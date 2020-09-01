See More Speed Reads
Report: DOJ preparing to indict longtime GOP fundraiser Elliott Broidy

10:00 p.m.
Elliott Broidy.
AP Photo/David Karp, File

Federal prosecutors are getting close to charging Elliott Broidy, a prominent Republican fundraiser, in connection with attempts to influence the U.S. government on behalf of foreign interests, people familiar with the matter told The Washington Post.

Broidy, who was appointed national deputy finance chair for the Republican National Committee after President Trump's election, allegedly tried to coax Trump, former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, and other administration officials into stopping an investigation into Malaysian government corruption, the Post reports.

Several people with knowledge of the situation told the Post Broidy also allegedly pushed for the extradition of Chinese dissident Guo Wengui on behalf of a Chinese government official and a Malaysian billionaire. When Stephen Bannon, a former adviser to Trump, was arrested last month on charges of defrauding donors who thought their money was going to build a border wall, he was on Guo's yacht off the coast of Connecticut.

On Monday, one of Broidy's business associates, Nickie Mali Lum Davis, pleaded guilty for her role in facilitating an unregistered lobbying campaign in exchange for millions of dollars. The charging document in her case states that she admitted to aiding and abetting the efforts of two other people involved in influence campaigns, identified as Person A and Person B. People familiar with the matter told the Post that Person A is former Fugees rapper Pras Michel and Person B is Broidy.

Broidy, who resigned from his RNC post in April 2018 after it was reported that he paid a Playboy model $1.6 million to keep silent about their sexual relationship, declined to comment to the Post. Several people with knowledge of the matter told the Post he has been holding discussions with the Justice Department, and could reach a plea deal. Catherine Garcia

Markey fights off challenge from Kennedy in Massachusetts Democratic Senate primary

10:52 p.m.
Sen. Ed Markey.
Zach Gibson/Getty Images

Sen. Ed Markey won Tuesday's Democratic Senate primary in Massachusetts, defeating Rep. Joseph Kennedy III.

This is the first time a Kennedy has lost a Massachusetts political race. The results are still being tallied, but when Markey was ahead by 10 points, Kennedy called and conceded the race, a Kennedy campaign official told The New York Times.

Markey, 74, was first elected to Congress in 1976. He was backed in the primary by young progressives like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), who lauded him for co-sponsoring the Green New Deal. Kennedy, 39, is the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, and had the support of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Catherine Garcia

Army launches 'in-depth investigation' into Fort Hood leadership following death of Vanessa Guillen

8:47 p.m.
A mural honoring Vanessa Guillen.
Sergio Flores/Getty Images

The Army announced on Tuesday that there will be an "in-depth investigation into the chain of command actions" at Fort Hood related to the death of Spc. Vanessa Guillen.

Gen. John Murray, the commanding general of Army Futures Command, will lead the probe, the Army said. The remains of Guillen, 20, were found in June, several months after she was reported missing. The Army's Criminal Investigation Division said the suspect in her disappearance was another Fort Hood solider, who died by suicide when approached by authorities.

Located in Texas, Fort Hood houses 36,500 soldiers. As of late July, there have been 23 deaths at the base, CNN reports, including four homicides, seven suicides, and seven off-duty accidents. The Army said there are now "several investigations underway at Fort Hood which are tasked with reviewing a wide range of topics and concerns. Gen. Murray will roll those efforts into a more complete and comprehensive investigation that will delve into all activities and levels of leadership."

This new investigation is separate from an independent review of Fort Hood that began in August, the Army said, and "will look at all the actions of the command from the lowest level to the senior level at the post," Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville said. Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy told reporters on Tuesday that this year, there has been a major increase in the number of felonious crimes and sexual assault reports at Fort Hood, and the Army must "understand the root causes so that we can make the appropriate changes." Catherine Garcia

Old Navy will pay its employees to be poll workers in November

7:56 p.m.
An Old Navy store in New York City.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Having enough poll workers is essential to ensuring elections are fair and accessible, and Old Navy announced on Tuesday that the company will do its part by paying store employees to serve as poll workers in November.

The retailer shared the news on National Poll Worker Recruitment Day. In a statement, CEO Nancy Green said company leaders are "constantly inspired by our store teams, with their passion for community work and fostering a sense of belonging both in and outside of our store walls. Every voice in this country matters and deserves to be heard at the polls, and if we at Old Navy can even be a small part of making that process more accessible to the communities we call home, we are on board."

Old Navy has more than 1,000 stores and about 50,000 employees. Catherine Garcia

Trump says politicians are pushing a 'destructive message' that the nation is 'oppressive or racist'

7:09 p.m.
Donald Trump.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump visited Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, despite local officials sharing their concerns that his trip would incite further unrest.

