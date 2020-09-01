See More Speed Reads
Melania Trump's ex-friend says she recorded conversations after being 'publicly shamed' by White House

September 1, 2020

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former friend and adviser to first lady Melania Trump, revealed on Tuesday night's Rachel Maddow Show that she secretly recorded Trump after the White House made her "their scapegoat."

Winston Wolkoff's new book, Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady, was released Tuesday. In it, Winston Wolkoff also writes about the work she did helping plan President Trump's inauguration, and the fallout when it was reported that her firm received more than $26 million from the inaugural committee. Winston Wolkoff says most of that was then paid to other businesses. But the report turned her into "the cover girl for the inauguration shenanigans," she previously told ABC News, and she was stunned when the first lady didn't help clear her name.

Winston Wolkoff told Maddow she didn't press record until "Melania and the White House had accused me of criminal activity and publicly shamed and fired me and made me their scapegoat." At that point, the first lady was "no longer my friend," Winston Wolkoff continued. "She was willing to let them take me down, and she told me herself this is the way it has to be. She was advised by the attorneys at the White House that there was no other choice because there was a possible investigation into the presidential inauguration committee."

Friends don't do that to each other, Winston Wolkoff told Maddow, and she decided she had to do "anything in my power to make sure that I was protected. At first I really did think that maybe she would come to my aid, maybe she would tell the truth, but she turned her back and folded like a deck of cards." The recordings are "evidence" to back up her version of events, Winston Wolkoff said, and she has privately played at least one tape to a reporter. The more Trump and the White House "continue to lie about what they've said, done, and do, the more I will continue to prove their claims false," she added. Catherine Garcia

Trump denies suffering 'mini-strokes,' claims Pence was not put on presidential 'standby,' hits at CNN

12:29 a.m.

A new book is raising long-answered questions about President Trump's visit to Walter Reed military hospital last November, and Trump and his White House physician are issuing very specific denials.

"In reporting for this book, I learned that in the hours leading up to Trump's trip to the hospital, word went out in the West Wing for the vice president to be on standby to take over the powers of the presidency temporarily if Trump had to undergo a procedure that would have required him to be anesthetized," New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt writes in Donald Trump v. the United States. "Pence never assumed the powers of the presidency, and the reason for Trump's trip to the doctor remains a mystery."

Neither Trump nor the White House initially denied that Vice President Mike Pence was told to get ready to assume the duties of president, and Pence carefully danced around the question when pressed by Fox New anchor Bret Baier on Tuesday. Pence said he doesn't "recall being told to be on standby" and insisted Trump "remains healthy."

Trump tweeted late Tuesday that "Mike Pence was never put on standby, and there were no mini-strokes," and he visited Walter Reed "to complete my yearly physical." Last year, the White House claimed Trump was getting a head start on his physical, which he finished five months later. White House physician Dr. Sean Conley merely said Trump has not experienced or been evaluated for a stroke, mini-stroke, or acute cardiovascular emergency.

Neither Schmidt nor any reputable news organization had reported Trump had a stroke or "mini-strokes." But the Trump campaign did urge CNN to fire analyst Joe Lockhart for his "ludicrous and reckless speculation that President Trump had a stroke." Lockhart had tweeted from his personal account: "Did @realDonaldTrump have a stroke which he is hiding from the American public?"

None of this really sheds any light on why Trump visited the hospital for purported tests he could have undergone at the White House, Dr. Sanjay Gupta noted on CNN, and the history of Trump's doctor's notes don't inspire much confidence. Watch CNN's full report below. Peter Weber

Markey fights off challenge from Kennedy in Massachusetts Democratic Senate primary

September 1, 2020
Sen. Ed Markey.
Zach Gibson/Getty Images

Sen. Ed Markey won Tuesday's Democratic Senate primary in Massachusetts, defeating Rep. Joseph Kennedy III.

This is the first time a Kennedy has lost a Massachusetts political race. The results are still being tallied, but when Markey was ahead by 10 points, Kennedy called and conceded the race, a Kennedy campaign official told The New York Times.

Markey, 74, was first elected to Congress in 1976. He was backed in the primary by young progressives like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), who lauded him for co-sponsoring the Green New Deal. Kennedy, 39, is the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, and had the support of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Catherine Garcia

Report: DOJ preparing to indict longtime GOP fundraiser Elliott Broidy

September 1, 2020
Elliott Broidy.
AP Photo/David Karp, File

Federal prosecutors are getting close to charging Elliott Broidy, a prominent Republican fundraiser, in connection with attempts to influence the U.S. government on behalf of foreign interests, people familiar with the matter told The Washington Post.

Broidy, who was appointed national deputy finance chair for the Republican National Committee after President Trump's election, allegedly tried to coax Trump, former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, and other administration officials into stopping an investigation into Malaysian government corruption, the Post reports.

