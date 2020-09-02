See More Speed Reads
ballon blaine
Edit

David Blaine completes stunt that sent him 25,000 feet into the sky via 52 balloons

1:40 p.m.

David Blaine just pulled a Carl Fredricksen.

The illusionist in his latest stunt on Wednesday broadcast himself on YouTube floating thousands of feet into the sky via 52 balloons. Because why not?

"The idea is I want to grab a bunch of balloons and go floating all the way up into the sky until I almost disappear," Blaine declared.

Ultimately, Blaine reached an altitude of 24,900 feet, at which point he detached himself from the balloons and parachuted down.

Originally, the plan had been for Blaine to float over the Hudson River, but the stunt ended up being moved to Arizona. According to Variety, he "dreamed of flying through the air on balloons" ever since he saw the short film The Red Balloon as a kid, and like anyone who ever pondered the idea of ascending into the sky, he decided to really do it.

"This is a dream, and I can't believe this," Blaine said while in the air.

What Pixar movie-style stunt might be next for Blaine? A Finding Nemo-inspired deep sea dive, perhaps? Brendan Morrow

and the pandemic still isn't over
Edit

A 10th of American households say they haven't had enough food during the pandemic

2:27 p.m.
A farm in Minnesota.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

The stock market is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, but working Americans are not.

The coronavirus pandemic led to business shutdowns that in turn translated into the biggest employment numbers the country has ever seen. The slumping economy shocked even the most food secure states in the U.S., with one in ten Americans reporting they didn't have enough food during a given week amid the pandemic, Bloomberg reports.

While the U.S. is no stranger to hunger, it usually is at its worst in the rural south, while midwestern states ranked among the most food secure in the country. And when the whole country has gone hungry in the past, it usually stemmed from food shortages, like during the Dust Bowl or World War II rationing, Bloomberg notes. During the COVID-19 pandemic, meanwhile, farmers had to dump millions of gallons of milk and other food they couldn't sell or donate.

Even Americans "surrounded by food" haven't been able to afford to eat during this pandemic, Bloomberg writes. That included people in the farm-rich state of Minnesota, where nearly 70 percent of those accessing emergency food pantries were doing so for the first time. Across the country, a third of hungry Americans used emergency food distributors for the first time as well, according to Feeding America. And with millions of Americans still out of work, many people are still without sufficient food supplies.

President Trump on Tuesday didn't mention the rampant hunger still lingering throughout the U.S. as he praised August's "very impressive" stock market rebound. Read more at Bloomberg. Kathryn Krawczyk

megflix
Edit

Harry and Meghan sign production deal with Netflix

12:02 p.m.
Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex wave as they leave Windsor Castle after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by the Prince of Wales on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.
Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are teaming up with Netflix.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have signed a multiyear production deal with the streaming company, The New York Times reports. They will reportedly produce documentaries, feature films, scripted shows, and children's programming for Netflix under a new production company of theirs.

"Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope," they said. "As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us."

Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos in a statement said, "We're incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home and are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere."

This comes after Harry and Meghan announced earlier this year they would be stepping back as senior members of the British royal family. It's also the latest high-profile production deal announced by Netflix, which previously signed one with former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama. A documentary from the Obamas' production company won an Oscar earlier this year. Brendan Morrow

Opinion
Edit

Ed Markey's winning deal with the left

11:34 a.m.
Author: Ryan Cooper
Ryan Cooper

Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) capped off a remarkable underdog campaign to retain his seat by resoundingly defeating Rep. Joe Kennedy III in Tuesday's Democratic Party primary — the first time in Massachusetts history that a Kennedy has lost a statewide race.

Markey did have the advantage of incumbency, but early polling showed him trailing the challenger by a considerable margin. The only thing that changed over the last several months was how Markey turned squarely to the left. As Paul Blest writes at Discourse Blog, in some ways this was an odd development. Markey's record is that of a domestic liberal who has been a loyal team player, and he therefore has taken a lot of awful votes, like in favor of the Iraq War.

However, there is one big exception. Markey was a co-sponsor of the Green New Deal, by far the most ambitious climate policy proposal ever introduced in Congress. As Rachel Cohen writes at The Intercept, this gave him real credibility on the left. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.) and the Sunrise Movement endorsed him early, and Markey leaned heavily into lefty messaging, especially on climate. He shot a slick video talking up his earlier record of quite ambitious progressivism, which needled Kennedy about his family's most famous line: "It's time to start asking what your country can do for you."

Kennedy, meanwhile, could not articulate a clear reason why he was running. The true answer was obvious — he is ambitious and wants more power — but even political royalty needs a plausibly selfless rationale in a democracy. Given that he and Markey were so similar, why didn't he, say, run for governor to beat the actual Republican incumbent?

With this victory, Markey's whole political tone has changed. As Blest writes, he now sounds much more like Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders than he did before. He has the record and air of someone with progressive instincts who took some distasteful votes because he thought it couldn't be avoided. Perhaps that was wrong at the time, but now that the left has saved his bacon, he has the freedom — and the obligation — to pay back their support. Ryan Cooper

disturbing content alert
Edit

Sarah Huckabee Sanders says Trump told her to 'take one for the team' after Kim Jong Un seemingly winked at her

11:16 a.m.
Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

If it weren't already clear, President Trump should absolutely, positively not be handing out dating advice.

