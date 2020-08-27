See More Speed Reads
RNC 2020
The Lincoln Project's newest ad takes aim at Trump's mocking of a disabled reporter

9:33 p.m.

Released right before the start of the final night of the Republican National Convention, the Lincoln Project's latest ad, "Decency," calls out President Trump for his mocking of a disabled reporter.

The ad begins with footage of the first time Biden met Brayden Harrington, a 13-year-old from New Hampshire who went on to speak at last week's Democratic National Convention. Harrington's dad told Biden his son wanted to meet him because he has a stutter, and knew that Biden had one as a child. "Don't let it define you," Biden told Harrington, before offering to call him later and tell him what he used to do to deal with his stutter.

Biden told Harrington to ignore the "bullies, the kids who make fun," and the ad immediately shifted to showing video of Trump in 2016, mocking a disabled reporter during a rally. Footage from a different rally is then shown, when Trump told the audience to be on the lookout for people wanting to throw tomatoes at him on stage. "Knock the crap out of them, would you?" he said. "Seriously. Just knock the hell, I promise you I will pay for the legal fees. I promise."

"It's time for decency," the ad's narrator then intones. "It's time for Joe Biden." Watch the video below. Catherine Garcia

Opinion
What Trump's really campaigning for: More time to stuff your money into his own pockets

9:28 p.m.
Author: Ryan Cooper
Ryan Cooper

President Trump has been stuffing his pockets with taxpayer cash. According to the Washington Post, which obtained payment receipts with a public records request, "taxpayers have paid Trump’s businesses more than $900,000 since he took office." More than half of that total is due to presidential travel expenses — but their figure is by no means a comprehensive total. It will take a major investigation to figure out just how much Trump has profited personally off the presidency.

All of it is an egregious violation of the Constitution. Article II, Section 1, states that while he is in office, the president "shall not receive within that Period any other Emolument from the United States, or any of them." An emolument is any kind of payment or gift. The obvious intention is to prevent the president from abusing his authority to enrich himself — it's democratic republic 101 stuff.

Yet that is exactly what Trump has been doing for the last four years. Mysteriously, congressional Democrats refused to include public looting in their impeachment brief against Trump, but it is beyond clear that if he wins another term, that is what will happen — another four years with both his hands deep in the pockets of the American people. Ryan Cooper

RNC 2020
McConnell inexplicably claims that Democrats want to tell Americans 'how many hamburgers you can eat'

9:27 p.m.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) asked Americans to "support Republican Senate candidates across the country and re-elect my friend, President Donald Trump" during the Republican National Convention on Thursday night — including making an ominous (and false) threat that Democrats are prepared to take away your hamburgers if you don't.

McConnell has been a bit of a reluctant ally — and even occasional foe — of the president's, even initially announcing he had no plans to talk at the convention before walking the statement back. But speaking from the verdant fields of Kentucky, McConnell stressed the importance of the election for conservative voters. Democrats "want to tell you when you can go to work, when your kid can go to school," McConnell claimed. "They want to tax your job out of existence, and then send you a government check for unemployment."

He added that Democrats "want to tell you what kind of car you can drive, what sources of information are credible, and even how many hamburgers you can eat."

While it's not true that Democrats are seeking to regulate hamburgers, CNN's Daniel Dale noted that the claim "may, or may not, be an exaggerated reference to Sen. Kamala Harris's musings about dietary guidelines, which are not mandates."

Either way, McConnell's intention was clear: "With two more liberal senators, we cannot undo the damage [Democrats have] done," he said. Jeva Lange

RNC 2020
Mary Trump says it's 'disturbing' to watch family fawn over the president at the RNC

8:54 p.m.

President Trump's niece, Mary Trump, has been watching members of her family parade in front of the cameras during this week's Republican National Convention, talking about the president being family-focused and compassionate, and she said it's been "disturbing to watch."

"Maybe I know better than most people how untrue so much of what they're saying is," Mary Trump said on MSNBC Thursday night. "The idea of passing Donald off as a great family man is up there with trying to pass him off as a successful businessman."

People need to scrutinize his actions, she said, instead of listening to "what people who are either related to him or paid by him say about him. We have so much evidence that he doesn't care about other people, that he doesn't care about people in his family, and I'm not entirely sure why American citizens continue to be fooled by the rhetoric." She'd like supporters to take a step back and "forget about whatever party you belong to, forget about your preconceived notions, and pay attention to what's happened in this country in the last 400 years, or four years — I can't tell anymore," she quipped.

Trump recently published a book, Too Much and Never Enough, about her uncle, and wrote that he used racial slurs. MSNBC's Rachel Maddow asked her how she thinks he may feel about running against a Black woman, Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.). Trump said she thinks "he's going to have a very hard time with it. He's going to have to walk a tight rope." It's not just that "she is a woman of color," Trump continued. "It's Kamala Harris, who knows exactly how to speak to people like Donald. I was really pleased with her speech today because she made it very clear she's not going to pull punches and she is going to go right at the problem, and Donald's not used to that." Catherine Garcia

fact check
RNC video of riots in 'Biden's America' is actually stock footage from Spain

8:52 p.m.

