RNC 2020
Trump uses RNC speech as an unprecedented attack on Joe Biden

August 27, 2020

President Trump's Republican National Convention speech was as much about Joe Biden as it was about him.

Trump closed out the RNC on Thursday night with some of his most direct and harshest attacks on the Democratic nominee yet. In fact, Biden was mentioned 41 times in Trump's prepared remarks — far, far more than the record eight times former President George W. Bush mentioned former President Bill Clinton in 1992, the Washington Journal's George Condon notes.

Many of those mentions focused on what Trump called Biden's "made in China" platform, and they weren't exactly accurate. For example, Trump's continued insistence that "I have done more in three years for the black community than Joe Biden has done in 47 years" doesn't quite line up with Biden's massive polling lead among Black Americans. Trump's mention of Biden's support for the Iraq War isn't exactly a slam dunk either, seeing as Trump and Vice President Mike Pence also supported it.

In claiming "China supports Joe Biden," Trump was seemingly exaggerating a report that said China would prefer Biden win because it sees Trump as "unstable." Biden also doesn't want to "abolish the production of American oil, coal, shale, and natural gas," at least not for another 30 years; didn't say he "absolutely" wanted to cut law enforcement funding; and definitely hasn't "vowed to ... close down charter schools" — all of which Trump claimed Thursday. Kathryn Krawczyk

RNC 2020
Trump accidentally says the U.S. 'pioneered the fatality rate' — among other verbal slips

12:30 a.m.

When you speak for an hour and 10 minutes, you're bound to make a flub or two, and President Trump made a few notable ones during his acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention.

At the very beginning, Trump said he "profoundly" accepted this nomination for president of the United States, rather than "proudly." At another point, he should have said "personal protective equipment," but just uttered "personal" before trailing off. However, one slip stood out above the rest.

When talking about the coronavirus pandemic, which has left at least 180,000 Americans dead, Trump was supposed to say, "Thanks to advances we have pioneered, the fatality rate has been reduced by 80 percent since April." Instead, Trump said, "Thanks to advances, we have pioneered the fatality rate." Whoops. Catherine Garcia

Opinion
Sleepy Donald closes out the RNC

12:20 a.m.
Author: Damon Linker
Damon Linker

After four nights of scalding and often shouted slash-and-burn attacks directed at Joe Biden and the Democratic Party, it was quite a shock on Thursday night when Donald Trump nearly lulled America to sleep with his Republican National Convention speech on the south lawn of the White House.

It's not that Trump delivered a soothing address filled with warmth and good feeling. During long passages he savaged Biden as a Trojan Horse who would deliver America-hating socialists and anarchists to power. Those were the more lively sections of the speech. The trouble is that the charges against Biden had been made at the convention by many others before Trump, sometimes in identical language.

But even when the precise words weren't recycled, they still felt like retreads because the speech was mind-numbingly repetitive. How many times did Trump say that if Biden is elected the Democrats would come for America's guns? That it was time to bring jobs back from China? That the stakes in the election couldn't be higher? It's as if the authors of the address thought everything in it was so important it needed to be reiterated two or three times.

And then there were the lists. Lists of personages and events from American history at the beginning of the speech, and then again at the end of the speech. Lists, sprinkled throughout, of all the ways America is gloriously exceptional. Lists of Trump's wonderful, stupendous accomplishments. Lists of the wonderful, stupendous things he will accomplish if he's re-elected. The last of these lists made the latter half of the speech sound more like an interminable State of the Union address than a nomination acceptance.

And all of it was delivered in the slurring, monotonous drone that Trump adopts whenever he's reined in by written remarks on a teleprompter. Throughout the second half of the address, you feel him breaking away from the script for a word here, a phrase there, like he was dying to turn the occasion into one of his vulgarity- and mockery-infused campaign rallies where he riffs for 90 minutes about his enemies.

Or maybe he was just trying to keep himself awake. I know the feeling. Damon Linker

Opinion
Trump's RNC speech eventually returns to what got him there — American carnage

August 27, 2020
Author: Matthew Walther
Matthew Walther

Anyone listening to the first half of President Trump’s speech at the conclusion of this year’s Republican National Convention could be mistaken for thinking it was a repeat of his third State of the Union address from January, with its tone of triumphant optimism and its funereal parade of economic statistics.

Where was the chaos and the blood in the streets? Where were the mean-spirited jokes, the impersonations, the comedy bits about the difficulties of walking down a ramp?

It was only when Trump moved to the subject of the coronavirus, when he summarized the cost of another shutdown (rightly) as "increased drug overdoses, depression, alcohol and drug addiction, suicides, heart attacks, economic devastation, and much more," that he began to sound comfortable.

This was not incidental. Whatever his oldest daughter and son-in-law have to say about it, this president does not thrive on peace and optimism. His pitch to the American people remains fundamentally what it was four years ago: this country is a wasteland of crime, addiction, violence, suffering, exploitation, and despair.

Many fair-minded observers, whether they are inclined to support Trump or not, believe that it is still all of those things. This, I think, is why ultimately Trump’s remarks turned from a dreary recitation of his ostensible successes to the issues he feels more comfortable discussing and, perhaps above all, the perfidy of his opponents, including Joe Biden, that "Trojan horse for socialism.”

It was not just that the tone changed. Trump also began to depart from what was evidently his prepared text. "Arsonists” became "anarchists.” A paean to the flag was extemporized. By the time he arrived at his conclusion about the virtues of Davey Crockett and Annie Oakley and the fighting men of Iwo Jima, the message had become unmistakably clear: Only Trump could deliver the people of this country from American carnage and restore a vanished golden age.

