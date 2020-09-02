See More Speed Reads
2020 poll watch
2 new post-RNC polls show Biden with a lead of 7-8 points

8:00 a.m.

Two reputable national polls released Wednesday suggest different trajectories for the presidential race, but agree on where it stands at the end of both main political conventions, as the start of the final sprint to Nov. 3. A poll from Grinnell College and Selzer & Co. shows Democrat Joe Biden with an 8-percentage-point national lead over President Trump, 49 percent to 41 percent — an improvement from Biden's 4-point lead in March. A Suffolk University/USA Today poll shows Biden up by 7 points, 50 percent to 43 percent, which is much narrower than his 12-point advantage in June.

"Beyond the overall 8-point advantage, this poll shows some areas of underlying strength for the former vice president," said pollster J. Ann Selzer. "Biden holds a wide lead with moderates, 55-33 percent, who are a plurality of the electorate; he benefits from a 10-point lead among independents, who do not lean toward any political party, 44-34 percent." Biden also has a 2-to-1 lead over Trump among suburban women, 64 percent to 31 percent, while Trump flips those numbers among white men without college degrees.

David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk Political Research Center, gauged that "Biden is no better off at this point" than Hillary Clinton was in 2016. "Hillary was more polarizing and less likable than Biden in terms of the favorable/unfavorable ratings," he said. "However, Clinton had more enthusiasm than Biden does today, which makes the analysis a bit dicey." Clinton went on to win the popular vote by nearly 3 million ballots but lost the Electoral College. If the election were held today, though, Biden would win both, Selzer projected.

The Grinnell/Selzer poll interviewed 827 likely voters by phone Aug. 26-30, and its margin of error is ±3.4 percentage points. The USA Today/Suffolk poll reached 1,000 registered voters by phone Aug. 28-31, and it has a margin of error of ±3.1 points. RealClearPolitics shows Biden with an average 6.5-point lead, 49.6 percent to 43.1 percent, while FiveThirtyEight has Biden up 7.3 points, 50.5 percent to 43.2 percent. Polls typical tighten as the election nears. Peter Weber

Rent
CDC issues broad eviction moratorium until January, citing coronavirus risk

6:56 a.m.
Protesters call for rent releif
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday unveiled a limited ban on eviction proceedings through the end of the year, saying the looming homelessness crisis stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic threatens to make the outbreak worse. The moratorium aims to help up to 40 million Americans who are struggling to pay rent due to increased unemployment and the depressed economy. The extraordinary use of CDC public health emergency powers stems from an executive order President Trump signed in August.

A 120-day eviction moratorium passed by Congress expired in July, along with $600-a-week supplemental unemployment benefits. Housing advocates generally welcomed the Trump administration's new policy while groups representing landlords objected, but there was broad agreement that direct rent payments or other congressional action is needed so renters don't face a massive bill come January. Along with four months of back rent, the draft moratorium also allows landlords to charge "fees, penalties, or interest as a result of the failure to pay rent or other housing payment on a timely basis" once it expires.

To qualify for the rent deferment, applicants will have to certify that they'll make under $99,000 this year, or $198,000 per couple, have made a good-faith effort to pay their rent, lost significant income this year, and would likely end up homeless or living in unsafely cramped quarters if they are evicted.

"For low-income renters, all this does is delay the cliff that they'll face when the moratorium is over," Peggy Bailey, vice president for housing policy at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, tells The Washington Post. "It's good as an initial band-aid, but people are still going to be accruing rent-related debt." Peter Weber

Solving COVID
Large COVID-19 study from Iceland has good news on enduring antibody protection, vaccine prospects

5:26 a.m.
Bar patrons in Iceland
Haraldur Gudjonsson/AFP/Getty Images

A study of more than 30,000 people in Iceland found that antibodies produced after a COVID-19 infection last for at least four months, researchers reported Tuesday in the New England Journal of Medicine. Previous studies have suggested antibody protection wears off quickly, but most of those studies examined coronavirus infections 28 days after diagnosis. This new study, conducted by deCODE Genetics, found that a second wave of antibodies forms and grows steadily during the first two months after infection, then plateaus for at least two more months.

