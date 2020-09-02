David Blaine completes stunt that sent him 25,000 feet into the sky via 52 balloons

David Blaine just pulled a Carl Fredricksen.

The illusionist in his latest stunt on Wednesday broadcast himself on YouTube floating thousands of feet into the sky via 52 balloons. Because why not?

"The idea is I want to grab a bunch of balloons and go floating all the way up into the sky until I almost disappear," Blaine declared.

Ultimately, Blaine reached an altitude of 24,900 feet, at which point he detached himself from the balloons and parachuted down.

It’s a bird...

It’s a plane....

Nope, it’s @DavidBlaine Congrats on such an amazing feat this morning. Our head is still in the ☁️ ICYMI: Watch here: https://t.co/WrzoVXTCVv #DavidBlaineAscension pic.twitter.com/oFNfjRLD1m — YouTube (@YouTube) September 2, 2020

Originally, the plan had been for Blaine to float over the Hudson River, but the stunt ended up being moved to Arizona. According to Variety, he "dreamed of flying through the air on balloons" ever since he saw the short film The Red Balloon as a kid, and like anyone who ever pondered the idea of ascending into the sky, he decided to really do it.

"This is a dream, and I can't believe this," Blaine said while in the air.