In her memoir Speaking for Myself out next Tuesday, former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders describes how North Korean leader Kim Jong Un seemingly winked at her while she was taking notes for Trump during a meeting. And when she told Trump what happened, he suggested a bit of unorthodox diplomacy, The Guardian reports via the book.

During Trump and Kim's 2018 summit in Singapore, the two leaders talked about women's soccer and shared some Tic Tacs after Trump assured Kim they weren't poison, Sanders writes in the book. Sanders took notes during their discussions and when she looked up from them, she "notice[d] Kim staring at me. We made direct eye contact and Kim nodded and appeared to wink at me. I was stunned. I quickly looked down and continued taking notes." Sanders goes on to write that "All I could think was, 'What just happened? Surely Kim Jong Un did not just mark me!?'"

When Sanders, Trump, and then-Chief of Staff John Kelly Trump's limo, she told them what happened. "Kim Jong-un hit on you! He did! He f---ing hit on you!" Trump apparently responded. Sanders told Trump to stop, but he just went on with the jokes. "Well, Sarah, that settles it. You're going to North Korea and taking one for the team! Your husband and kids will miss you, but you'll be a hero to your country!" Huckabee recalls Trump saying. Kelly and Trump then "howled with laughter," Sanders writes, and the car drove away. Read more at The Guardian. Kathryn Krawczyk

'startling'
Edit

Putin critic Navalny was poisoned with a chemical nerve agent, Germany says

11:02 a.m.
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands near law enforcement agents in a hallway of a business centre, which houses the office of his Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK), in Moscow on December 26, 2019.
DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images

A chemical nerve agent was used to poison Alexei Navalny, prominent critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Germany says.

The Russian opposition leader was hospitalized last month after falling ill on a flight to Moscow, and after he was transferred to a hospital in Germany, a spokesperson for German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday said tests conducted at a German military lab found "proof without doubt of a chemical nerve agent from the Novichok group," The Associated Press reports. The press secretary for Navalny's anti-corruption organization previously said that "we suspect that Alexei was poisoned by something mixed into [his] tea."

Russian doctors had claimed that Navalny wasn't poisoned, but a German hospital later said he was, and that he was suffering from "intoxication by a substance from the group of cholinesterase inhibitors." Novichok was used in 2018 to poison former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, AP notes.

The German spokesperson on Wednesday described it as "startling" that Navalny was "the victim of an attack with a chemical nerve agent in Russia," reports CNN, also saying the "federal government condemns this attack in the strongest possible terms" and that "we hope for a full recovery." Brendan Morrow

another photo op gone wrong
Edit

The owner of a destroyed Kenosha store refused to meet with Trump. So Trump replaced him with a former owner.

10:21 a.m.

Tom Gram got a big surprise when he watched President Trump's visit to Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday.

Gram's century-old camera store burned down last week amid protests and unrest in Kenosha, and when Trump planned a visit, the White House asked Gram for a meeting. Gram refused, but that didn't stop the shop from becoming a stop on Trump's tour, Milwaukee NBC News affiliate TMJ4 reports.

When the White House called Gram on Monday and asked him to be part of a tour of destroyed businesses in Kenosha, he said no. "I think everything he does turns into a circus and I just didn't want to be involved in it," Gram said of Trump. But Rode's Camera Shop, which Gram bought from the Rode family eight years ago, still showed up on TV with the president. Instead of meeting with Gram, Trump met with former owner John Rode III and even introduced him as the "owner of Rode's Camera Shop." Rode reportedly still owns the building, but not the business.

Kenosha has seen constant protests after police shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, eight times in the back while he was getting into his car. He is still hospitalized and paralyzed from the waist down. The protests have turned violent and destructive at night as armed vigilantes have come to downtown Kenosha purporting to defend the city. A 17-year-old seemingly affiliated with these militia groups was charged with allegedly shooting and killing two protesters and injuring a third.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) and Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian (D) both asked Trump not to come on Tuesday, but he showed up anyway. Kathryn Krawczyk

of course
Edit

Tiger King's Carole Baskin is going on Dancing With the Stars

9:26 a.m.
Carole Baskin
Netflix

The expanded Tiger King universe is set to continue, this time on Dancing With the Stars.

Carole Baskin, one of the subjects of Netflix's hit documentary series Tiger King, has joined the cast of Dancing With the Stars season 29, Good Morning America revealed on Wednesday.

Other cast members for the new season include rapper Nelly, Cheer coach Monica Aldama, One Day at a Time star Justina Machado, Catfish host Nev Schulman, and Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause. The Hollywood Reporter notes that of the 15 cast members, three of them — Baskin, Aldama, and Stause — are from Netflix shows.

Tiger King, which became a smash hit after debuting on Netflix in March as subscribers sought entertainment while under quarantine, follows the feud between zoo operator Joe Exotic and activist Baskin, which ultimately led to Exotic's imprisonment on murder-for-hire charges. Months after its debut, multiple scripted series are in the works based on the story, one starring Nicolas Cage as Exotic and another starring Kate McKinnon as Baskin, not to mention a follow-up documentary on Investigation Discovery.

For all the cool cats and kittens not yet sick of the ever-growing Tiger King phenomenon, the new Dancing with the Stars season, which will be hosted by Tyra Banks, debuts on ABC on Sept. 14. Brendan Morrow

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.