Several people with knowledge of the situation told the Post Broidy also allegedly pushed for the extradition of Chinese dissident Guo Wengui on behalf of a Chinese government official and a Malaysian billionaire. When Stephen Bannon, a former adviser to Trump, was arrested last month on charges of defrauding donors who thought their money was going to build a border wall, he was on Guo's yacht off the coast of Connecticut.

On Monday, one of Broidy's business associates, Nickie Mali Lum Davis, pleaded guilty for her role in facilitating an unregistered lobbying campaign in exchange for millions of dollars. The charging document in her case states that she admitted to aiding and abetting the efforts of two other people involved in influence campaigns, identified as Person A and Person B. People familiar with the matter told the Post that Person A is former Fugees rapper Pras Michel and Person B is Broidy.

Broidy, who resigned from his RNC post in April 2018 after it was reported that he paid a Playboy model $1.6 million to keep silent about their sexual relationship, declined to comment to the Post. Several people with knowledge of the matter told the Post he has been holding discussions with the Justice Department, and could reach a plea deal. Catherine Garcia

Army launches 'in-depth investigation' into Fort Hood leadership following death of Vanessa Guillen

September 1, 2020
A mural honoring Vanessa Guillen.
Sergio Flores/Getty Images

The Army announced on Tuesday that there will be an "in-depth investigation into the chain of command actions" at Fort Hood related to the death of Spc. Vanessa Guillen.

Gen. John Murray, the commanding general of Army Futures Command, will lead the probe, the Army said. The remains of Guillen, 20, were found in June, several months after she was reported missing. The Army's Criminal Investigation Division said the suspect in her disappearance was another Fort Hood solider, who died by suicide when approached by authorities.

Located in Texas, Fort Hood houses 36,500 soldiers. As of late July, there have been 23 deaths at the base, CNN reports, including four homicides, seven suicides, and seven off-duty accidents. The Army said there are now "several investigations underway at Fort Hood which are tasked with reviewing a wide range of topics and concerns. Gen. Murray will roll those efforts into a more complete and comprehensive investigation that will delve into all activities and levels of leadership."

This new investigation is separate from an independent review of Fort Hood that began in August, the Army said, and "will look at all the actions of the command from the lowest level to the senior level at the post," Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville said. Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy told reporters on Tuesday that this year, there has been a major increase in the number of felonious crimes and sexual assault reports at Fort Hood, and the Army must "understand the root causes so that we can make the appropriate changes." Catherine Garcia

Old Navy will pay its employees to be poll workers in November

September 1, 2020
An Old Navy store in New York City.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Having enough poll workers is essential to ensuring elections are fair and accessible, and Old Navy announced on Tuesday that the company will do its part by paying store employees to serve as poll workers in November.

The retailer shared the news on National Poll Worker Recruitment Day. In a statement, CEO Nancy Green said company leaders are "constantly inspired by our store teams, with their passion for community work and fostering a sense of belonging both in and outside of our store walls. Every voice in this country matters and deserves to be heard at the polls, and if we at Old Navy can even be a small part of making that process more accessible to the communities we call home, we are on board."

Old Navy has more than 1,000 stores and about 50,000 employees. Catherine Garcia

Trump says politicians are pushing a 'destructive message' that the nation is 'oppressive or racist'

September 1, 2020
Donald Trump.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump visited Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, despite local officials sharing their concerns that his trip would incite further unrest.

Trump has been referring to himself as a "law and order" president, with his campaign pushing the message that if he is not re-elected, extreme riots and violence will overtake the United States. While speaking at a roundtable discussion on community safety, Trump said that in order to "stop the political violence, we must also confront the radical ideology that includes this violence. Reckless far-left politicians continue to push the destructive message that our nation and our law enforcement are oppressive or racist."

Late last month, a white police officer in Kenosha shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, at least seven times in the back, leaving him paralyzed. Anti-police brutality protests broke out, and during one demonstration, 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse allegedly fatally shot two people and wounded a third; he has been charged with murder.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has condemned the violence on all sides, and on Monday said Trump and his rhetoric are stoking division. Trump did not join Biden in denouncing the violence, but did say during a Fox News interview that the use of excessive force by law enforcement is comparable to a golfer messing up. "Shooting the guy in the back many times, I mean, couldn't you have done something different?" he said. "Couldn't you have wrestled him? But they choke. Just like in a golf tournament. They miss a three-foot putt." Catherine Garcia

Andy Murray's double comeback advances him to U.S. Open's 2nd round

September 1, 2020

Andy Murray made two big comebacks in the U.S. Open on Tuesday — the first by being there at all.

Tuesday marked the first time the British tennis star advanced past the first round at a Grand Slam since announcing his intention to retire in early 2019 due to a persistent hip injury. But that almost didn't happen, as Murray was down two sets and facing a match point before coming back to beat Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka in five sets.

On Monday, Naomi Osaka, who beat Serena Williams to win 2018's U.S. Open, secured her spot in the second round of the Women's Singles tournament — and made a statement with a mask printed with the name of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed by police. Williams plays her first round Tuesday evening. Kathryn Krawczyk