Evidence that people produce enduring antibodies from a natural infection is promising news for vaccine researchers, working to spark that immunity through inoculation. This large-scale study "focused on a homogeneous population largely from a single ethnic origin and geographic region," and results may vary elsewhere, scientists from Harvard University and the National Institutes of Health wrote in a commentary accompanying the report. "That said, this study provides hope that host immunity to this unpredictable and highly contagious virus may not be fleeting and may be similar to that elicited by most other viral infections."

Iceland has tested about 15 percent of its population for COVID-19 since February, creating an unusually rich data set. The researchers also report that women, older patients, people with more severe cases of COVDI-19, and nonsmokers had higher levels of antibodies; that nearly a third of people infected reported having no symptoms; and that the new virus killed about 0.3 percent of everyone infected, about three times the rate of the seasonal flu. Peter Weber

Bad Hair Day
Nancy Pelosi got her hair done in San Francisco, and the salon owner is mad

4:20 a.m.
Nancy Pelosi
Gabriella Demczuk/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) got her hair washed and blow-dried at a salon in San Francisco on Monday, and the salon's owner sent security camera footage to Fox News on Tuesday, calling the visit to her business "a slap in the face." California allows only outdoor hair cuts, owner Erica Kious told Fox News, and she will have to shut down her salon in 30 to 60 days if she can't re-open, saying the $12,000 loan she got from the federal Paycheck Protection Program will carry her only so far. She accused Pelosi of hypocrisy.

The footage showed Pelosi walking through a room with her face mask around her neck, followed by the masked stylist who rented a chair in the salon. "This business offered for the speaker to come in on Monday and told her they were allowed by the city to have one customer at a time in the business," Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill said in a statement. "The speaker complied with the rules as presented to her by this establishment." Peter Weber

conspiracist in chief
Trump's 'dark shadows' conspiracy theory is evolving, but CNN still calls it 'almost too dumb to fact-check'

3:06 a.m.

President Trump told Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Monday that people "in the dark shadows" were controlling Joe Biden and that "thugs" wearing "black uniforms with gear and this and that" had flown to Washington, D.C., over the weekend to cause damage. "Lacking details, the fantastical tale took on the wild, conspiratorial tone of a subversive Reddit subchannel or a foreign government's disinformation campaign," David Nakamura notes at The Washington Post.

Trump's tale is "almost too stupid to fact-check," CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale said Tuesday. "I mean, when you have Fox's Laura Ingraham telling you it sounds like a conspiracy theory, it's probably a conspiracy theory."

Trump elaborated Tuesday, changing some significant details.

Not only were the uniformed antifa "looters" now traveling from Washington "to wherever," not to Washington, the details were secret because Trump hadn't gotten permission from the purported first-hand witness, not because they are "under investigation." The president's story, in fact, closely resembles a Facebook post from an Idaho man who falsely claimed June 1 that a plane full of black-clad Seattle antifa guys had landed in Boise to attack downtown and residential areas.

"It turns out there's a strong possibility the president got suckered by a months-old internet rumor that's been making the rounds among right-wing paranoid Facebook users," MSNBC's Chris Hayes said Tuesday night. NBC News reporter Ben Collins detailed the flood of social media rumors that have drawn heavily armed groups to downtowns across the country to battle antifa attacks that never materialized. "Look, its really easy to laugh at this whole idea that, like, antifa is taking over an airline," wearing identifying tattoos and dressed in uniform, Collins said, "but this is corrupting the intelligence pipeline to the president."

If Trump "really wants to quell the unrest, he can start by dealing with facts and not these conspiracy theories," Collins said. White House spokeswoman Sarah Matthews told the Post that Trump is merely raising questions about "who may be funding travel and lodging for organized rioters," and "an investigation is underway." Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
11-year-old with an entrepreneurial spirit launches his own car detailing business

2:00 a.m.

