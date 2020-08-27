The Lincoln Project's newest ad takes aim at Trump's mocking of a disabled reporter

Released right before the start of the final night of the Republican National Convention, the Lincoln Project's latest ad, "Decency," calls out President Trump for his mocking of a disabled reporter.

The ad begins with footage of the first time Biden met Brayden Harrington, a 13-year-old from New Hampshire who went on to speak at last week's Democratic National Convention. Harrington's dad told Biden his son wanted to meet him because he has a stutter, and knew that Biden had one as a child. "Don't let it define you," Biden told Harrington, before offering to call him later and tell him what he used to do to deal with his stutter.

Biden told Harrington to ignore the "bullies, the kids who make fun," and the ad immediately shifted to showing video of Trump in 2016, mocking a disabled reporter during a rally. Footage from a different rally is then shown, when Trump told the audience to be on the lookout for people wanting to throw tomatoes at him on stage. "Knock the crap out of them, would you?" he said. "Seriously. Just knock the hell, I promise you I will pay for the legal fees. I promise."