It turns out the Republican National Convention's footage of riots in "Biden's America" is neither Biden's nor America.

The Trump campaign has been trying for weeks to pin violence and riots on Democratic nominee Joe Biden, despite the fact that they're happening under President Trump's watch. In a video from the RNC posted Monday, the party's example of that purported left-wing destruction actually came from Spain, Catalonian public broadcaster CCMA first reported and BuzzFeed News verified.

The RNC segment with the mislocated clip features an interview with two entrepreneurs and Trump supporters. They discuss their small businesses, women in politics, and then pivot to what they expect from a Biden presidency. Apparently, it's what has gone on in a few places in America under Trump: "The rioting, the crime," they say, calling it "a taste of Biden's America." Clips of four fires on city streets play as they speak: One from Brooklyn, one from Chicago, one from New York, and then one from Barcelona, BuzzFeed News reports. That clip from Spain was taken in October 2019, and can be found on a website selling stock video footage.

Peaceful protests against police brutality in the United States have at times turned violent, most recently in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where a 17-year-old Trump supporter has been charged with shooting and killing two protesters. Kathryn Krawczyk

RNC 2020
Critics slam Trump for transforming the White House grounds into a campaign rally

8:51 p.m.

Photos of the South Lawn of the White House covered in flags and enormous "Trump/Pence" campaign signs ahead of the Republican National Convention's final night drew outrage and horror from critics, who see the president's decision to hold a convention speech on the grounds as an appalling ethical violation.

"Trump giving his convention speech on the South Lawn is the clearest conceivable violation of the Hatch Act," tweeted Richard Stengel, a former Obama administration official, citing the law that prohibits federal employees from engaging in certain political activities while on duty. Though President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence aren't subject to the law's civil provisions, White House staffers at the event are; there's a reason why "no modern president has accepted his party's nomination for re-election from the White House," The New York Times reports.

"My blood is boiling over political banners at the White House," tweeted former Missouri Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill. "Awful. Just awful. It actually breaks my heart."

"What a disgusting desecration of the people's house," tweeted former Republican congressman Joe Walsh. Added Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.), "The White House is not the property of Donald Trump or the Republican Party, it belongs to the American people. These actions cheapen the office and degrade the nation." Jeva Lange

RNC 2020
Trump's RNC speech will attack Biden for 'most extreme' agenda ever

8:07 p.m.
Donald and Melania Trump.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Live from the White House, President Trump will deliver the final address of the Republican National Convention on Thursday night, and excerpts released by his campaign show that he plans on deriding Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Trump will say that he has "spent the last four years reversing the damage Joe Biden has inflicted over the last 47 years," and accuse Biden of having "the most extreme set of proposals ever put forward by a major party nominee." He will also describe the Republican Party as being "united, determined, and ready to welcome millions of Democrats, independents, and anyone who believes in the greatness of America and the righteous heart of the American people."

The Trump campaign said Trump's speech will have an optimistic tone, and he will tell Americans that "at no time before have voters faced a clearer choice between two parties, two visions, two philosophies, or two agendas." Catherine Garcia

bills bills bills
$900,000 in taxpayer money has gone to Trump's properties throughout his presidency

7:56 p.m.
Mar-a-Lago resort.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Taxpayers are directly enriching the Trump family's businesses, sometimes even footing the bill for rooms no one is using, The Washington Post reports

It's no secret President Trump likes to visit his Trump Organization properties when he travels, and makes frequent visits to his Mar-a-Lago resort. So frequent, the Post reports, that the Secret Service rents out rooms at Mar-a-Lago when Trump isn't even there, just in case he makes a surprise visit.

The Secret Service's careful planning stems from a snub at Mar-a-Lago early in Trump's presidency, records and emails obtained by the Post reveal. The agents tasked with protecting Trump were trying to book a room near the president a few days in advance of a March 2017 trip, but were told they were all booked up. "I do have a Beach Cabana available ... across the street at the Beach Club," a Mar-a-Lago staffer emailed to the Secret Service.

From then on, the Secret Service booked rooms at Mar-a-Lago for two weeks at a time. "The agency was paying for rooms on nights when Trump wasn't even visiting — to be ready just in case Trump decided to go," the Post reports via a former Trump administration official. And it paid off for the Trump Organization. Taxpayers have covered more than $900,000 spent at Trump's businesses during his presidency, $570,000 of it stemming from Trump's travel.

White House spokesperson Judd Deere told the Post that it is "blatantly interfering with the business relationships of the Trump Organization." "We are building up a very large 'dossier' on the many false David Fahrenthold and others' stories," Deere said in a statement, referring to one of the Post reporters investigating Trump's businesses. Read more at The Washington Post. Kathryn Krawczyk