Which is exactly what he was telling us four years ao. Matthew Walther

RNC 2020
Biden notes 'the violence we're witnessing is happening under Donald Trump. Not me.'

August 27, 2020

There's been a lot of talk at this week's Republican National Convention about the dystopian hellhole of "Joe Biden's America." On Thursday evening, Joe Biden said he wasn't sure President Trump is aware he's been in charge of America for the past three and a half years. "If you think about it, Donald Trump saying, 'You're not going to be safe in Joe Biden's America,'" he told CNN's Anderson Cooper. "All the video being played is in Donald Trump's America." (Or, to be fair, Spain.) Biden formalized that idea in a statement.

"Is Donald Trump even aware he's president?" Biden asked. "These are not images from some imagined 'Joe Biden's America' in the future. These are images from Donald Trump's America today. The violence we're witnessing is happening under Donald Trump. Not me. It's getting worse, and we know why." Trump "refuses to even acknowledge there is a racial justice problem in America," he added. "Instead of looking to calm the waters, he adds fuel to every fire. Violence isn't a problem in his eyes — it's a political strategy. And the more of it, the better for him."

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway had actually made a similar point on Thursday morning, telling Fox & Friends that "the more chaos and anarchy and vandalism and violence reigns, the better it is for the very clear choice on who's best on public safety and law and order."

Biden said he has "made it clear" there's "no place for violence, looting, or burning. None. Zero." He predicted that Trump would attack him again in his RNC acceptance speech. But, he added, "when Donald Trump says tonight you won't be safe in Joe Biden's America, look around and ask yourself: How safe do you feel in Donald Trump's America?" Peter Weber

Opinion
Trump to Biden: Hands off my savior shtick

August 27, 2020
Author: Bonnie Kristian
Bonnie Kristian

"In this country," President Trump said Thursday night at the Republican National Convention, "we don't look to career politicians for salvation. In America, we don't turn to government to restore our souls. We put our faith in almighty God." After a long applause break, he continued: Democratic nominee "Joe Biden is not a savior of America's soul. He is a destroyer of American jobs, and, if given the chance, he will be the destroyer of American greatness."

Trump's phrasing and themes here are reminiscent of two memorable lines which bookended his 2016 campaign — lines which suggest Trump has no problem with a politician playing savior, so long as the politician is him.

"I will be the greatest jobs president that God ever created," Trump said in his announcement speech at Trump Tower in the summer of 2015. In fact, it was the first promise he made after officially declaring his candidacy. A year later, at the 2016 convention, Trump accepted the GOP nomination. "I have joined the political arena so that the powerful can no longer beat up on people that cannot defend themselves," he said. "Nobody knows the system better than me, which is why I alone can fix it." Where past Republican presidents told Americans to rely on God and each other, Trump invited us to rely solely on him.

These lines point to mainstays of Trump's political style: his self-aggrandizement ("I am the chosen one"), intense demands of personal loyalty, fixation on personal and national greatness, and heavy-handed use of American civil religion to give himself a messianic sheen. In his comments Thursday, then, notice Trump's use of "career," an adjective that isn't necessary if the point is about devotion to God.

So "we don't look to career politicians for salvation," but what about "the greatest jobs president that God ever created" who entered politics because he "alone" can defend the defenseless? Trump may be willing to leave souls to God, but he'd undoubtedly welcome the title of savior of American jobs and greatness. Bonnie Kristian

RNC 2020
Trump 'very modestly' says he's done more for the Black community than any president since Lincoln

August 27, 2020

President Trump boasted during his Republican National Convention speech that he has done more for Black people than any president since Abraham Lincoln in the 1800s.

Forgetting about Democrat Lyndon Johnson signing the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965, Trump declared, "I say very modestly, I have done more for the African American community than any president since Abraham Lincoln, our first Republican president. I have done more in three years for the Black community than Joe Biden has done in 47 years."

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) was watching from home, and couldn't let Trump's comparison go by without comment. Catherine Garcia

Opinion
The RNC's crime panic is an indictment of the Trump presidency

August 27, 2020
Author: Ryan Cooper
Ryan Cooper

On the fourth night of the Republican National Convention, crime got a great deal of attention. Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani accused the current Democratic leadership of that city of turning it into a bloody dystopian hellscape. "Don't let Democrats do to America what they've done to New York," he said, warning against the "progressive Democrat approach to crime, which is to do nothing substantive to reduce it." Patrick Lynch, head of the New York Police Benevolent Association, endorsed Trump because of a looming "public safety disaster."

This is hysterical fearmongering. First, as Jon Hilsenrath writes at the Wall Street Journal, in 2020 murders are up quite a lot in some cities like Austin and Chicago, but only moderately in Los Angeles and Charlotte, and were actually down in San Jose. Overall crimes are down compared to last year, and even murder victims are still far below where they were 20-30 years ago. Indeed, this year the rate of homicides in New York is considerably less than it was in the last year of Giuliani's mayoralty.

Second, as Michael Hobbes writes at the HuffPost, data suggests that murders are up in part because people are now reluctant to call the police, thanks to how wider coverage of police brutality has harmed the reputation of law enforcement. People are less likely to help solve murders if they are rightly terrified that any contact with police might lead to a beating or getting shot.

Moreover, the main factor that has changed over the last few years is the election of Donald Trump. It is true that Democrats are in charge of local government in many big cities, but they were also in charge from 2009-2016, when crime declined steadily across the country. Once more Trump's campaign argument amounts to "elect me to stop the reign of terror I am currently presiding over." Ryan Cooper