Trump has been referring to himself as a "law and order" president, with his campaign pushing the message that if he is not re-elected, extreme riots and violence will overtake the United States. While speaking at a roundtable discussion on community safety, Trump said that in order to "stop the political violence, we must also confront the radical ideology that includes this violence. Reckless far-left politicians continue to push the destructive message that our nation and our law enforcement are oppressive or racist."

Late last month, a white police officer in Kenosha shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, at least seven times in the back, leaving him paralyzed. Anti-police brutality protests broke out, and during one demonstration, 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse allegedly fatally shot two people and wounded a third; he has been charged with murder.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has condemned the violence on all sides, and on Monday said Trump and his rhetoric are stoking division. Trump did not join Biden in denouncing the violence, but did say during a Fox News interview that the use of excessive force by law enforcement is comparable to a golfer messing up. "Shooting the guy in the back many times, I mean, couldn't you have done something different?" he said. "Couldn't you have wrestled him? But they choke. Just like in a golf tournament. They miss a three-foot putt." Catherine Garcia

Andy Murray's double comeback advances him to U.S. Open's 2nd round

5:33 p.m.

Andy Murray made two big comebacks in the U.S. Open on Tuesday — the first by being there at all.

Tuesday marked the first time the British tennis star advanced past the first round at a Grand Slam since announcing his intention to retire in early 2019 due to a persistent hip injury. But that almost didn't happen, as Murray was down two sets and facing a match point before coming back to beat Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka in five sets.

On Monday, Naomi Osaka, who beat Serena Williams to win 2018's U.S. Open, secured her spot in the second round of the Women's Singles tournament — and made a statement with a mask printed with the name of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed by police. Williams plays her first round Tuesday evening. Kathryn Krawczyk

U.S. refuses to join 170 countries teaming up to produce a coronavirus vaccine

4:22 p.m.
World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. isn't interested in the rest of the world's brainpower — and manufacturing power — when it comes to developing a COVID-19 vaccine.

More than 170 countries are considering joining the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access Facility, or Covax, aimed at quickly developing a coronavirus vaccine and distributing it to the most vulnerable populations. But the Trump administration said Tuesday it won't be joining them, in part because the World Health Organization is helping to lead the coalition, The Washington Post reports.

Several U.S. allies, including Japan and Germany, are on board to join the program led by the WHO, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, and the vaccine alliance Gavi. But the U.S. is still seemingly blaming China and the WHO for coronavirus' global spread and is taking it out on Covax. White House spokesperson Judd Deere said the U.S. would work with other countries in its vaccine development efforts, "but we will not be constrained by multilateral organizations influenced by the corrupt World Health Organization and China."

The decision is in line with Trump's "America first" mentality, the Post reports, just like its decision to withdraw from the WHO in the first place. It suggests the U.S. is confident it will develop a vaccine early, and would rather not put its confidence in other countries or necessarily share whatever vaccine it develops with them. But "just from a simple risk management perspective, this is shortsighted," Kendall Hoyt, an assistant professor at Dartmouth's Geisel School of Medicine, said, likening it to "opting out of an insurance policy."

Suerie Moon, the co-director of the Global Health Center at the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies in Geneva, added that this "will have political repercussions beyond public health." It'll show the rest of the world whether the U.S. is "a reliable partner," or if America's mentality is about "keep[ing] all your toys for yourself." Kathryn Krawczyk

Facebook identifies Russian operation that apparently sought to 'divide Democratic voters'

3:33 p.m.
'like' sign stands at the entrance of Facebook headquarters May 18, 2012 in Menlo Park, California.
Stephen Lam/Getty Images

Russians are targeting the 2020 presidential election online, Facebook says — and they're getting "creative."

Facebook on Tuesday said it had removed accounts affiliated with a supposed independent news website apparently aimed at left-wing voters called Peace Data, which was run by people formerly associated with the Internet Research Agency, the Russian troll group that tried to influence the 2016 election, NBC News and CNN report. This network consisted of two pages and 13 fake accounts, according to The Washington Post.

"It confirms what I think we've all thought: Russian actors are trying to target the 2020 elections and public debate in the U.S., and they're trying to be creative about it," Facebook Head of Cybersecurity Policy Nathaniel Gleicher told NBC News. "But the second thing that it confirms is, it's not really working." Gleicher said this more "subtle" Russian influence campaign didn't get "a lot of attention," and he also told Reuters, "I wouldn’t want people to think that this was a large, successful campaign."

Facebook commissioned the analytics company Graphika to examine the operation, and Graphika head of investigations Ben Nimmo told CNN it appears its aim was "to divide Democratic voters, the same way the IRA tried in 2016." Peace Data did have actual American writers, who were reportedly recruited from a site advertising freelance gigs that didn't mention the IRA, per NBC. But some of the supposed editors were found to be fake, with deepfake technology being used to create their profile pictures, CNN reports.

This announcement from Facebook comes after intelligence officials said in August that Russians were "using a range of measures to primarily denigrate former Vice President Biden" ahead of the 2020 election. Brendan Morrow

