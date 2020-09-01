Report: DOJ preparing to indict longtime GOP fundraiser Elliott Broidy

Federal prosecutors are getting close to charging Elliott Broidy, a prominent Republican fundraiser, in connection with attempts to influence the U.S. government on behalf of foreign interests, people familiar with the matter told The Washington Post.

Broidy, who was appointed national deputy finance chair for the Republican National Committee after President Trump's election, allegedly tried to coax Trump, former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, and other administration officials into stopping an investigation into Malaysian government corruption, the Post reports.

Several people with knowledge of the situation told the Post Broidy also allegedly pushed for the extradition of Chinese dissident Guo Wengui on behalf of a Chinese government official and a Malaysian billionaire. When Stephen Bannon, a former adviser to Trump, was arrested last month on charges of defrauding donors who thought their money was going to build a border wall, he was on Guo's yacht off the coast of Connecticut.

On Monday, one of Broidy's business associates, Nickie Mali Lum Davis, pleaded guilty for her role in facilitating an unregistered lobbying campaign in exchange for millions of dollars. The charging document in her case states that she admitted to aiding and abetting the efforts of two other people involved in influence campaigns, identified as Person A and Person B. People familiar with the matter told the Post that Person A is former Fugees rapper Pras Michel and Person B is Broidy.

Broidy, who resigned from his RNC post in April 2018 after it was reported that he paid a Playboy model $1.6 million to keep silent about their sexual relationship, declined to comment to the Post. Several people with knowledge of the matter told the Post he has been holding discussions with the Justice Department, and could reach a plea deal. Catherine Garcia