Army launches 'in-depth investigation' into Fort Hood leadership following death of Vanessa Guillen

The Army announced on Tuesday that there will be an "in-depth investigation into the chain of command actions" at Fort Hood related to the death of Spc. Vanessa Guillen.

Gen. John Murray, the commanding general of Army Futures Command, will lead the probe, the Army said. The remains of Guillen, 20, were found in June, several months after she was reported missing. The Army's Criminal Investigation Division said the suspect in her disappearance was another Fort Hood solider, who died by suicide when approached by authorities.

Located in Texas, Fort Hood houses 36,500 soldiers. As of late July, there have been 23 deaths at the base, CNN reports, including four homicides, seven suicides, and seven off-duty accidents. The Army said there are now "several investigations underway at Fort Hood which are tasked with reviewing a wide range of topics and concerns. Gen. Murray will roll those efforts into a more complete and comprehensive investigation that will delve into all activities and levels of leadership."

This new investigation is separate from an independent review of Fort Hood that began in August, the Army said, and "will look at all the actions of the command from the lowest level to the senior level at the post," Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville said. Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy told reporters on Tuesday that this year, there has been a major increase in the number of felonious crimes and sexual assault reports at Fort Hood, and the Army must "understand the root causes so that we can make the appropriate changes." Catherine Garcia