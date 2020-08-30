New book says Trump offered FBI director job to John Kelly, but demanded his loyalty

-
New book says Trump offered FBI director job to John Kelly, but demanded his loyalty10:00 p.m.
U.S. COVID-19 cases top 6 million8:58 p.m.
Biden condemns 'violence of every kind by anyone,' urges Trump to do the same7:57 p.m.
Founder of right-wing group says man killed in Portland was a 'supporter'2:17 p.m.
Jacob Blake's attorney says family has received no word from Trump1:11 p.m.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez may have a lot to do with Joe Kennedy's primary struggles11:28 a.m.
Austrian law extends citizenship to descendants of Jewish refugees10:38 a.m.
Hong Kong's pro-democracy camp is resisting the city's universal coronavirus testing plan8:08 a.m.