Jabre Dutton has only been in business for about a month, but he is already planning big things for Jabre's Car Cleaning Service.

The 11-year-old Philadelphia resident launched his car detailing business in August, after he told his mom, Sabrina Dutton, that he wanted money to make in-app purchases for his favorite game. She talked to him about credit, and Dutton told ABC 6 that's when he decided "to start taking my money very seriously."

He works on Saturdays and Sundays, with customers making appointments online. Dutton goes to each client's home, where he cleans their car interiors while taking strict safety precautions. Word of the good work he does has spread, and he's already booked through October.

Dutton told ABC 6 his hope is that once the pandemic is over, he can open up his own facility and welcome more customers. As it is now, he is enjoying earning money and building his savings, with his mom by his side. "I look up to her a lot," Dutton said. "She's been teaching me since I was a kid, since I was little, since I was born!" Catherine Garcia

lock her up
While in the White House, Melania Trump has used private email accounts, ex-adviser says

1:31 a.m.
Melania Trump.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

During her time in the White House, first lady Melania Trump has routinely used a private Trump Organization email account and the encrypted messaging app Signal, her former adviser and friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff told The Washington Post.

Trump has also used an email from her MelaniaTrump.com domain and iMessage to communicate, Winston Wolkoff said. She said she didn't write about the emails in her new book, Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady, because she "just had too much" else to say. She told the Post she decided to speak about the matter now because the White House has been smearing her name as retaliation for the book.

Winston Wolkoff said she and the first lady "both didn't use White House emails," and provided the Post with emails dated after President Trump's inauguration that appear to be from the first lady's private accounts. Some of the messages were about government contracts and finances related to the inauguration, while others included schedules for state visits to Israel and Japan.

During his 2016 campaign, the president railed against Hillary Clinton for using a private email server while she was secretary of state, regularly encouraging his supporters to chant "Lock her up!" during rallies. It has since been revealed that his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, both senior advisers to the president, and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross have all used private email to conduct government business.

Richard Painter served as the chief White House ethics lawyer from 2005 to 2007, and he told the Post that while the first lady is not a government employee, "if she is doing United States government business, she should be using the White House email. It's total hypocrisy. They get elected acting as if Hillary Clinton ought to be in jail for using the wrong email." Catherine Garcia

tell all
Former friend of Melania Trump says the first lady painted a rosy picture of facilities holding migrant children

12:37 a.m.

First lady Melania Trump knew exactly what she was doing when she wore a jacket that read "I DON'T REALLY CARE, DO U?" while traveling to and from a Texas facility holding migrant children, her former friend and adviser Stephanie Winston Wolkoff says.

In her new book, Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady, Winston Wolkoff said this attire was chosen specifically to "get the media's attention. Otherwise, no one would have covered the story."

The trip took place in June 2018, and Winston Wolkoff said she later spoke with Trump about what she saw at the facility. The first lady told her people were going "crazy about the zero-tolerance policy at the border," but it wasn't as horrible as it sounded.

Stating that she was directly quoting Trump, Winston Wolkoff writes that Trump said the children she met were "brought in by coyotes, the bad people who are trafficking, and that's why the kids were put in shelters. They're not with their parents, and it's sad. But the patrols told me the kids say, 'Wow I get a bed? I will have a cabinet for my clothes?' It's more than they have in their own country where they sleep on the floor. They are taking care nicely there."

Winston Wolkoff writes that Trump went on to say mothers taught their children to tell border agents, "I'm going to be killed by gangs!" so they would be allowed into the United States. "They are using that line and it's not true," she said Trump told her. "They don't want to stay in Mexico because Mexico doesn't take care of them the same as America does."

Speaking with MSNBC's Rachel Maddow on Tuesday night, Winston Wolkoff said these were the first lady's exact words, and there is "no way to fabricate any of my story." Catherine Garcia

