "remarkable and troubling," writing, "The whole point of contact tracing is to find asymptomatic contacts of known cases and isolate them."
Dr. Leana Wen of George Washington University also told CNN these "are exactly the people who should be tested," adding, "I'm concerned that these recommendations suggest someone who has had substantial exposure to a person with COVID-19 now doesn't need to get tested." Wen also tweeted that "this makes no sense" considering "people without symptoms account for up to 50 percent of transmission" and "we need more testing, not less."
A Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson told CNN the guidance "fully supports public health surveillance testing, done in a proactive way through federal, state, and local public health officials." Brendan Morrow
It's been a few days since the end of the Democratic National Convention, and as FiveThirtyEight's Nate Silver notes, Biden hasn't seen a typical post-DNC bump in his polling numbers. And while he was once handily leading in several states Hillary Clinton surprisingly lost in 2016, those advantages are starting to slip as well.
Clinton lost Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin in 2016 — three states that were usually seen as reliably Democratic before that election. Even as of late August 2016, Clinton had a clear lead over Trump in those states: 9 points in Michigan, 9.2 in Pennsylvania, and 11.5 in Wisconsin. But while Biden still has leads in those states, just as he did a month ago, those advantages have narrowed to below Clinton's margins.
Hurricane Laura is "rapidly" gathering strength in the Gulf of Mexico and is now expected to crash into the Texas-Louisiana border region as a "catastrophic" Category 4 hurricane on Wednesday or early Thursday, the National Hurricane Center warned Wednesday morning. "Some areas when they wake up Thursday morning, they're not going to believe what happened," said Stacy Stewart, a senior hurricane specialist at the hurricane center. "We could see storm surge heights more than 15 feet in some areas." The National Weather Service warned that "power outages will last weeks to possibly months. Most of the area will be uninhabitable for weeks or months."
#Laura has rapidly intensified & now forecast to reach Category 4 #hurricane intensity. Since 1950, there have been 7 August Category 4+ hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico:
Camille (1969), Allen (1980), Andrew (1992), Bret (1999), Charley (2004), Katrina (2005), Harvey (2017). pic.twitter.com/H1yWHwn8WR
More than 585,000 people were under evacuation order in Beaumont, Galveston, and Port Arthur, Texas, and Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana. "If you decide to stay, you're staying on your own," said Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie. This is the largest U.S. evacuation of the COVID-19 era, and emergency response officials have incorporated personal protective equipment and social distancing into the evacuation protocol.
Earlier this week, Hurricane Laura killed 20 people in Haiti and three more in the Dominican Republic. Peter Weber
Videos on social media appeared to show a white man with a long gun shoot at least three people, one in the head and another in the chest, in tense confrontations with protesters. After the shootings, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports, "the gunman is then seen heading north toward several police tactical vehicles, his arms raised, according to video footage. The tactical vehicles drive by him."
Earlier Tuesday night, police in riot gear had pushed Black Lives Matter protesters away from the courthouse and down Kenosha's Sheridan Road, where then they collided with armed men Beth described to the Journal Sentinel as "a militia" and "like a vigilante group" unofficially patrolling Kenosha's streets. The protests Monday night had left property damaged, and some of the armed men told reporters they had heard rumors online that protesters would bring pipe bombs or were urged on Facebook to come and defend the city. There were also people with guns who said they were there to protect the protesters, The Washington Post notes, but no evidence of pipe bombs.
"I've had people saying, 'Why don't you deputize citizens?'" Beth told reporters. "This is why you don't deputize citizens with guns to protect Kenosha." Peter Weber
Jerry Falwell Jr., the first evangelical leader to endorse President Trump four years ago, is not speaking at this year's Republican National Convention, thanks largely to a public scandal involving his wife, Becki Falwell, and a hotel pool boy. "Now, I know what you're thinking, and get your mind out of the gutter — because I need room for my mind down there, because you're absolutely right," Stephen Colbert said on Tuesday's Late Show. "After years of innuendo, over the weekend Falwell revealed his wife had an affair with the pool boy," Giancarlo Granda.
Granda denies Falwell's claim that he's blackmailing them, but he did disclose that "Jerry enjoyed watching" him and Becki Falwell have sex, Colbert recounted. "Listen, I am not here to kink-shame. I believe whatever happens between consenting adults is perfectly fine, and I believe Jerry Falwell Jr. wants to watch them from the corner of the room. What I don't dig is hypocrisy."
"Facing all of this evidence, yesterday Falwell agreed to resign from Liberty University, then reversed course," Colbert said. "Come on, he's in, he's out, he's in, he's out — all the rest of us can do is sit back and watch." Look, he said, "this would all be a minor case of religious and sexual hypocrisy if it wasn't for one troubling detail: Last year, Michael Cohen claimed he helped bury personal photographs for Jerry Falwell Jr. before the evangelical leader backed Trump. Hmmm, sounds like blackmail. In fact, here's Donald Trump shaking the hand of the pool boy — and no surprise, Falwell is watching."
"What consensual adults do in their sex life is up to them, and I don't judge anyone for anything," Trevor Noah agreed at The Daily Show. "But Falwell has made it his business to judge what everyone else has been doing with their sex lives." Honestly, he said, "sometimes I think guys like this are reading a different Bible to the rest of us. Because the Bible I read says to love thy neighbor and judge not lest you be judged first."
"If you're keeping score at home, we've got 1.2 million acres of wildfire, two hurricanes in one week, and a pandemic raging across America," Noah noted. "Like, I don't know if those are signs from God, but if I was Jerry Falwell Jr., I'd maybe stick to cold showers for a few weeks." Peter Weber
Stephen Colbert kicked off his live Late Show coverage of Night 2 of the Republican National Convention with a song-and-dance number.
"If you missed last night, congratulations — despite promises of a positive message, it was dark, angry propaganda with terrible production values," Colbert said. "One big problem is that Trump and the GOP were in COVID denial for months," so as the Democrats planned out their virtual convention, Republicans "had to cram at the last minute." That meant "instead of cool videos and location shoots, the RNC was mostly a single location with speakers taking turns at the podium," he said. "The evening looked like a racist spelling bee," only much louder.
"You know Trump's gotta be upset because last night TV viewership was way down — the GOP drew just 15.8 million people, while the first night of the DNC attracted 18.7 million viewers," Colbert said. "Unfortunately for Trump, Nielsen doesn't have an electoral college." On "Night 2, Trump wasn't going to make the same mistake," he said, so "the reality show star pulled out all the stops, including pardoning a convicted felon on national TV" and filming a naturalization ceremony.
Colbert ran through the evening — Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), Larry Kudlow pretending the COVID-19 pandemic is a thing of the past, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo misusing taxpayer funds, and Vice President Mike Pence driving home "his core message: that he is extremely boring." Eric Trump spoke a surprising amount, considering he had recently taken the fifth with New York prosecutors, he noted. "And then it was Melania time, and she dressed to impress — or to command the Soviet tank corps." The first lady waxed nostalgic, and "during his wife's speech, it looked like Donald Trump was having a really great time," Colbert said, sarcastically. "To recap: Last night was loud and alarming, tonight was slow and boring, but don't worry, tomorrow night's keynote speaker is Mike Pen...zzzzz."
The Daily Show put its Night 1 recap to soothing music, and you can watch that below. Peter Weber