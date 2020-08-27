See More Speed Reads
Kamala Harris says the RNC is designed to 'soothe Donald Trump's ego'

7:20 p.m.
Kamala Harris.
Michael A. McCoy/Getty Images

In a scorching address delivered ahead of the final night of the Republican National Convention, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), the Democratic vice presidential nominee, slammed President Trump's coronavirus response, saying he was "fixated on the stock market" rather than focused on keeping the virus from spreading.

At the beginning of the pandemic, Trump "froze," Harris said. "He was scared. And he was petty and vindictive." He "caved" to the Chinese government and has shown a "reckless disregard for the well-being of the American people," she continued. He also failed to understand the nature of a pandemic. "It's relentless," Harris said. "You can't stop it with a tweet. You can't create a distraction and hope it'll go away. It doesn't go away."

Harris also took aim at the Republican National Convention, which this year has featured speeches from most of Trump's relatives. She said it was designed with one purpose: "To soothe Donald Trump's ego, to make him feel good. But here's the thing: He's the president of the United States, and it's not supposed to be about him. It's supposed to be about the health and the safety and the well-being of the American people. And on that measure, Donald Trump has failed." Catherine Garcia

Trump's RNC speech will attack Biden for 'most extreme' agenda ever

8:07 p.m.
Donald and Melania Trump.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Live from the White House, President Trump will deliver the final address of the Republican National Convention on Thursday night, and excerpts released by his campaign show that he plans on deriding Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Trump will say that he has "spent the last four years reversing the damage Joe Biden has inflicted over the last 47 years," and accuse Biden of having "the most extreme set of proposals ever put forward by a major party nominee." He will also describe the Republican Party as being "united, determined, and ready to welcome millions of Democrats, independents, and anyone who believes in the greatness of America and the righteous heart of the American people."

The Trump campaign said Trump's speech will have an optimistic tone, and he will tell Americans that "at no time before have voters faced a clearer choice between two parties, two visions, two philosophies, or two agendas." Catherine Garcia

$900,000 in taxpayer money has gone to Trump's properties throughout his presidency

7:56 p.m.
Mar-a-Lago resort.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Taxpayers are directly enriching the Trump family's businesses, sometimes even footing the bill for rooms no one is using, The Washington Post reports

It's no secret President Trump likes to visit his Trump Organization properties when he travels, and makes frequent visits to his Mar-a-Lago resort. So frequent, the Post reports, that the Secret Service rents out rooms at Mar-a-Lago when Trump isn't even there just in case he makes a surprise visit.

The Secret Service's careful planning stems from a snub at Mar-a-Lago early in Trump's presidency, records and emails obtained by the Post reveal. The agents tasked with protecting Trump were trying to book a room near his a few days in advance of a March 2017 trip, but were told they were all booked up. "I do have a Beach Cabana available ... across the street at the Beach Club," a Mar-a-Lago staffer emailed to the Secret Service.

From then on, the Secret Service booked rooms at Mar-a-Lago for two weeks at a time. "The agency was paying for rooms on nights when Trump wasn't even visiting — to be ready just in case Trump decided to go," the Post reports via a former Trump administration official. And it paid off for the Trump Organization. Taxpayers have covered more than $900,000 spent at Trump's businesses during his presidency, $570,000 of it stemming from Trump's travel.

White House spokesperson Judd Deere told the Post that it is "blatantly interfering with the business relationships of the Trump Organization." "We are building up a very large 'dossier' on the many false David Fahrenthold and others' stories," Deere said in a statement, referring to one of the Post reporters investigating Trump's businesses. Read more at The Washington Post. Kathryn Krawczyk

Kenosha teen shooting suspect charged with 6 criminal counts, including first degree homicides

7:45 p.m.
Violence in Kenosha.
KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images

Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old arrested in connection to the fatal shootings of two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday night, has been charged with six criminal counts, Reuters reports.

The charges include first degree reckless homicide related to the death of 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum and first degree intentional homicide in the death of 26-year-old Anthony Huber, as well as attempted first degree intentional homicide, two charges of first degree recklessly endangering safety, and a possession of a dangerous weapon charge, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Molly Beck reports. "[P]olice say Rittenhouse fired an AR-15-style rifle at protesters after a chaotic confrontation in the streets," The Washington Post reports, adding that additionally "Gaige Grosskreutz, 26, of West Allis, Wisconsin, was shot in the arm and is expected to recover."

Rittenhouse was reportedly police-obsessed, and had evidently traveled to Kenosha from his home over the border in Illinois to oppose the demonstrations sparked by the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Jeva Lange

Hundreds of seats fill the White House Lawn for Trump's convention speech — and social distancing isn't an option

7:01 p.m.
White House lawn.
@MarkKnoller on Twitter

President Trump's Republican National Convention speech has become a public health risk.

Anywhere from 1,000 to 1,500 guests are expected to watch Trump's speech in person Thursday night, including many from outside of the Washington, D.C. area — a direct violation of the city's ban on mass gatherings. It's unclear if masks will be required, but social distancing definitely won't be, judging by photos of the seating setup on the White House's South Lawn. Dozens of rows of white chairs are lined side by side, with no visible evidence of additional spacing or other pandemic-related precautions.

Trump's campaign said a medical firm was hired to keep guests safe, per CBS News. But given the short supply of tests in the U.S., that rapid coronavirus antigen tests aren't as accurate as the slower molecular tests, and that Trump has a few coronavirus skeptics among his fan base, it might not be long before Trump's speech is being described as the latest "super spreader event." Kathryn Krawczyk

Gap sold $130 million worth of face masks in the last quarter

6:21 p.m.
A Gap in Brooklyn
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Here's one pivot that did pay off: Gap's, to face masks.

The company — which owns Gap, Banana Republic, and Old Navy — jumped into selling face masks early in the pandemic, a decision that ultimately brought it a whopping $130 million in sales, CNBC reports based on the company's reported quarterly earnings. Gap Inc.'s sales were both to individuals and in bulk, including to the city of New York and the state of California.

It is a rare retail success story during the time of COVID-19, though Gap's total sales actually fell 18 percent, even as its online sales rose 95 percent. Still, the company earned 3.5 million new customers. Gap's forward thinking was "the ultimate example of how we want to operate as a culture," said chief executive Sonia Syngal during the earnings call.

Maybe they'll get into the patio heater business next? Jeva Lange

Fox News' Chris Wallace calls out co-hosts for defending armed vigilantes

5:28 p.m.

Fox News' Chris Wallace has a brief legal reminder about vigilante justice.

On Wednesday, a 17-year-old who appeared to be aligned with an armed vigilante group was arrested after allegedly shooting and killing two people during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Tuesday night. Several Fox News contributors and hosts discussed the situation in Kenosha on Thursday, with Katie Pavlich saying "on the topic of vigilante justice, when you have no police around ... then there is a void that is filled."

Pavlich's comments spurred Wallace to "push back" against the "implication vigilante justice was understandable or justified by the lack of sufficient police action." But Pavlich and the other hosts tried to talk over Wallace and insist he hadn't heard what was just said. "Just as it's fair to say that rioting and looting is a completely inappropriate response to George Floyd or Jacob Blake, vigilante justice is a completely inappropriate response to the rioting on the street," Wallace eventually said, forcefully reminding them "vigilante justice is a crime."

Protests have gone on for days in Kenosha since police shot Jacob Blake on Sunday, with peaceful daytime demonstrations turning violent at night. Fox News' Tucker Carlson is among conservatives defending the alleged killer. Kathryn Krawczyk

Comic book writer who invented Thanos debuts new supervillain, 'Plunddo Tram,' inspired by Trump

5:06 p.m.

Darth Vader, Cruella de Vil, the Joker, and Hans Gruber are going to have to make some room — there's a new bad guy in town. Comic book writer Jim Starlin, who created the Avengers villain Thanos, has debuted a new supervillain named King Plunddo Tram, inspired by the president of the United States, The Hollywood Reporter reports.

Plunddo Tram (an anagram for "Donald Trump") has a recognizable sweep of blonde hair over his crown, and wears a royal purple suit with spikes on the shoulders. The character will appear in Starlin's Dreadstar Returns, a crowdfunded graphic novel that has raised over $136,000.

"I actually went back to rewrite the script around those pages, because King Plunddo Tram wasn't quite as despicable as I wanted him to be," Starlin said. "I went back and got worse with it."

Trump, however, might take it as a compliment: his campaign previously tweeted a video showing Trump's face superimposed over Thanos', a supervillain best known for wiping out half of all life in the universe with a snap of his fingers. Jeva Lange

